2017 Pinkbike Awards: Highlight of the Year Nominees

Highlight of the Year Nominees
Miranda Miller's Winning Run at World Champs
The course for this year's DH World Championships wasn't the steepest or roughest of the season, not by a long shot, but the twisty, dusty track still proved to be a formidable challenge even for the world's fastest riders. The smallest mistake could have massive reprecussions, and abolute precision was the name of the game.
Miranda Miller took the hot seat with six riders left to go, and with the likes of Tahnee Seagrave, Myriam Nicole, and local favorite Tracey Hannah still in the queue, victory was still far from certain. But one by one, rider after rider crossed the line and saw their times highlighted in red, not the green they were hoping for. Miranda Miller ended up taking the win by less than 1/10 of a second, earning Canada its first title in 27 years, a dramatic conclusion to her first season as a fully supported pro.
Aaron Gwin's Rainy Day Victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Aaron Gwin's finals run at Mont-Sainte-Anne had fans across the world on the edge of their seats, wondering if the American could hold it together on the rain-soaked course. He did just that, knocking Dean Lucas out of the hot seat to take the win by just over a second. Perhaps the most impressive part of Gwin's run was the fact that he rode the track as if it was bone dry, taking inside lines that would have been tricky to pull off on a sunny day, let alone in the middle of a downpour.
The 2017 World Cup DH season delivered plenty of memorable highlights, but Gwin's performance was especially impressive, further cementing his reputation as one of the best downhill racers of all time.
Cam Zink's Mega Flips at Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage is mountain biking's version of a big wave surf competition, where the sport's heavy hitters assemble to leave their mark amidst the red sandstone cliffs. Conditions couldn't have been better for this year's event, allowing the riders to hit their lines without fear of being blown off course by an errant gust of wind.
There was one line in particular that stood out, the vertigo-inducing creation ridden by Cam Zink, Kyle Strait, and Pierre-Edouard Ferry. It started with a near-vertical straightline, worked its way along the side of a sandy ridge, and then headed into a series of massive stepdowns.
Cam Zink has never been one to shy away from a massive backflip, and this year was no exception – his run included two huge flips off of flat takeoffs. Even more impressive is the fact that he went back up for another try, hell-bent on snagging that top spot. He came close, too, stomping the entire run clean except for a small bobble on the final jump, where he went for a front flip. The scoreboard put Zink in second place at the end of the day, but it's his run that's nominated for highlight of the year, an astounding demonstration of what's possible on a mountain bike.
