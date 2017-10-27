17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017

Tracking down the athletes and their bikes at any event is hard enough, but when you have a venue like Red Bull Rampage it can be nearly impossible. Photographer Trevor Lyden scoured the canyon over the last three days to track down the pros and their whips to bring you this collection of 17 bikes from Rampage. Enjoy!
Kurt Sorge and his Polygon Collosus.
Cam Zink and his YT Tues.
Ethan Nell and his YT Tues.
Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Session.
Brett Rheeder and his Trek Session.
Thomas Genon and his Canyon Sender.
Carson Storch and his Rocky Mountain Maiden
Kyle Strait and his Commencal Furious
Tyler McCaul and his GT Fury.
Tom Van Steenbergen and his Trek Session.
Andreu Lacondeguy and his YT Tues.
Antoine Bizet and his Rose Soul Fire.
Darren Berrecloth and his Canyon Sender.
Vincent Tupin and his Scott Gambler.
Bas Van Steenbergen and his Hyper.
Pierre Edouard Ferry and his Commencal Furious.
Ryan Howard and his Trek Session.
It’s cool that everyone made it out with no major injury though.
