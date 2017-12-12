PINKBIKE TECH

2017 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Dec 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
X-Fusion Manic dropper post
X-Fusion Manic
The $199 Dropper Post


Why it's the winner:

We ranked the X-Fusion Manic right up there with Huck Norris and Bontrager's Line Pro 30 wheels. All of them represent solid values in a world of pricey parts (here's the original article), but the Manic dishes out the best bang for your buck of the three nominees.

Very good dropper posts typically range in price between $300 and $450. For instance, Fox's non Kashima-coated Performance Transfer and remote will run you $329, while a RockShox Reverb Stealth goes for $399 (USD). At $199, X-Fusion's Manic is nothing shy of a steal. The Manic offers infinite travel adjust and is available in a 150-millimeter drop. If you're a veritable walking skyscraper of a human being, you might need a post with something closer to 170-millimeters of drop height, but 150 millimeters fits the bill for most of us.

Moreover, the Manic proved remarkably smooth and consistent over the course of a season of testing. The slightest pressure on the remote trigger yielded silky smooth saddle drops every single time. The Manic may be a budget post, but it sure doesn't feel like one. Nor did the post develop excess play or slop over the months. The Manic's only real Achilles heel is its weight: all 667 grams of it (post and remote combined). That's about 70 to 100 grams heavier than the norm for a top-tier post. Then again, if adding 100 grams of weight to your bike saves you $100 to $250, that might be a trade off you're willing to make.

Easy to install, simple to service (should the need arise) and just flat-out functional, the Manic takes the prize this year.


From the review:
bigquotesX-Fusion has a winner with the Manic.... No, it's not the lightest option out there, but at $199 USD and a reliable design, the Manic is easy to recommend. Mike Levy


 So you went with the dropper... now I'm even more adamant you should have chosen the brand-x dropper. Half the price of your value pick and probably the highest rated thing crc has ever sold.
Tr011 (1 hours ago)
 Who cares about chain reaction cycles?
 @Tr011: no one really... lots of people can't stand them even... but this just happens to be a store brand product that really shines
 Come on this is lighter and better.
 @CONomad: brand x is not a store brand and is only available to oem suppliers, the brands that use the same style post are raceface and syncros and they arent $150. The x fusion is available and servicable by bike shops pretty much everywhere
 My thoughts exactly. Not to mention the brand-x is the exact same post as the Raceface Aeffect and PNW Bachelor post. Both which sell for more...
 @Tr011: to be fair crc really pushed down prices in the UK over the past decade or so. Killed the lbs whilst they were at it, but are the biggest player in this market . The reviews are only as subjective as the comments on here, like this one....
 Crc's BrandX dropper is just a rebranded TranzX dropper folks. Tons of folks have rebranded them. CRC just chooses to operate as a loss leader, or on razor thin margins to be able to sell at the prices the do.
 My problem with brands like brand-x is that I wonder how do they deal with environmental sustainability. How do I know they don’t pour paint straight into the river. Who the hell are they? How come it’s so cheap? No I don’t expect them to sponsor a World Cup team or an all-expenses paid press camp and tons of marketing bullsht. Just a bit of info who they are and how come it’s so cheap. Canyon or YT never explain that. Direct Sales is not the only part of the story. Why there’s always a problem with too expensive and never with too cheap?

Having said that, I lately bought a brand-x headset as the only thing CRC had to fit the cheapest dirt frame they carried. But the difference between me and “too-expensive, won’t get ripped off crowd” is that I am not proud of it.

BTW I have Manic waiting to be mounted into the bike.
 I have had one of these for about four months. It has been great. You would buy it just for the price and performance, but then when you factor in the cost of a new cartridge (even cheap in Australia!), it is unbelievable value. I am still using a Reverb and a KS on different bikes, but wouldn't buy a new one.
 Pretty good price, do you think it'll ever drop?
 There's a remote chance, but it's unlikely.
 Droppers: heavy, unreliable, expensive. Pick 3.
Glad to see X-Fusion putting the pressure on the other players in the dropper game to refine their products and drop their prices.
 Their forks are also nice- half the price of the competition and just as good if not better.
 The dog contingent is selecting the cottowood stick I found several days ago. Three other dogs at the park have also weighed in and feel that this stick and others like it are good values. Light weight, readily available aftermarket parts and a soft, shreddable mouth feel were valued by the testers.
 It is great that you have checked such a product and that is actually is good, X-Fusion FTW.

But but, how come there is no Carbon Wheelset of The Year Award? You have reviewed like 10 carbon wheelsets and maybe a few posts and none of those earns any awards? Strange. Dentists feel sorry Wink
 Congratulations X-Fusion Smile
