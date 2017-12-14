2017 Pinkbike Awards: Highlight of the Year Winner







Highlight of the Year: Aaron Gwin's Mont-Sainte-Anne Race Run



Ever since that fateful rain-soaked race day in 2011 it's been Danny Hart's wild ride in Champery that was the go-to reference for overcoming atrocious conditions on the way to the top step of the podium. That highlight, and Rob Warner's hilarious commentary, are still the benchmark, but this year it was Aaron Gwin's finals run at Monte-Sainte-Anne that won't soon be forgotten.



The rain began before the top ten men had the chance to take to the track, and the race began to shape up like a sequel to Lourdes. But after Jack Moir crossed the line within reach of Dean Lucas's pre-rain run the remainder of the field seemed to find new energy, and best of the best began making their marks near top of the results sheet.





