2017 Pinkbike Awards: Highlight of the Year Nominees





Highlight of the Year Nominees







Miranda Miller's Winning Run at World Champs



The course for this year's DH World Championships wasn't the steepest or roughest of the season, not by a long shot, but the twisty, dusty track still proved to be a formidable challenge even for the world's fastest riders. The smallest mistake could have massive reprecussions, and abolute precision was the name of the game.



Miranda Miller took the hot seat with six riders left to go, and with the likes of Tahnee Seagrave, Myriam Nicole, and local favorite Tracey Hannah still in the queue, victory was still far from certain. But one by one, rider after rider crossed the line and saw their times highlighted in red, not the green they were hoping for. Miranda Miller ended up taking the win by less than 1/10 of a second, earning Canada its first title in 27 years, a dramatic conclusion to her first season as a fully supported pro.













Aaron Gwin's Rainy Day Victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne



Aaron Gwin's finals run at Mont-Sainte-Anne had fans across the world on the edge of their seats, wondering if the American could hold it together on the rain-soaked course. He did just that, knocking Dean Lucas out of the hot seat to take the win by just over a second. Perhaps the most impressive part of Gwin's run was the fact that he rode the track as if it was bone dry, taking inside lines that would have been tricky to pull off on a sunny day, let alone in the middle of a downpour.



The 2017 World Cup DH season delivered plenty of memorable highlights, but Gwin's performance was especially impressive, further cementing his reputation as one of the best downhill racers of all time.





