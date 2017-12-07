2017 Pinkbike Awards - Suspension Product of the Year Nominees





Suspension Product of the Year Nominees



When was the last time you went for a ride on a bike without suspension? No, not a hardtail; I mean a completely rigid rig that would rattle your fillings loose. I'm willing to bet that it's probably been a while, if ever. Suspension has completely changed the way we ride, and it's made many things possible that would otherwise leave us with sore ankles and wrists, or at least going much slower and in a lot less comfort. We've come a long way from those early forks that used rubber bumpers and rebounded just as fast as they were compressed. Don't believe me? Just look at our three nominees for Suspension Product of the Year.



One is an immensely adjustable fork that employs an advanced twin-tube damper paired with a novel air-spring ramp-up system, and it's from MRP, a company that's probably smaller than the size of the janitorial staff at just one of RockShox or Fox's buildings. And speaking of Fox, last year's winner is here again, but this time it's their new DPX2 shock. Much like their burlier X2, it features a twin-tube damper layout to bring an oil-recirculating design to all-mountain and trail bikes. The third nominee is RockShox's Super Deluxe shock that squeezes more stroke into (almost) the same sized package and, more importantly, incorporates a handful of updates to improve the action and the traction.



The question that needs answering, however, is which one of those three provides the biggest boost in performance for you, the rider.

















Why it's nominated :



With proven performance, the wide availability of spare parts, and plenty of mechanics who know how to perform a service, there's certainly some sound thinking in only considering the 'Big Three' suspension companies when it's time to look at a new fork. Or, at least that was sound thinking. Having spent the better part of a year on MRP's new Ribbon fork, I've become convinced that the relatively small Colorado company can compete in a hard-fought category against brands that have much more marketing muscle and development dough.



The $989 USD Ribbon is able to be many different forks for different riders, with its travel adjustable in 5mm or 10mm increments between 140mm to 170mm for the 27.5'' chassis, or 120mm to 160mm for the 29er fork that I've been riding. Both the positive and negative springs can be tinkered with to tune the action, and the clever Ramp Control Cartridge offers speed-sensitive ending-stroke control with adjustable bottom-out, whereas the token system used by the competition is position sensitive. But it's in the other leg where the magic happens, I believe, with a twin-tube damper that manages to always feel on-point regardless of what you're running into or where the fork is in its stroke. Oh, and now



From the review:

A lot of us only think of two or maybe three brands when looking for a new suspension fork, and that's understandable given how much these things cost. Most riders aren't likely to spend a grand on something that's not a well-known performer, but it turns out that the Ribbon is one underdog that can not only hang with the big boys but even outperform them. MRP's awesome twin-tube damper and Ramp Control system come together to make their fork not just a viable option, but also a front-runner. — Mike Levy















Why it's nominated :



Fox's first twin-tube mountain bike shock came in the form of the downhill and enduro-oriented X2 series, but as good as that four-way adjustable shock is, it's also a bit much for many shorter-travel bikes. Enter the air-sprung DPX2, with its twin-tube layout and fewer (read: simpler) adjustments that's aimed squarely at the kind of riders who enjoy 120mm to 160mm-travel machines. The twin-tube layout is just like it sounds - there's an inner oil cavity and an outer cavity and the simple description is that instead of the oil traveling back and forth along the same path, the oil in the DPX2 recirculates. First, it goes up to the Base Valve, through the compression and rebound circuits, and then returns via the space in between the inner and outer damper shafts.



On the trail, the $549 USD DPX2 feels a lot like an X2, but it's a simpler package that we've found to be easier to understand and setup. That's a win-win to us, and it's likely going to be a win-win for anyone who's doesn't feel the need for the four-way tuning of the X2 but still wants to have that unique twin-tube feel to their rear suspension.



From the first ride:

So far the DPX2 has been silent and smooth, with excellent sensitivity on chattery section of trail. There's plenty of midstroke support for pushing hard into corners and remaining balanced on the steeps, and there haven't been any harsh bottom outs despite my best efforts. The DPX2 also delivers a very smooth feeling when landing, and whether that's after hitting a jump or bunnyhopping a section of roots, there's absolutely no harshness – the shock responds extremely quickly, taking the edge off and providing a buttery smooth touchdown. — Mike Kazimer















Why it's nominated :



Okay, I feel like this is going to be a controversial pick, but just bear with me. The new Super Deluxe is designed around metric sizing, sure, but it's only because of that increased size that RockShox was able to squeeze in improvements that would have never fit inside of previous designs. In many cases, this means longer-stroke shocks for the same eye-to-eye length as a non-metric shock, which adds up to either more travel or a damper that doesn't have to work as hard. Internally, there's more bushing overlap that ups the rigidity of the shock to prevent any binding, thereby making for a smoother, more active stroke; consistent IFP heights for a uniform end-stroke feel across the range; and mounting options that will fit more bikes.



The goal, RockShox has said, is to get Vivid Air-type performance out of the Super Deluxe while still having all the necessary features that you'd want on an all-mountain bike, such as a three-position compression switch. Did they succeed? I'd say so, and so would many other testers who've come away from riding the Super Deluxe impressed.



From the first ride:

In the past, I had been focussed more on what the front of my bikes were doing, and largely letting the rear 'get by' as it was never fully going to respond how I wanted it to. But both ends of the Patrol felt like they were on the same program once the Super Deluxe was installed. The bike felt more complete. — Rachelle Frazer Boobar