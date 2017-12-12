2017 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Why it's the winner :

We ranked the X-Fusion Manic right up there with Huck Norris and Bontrager's Line Pro 30 wheels. All of them represent solid values in a world of pricey parts), but the Manic dishes out the best bang for your buck of the three nominees.Very good dropper posts typically range in price between $300 and $450. For instance, Fox's non Kashima-coated Performance Transfer and remote will run you $329, while a RockShox Reverb Stealth goes for $399 (USD). At $199, X-Fusion's Manic is nothing shy of a steal. The Manic offers infinite travel adjust and is available in a 150-millimeter drop. If you're a veritable walking skyscraper of a human being, you might need a post with something closer to 170-millimeters of drop height, but 150 millimeters fits the bill for most of us.Moreover, the Manic proved remarkably smooth and consistent over the course of a season of testing. The slightest pressure on the remote trigger yielded silky smooth saddle drops every single time. The Manic may be a budget post, but it sure doesn'tlike one. Nor did the post develop excess play or slop over the months. The Manic's only real Achilles heel is its weight: all 667 grams of it (post and remote combined). That's about 70 to 100 grams heavier than the norm for a top-tier post. Then again, if adding 100 grams of weight to your bike saves you $100 to $250, that might be a trade off you're willing to make.Easy to install, simple to service (should the need arise) and just flat-out functional, the Manic takes the prize this year.