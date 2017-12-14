2017 Pinkbike Awards: Highlight of the Year Winner

RACING

Highlight of the Year: Aaron Gwin's Mont-Sainte-Anne Race Run

Ever since that fateful rain-soaked race day in 2011 it's been Danny Hart's wild ride in Champery that was the go-to reference for overcoming atrocious conditions on the way to the top step of the podium. That highlight, and Rob Warner's hilarious commentary, are still the benchmark, but this year it was Aaron Gwin's finals run at Monte-Sainte-Anne that won't soon be forgotten.

The rain began before the top ten men had the chance to take to the track, and the race began to shape up like a sequel to Lourdes. But after Jack Moir crossed the line within reach of Dean Lucas's pre-rain run the remainder of the field seemed to find new energy, and best of the best began making their marks near top of the results sheet.


The crowd was electric as Gwin roared into the finish arena on what looked to be an impossible and wining run.


When Gwin dropped in Lucas was still sitting in the hot seat, with Danny Hart's muddy run just .04 seconds behind. Seemingly unfazed by the pouring rain, Gwin stormed down the hill, taking inside lines on the wet, slippery grass as if he was back home in sunny California. When he crossed the finish line, 4 minutes and 18 second later, race fans across the world breathed a collective sight of relief – the clock was green, and once again Gwin had done the impossible; not even Mother Nature's worst was enough to keep him from the win.

As Rob Warner so aptly put it, “That was crackers,” and in recognition of his exhilarating performance, Aaron Gwin is the recipient of Pinkbike's 2017 Highlight of the Year Award.






9 Comments

  • + 11
 Well deserved. A definite highlight for me.
  • + 3
 For me, the go-to reference will always be Hill's run in Champery (2008?). Now that was a mega downpour on an insane track, that many couldn't get down clean in the dry.
  • + 2
 All due respect to that! Sam effing Hill is the man! Still this was amazing to see AG flash green lights, and finish with a win. It was good for the sport. I'm just happy to see the sport/rides pushing as hard as ever.
  • - 1
 @mammal: I think it was Danny Hart in 1996 in Champery, France.
  • + 2
 Was this ever in doubt? Without question the most exciting 3 minutes of the mountain bike season.
  • + 2
 Everyone else whining about someone else being “robbers” ... just no. Shut up. pinkbike nailed this correct.
  • + 0
 #robbed
  • + 1
 100%
  • + 1
 Obvious choice what a ride

