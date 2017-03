I’m excited to be heading into my 16th World Cup season and my 6th with Polygon UR. I’m enjoying my bike and the whole World Cup racing process more than ever. It’s a very special year for me having World Championships come to the place where I raced my first mountain bike race. The team is improving more and more each year. We have great support from our sponsors with great product, it’s going to be a good year! — Mick Hannah