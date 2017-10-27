PINKBIKE TECH

17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 27, 2017
by Danielle Baker  
Tracking down the athletes and their bikes at any event is hard enough, but when you have a venue like Red Bull Rampage it can be nearly impossible. Photographer Trevor Lyden scoured the canyon over the last three days to track down the pros and their whips to bring you this collection of 17 bikes from Rampage. Enjoy!


Kurt Sorge and his Polygon Collosus.

Cam Zink and his YT Tues.

Ethan Nell and his YT Tues.

Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Session.

Brett Rheeder and his Trek Session.

Thomas Genon and his Canyon Sender.

Carson Storch and his Rocky Mountain Maiden

Kyle Strait and his Commencal Furious

Tyler McCaul and his GT Fury.

Tom Van Steenbergen and his Trek Session.

Andreu Lacondeguy and his YT Tues.

Antoine Bizet and his Rose Soul Fire.

Darren Berrecloth and his Canyon Sender.

Vincent Tupin and his Scott Gambler.

Bas Van Steenbergen and his Hyper.

Pierre Edouard Ferry and his Commencal Furious.

Ryan Howard and his Trek Session.


8 Comments

  • + 2
 Cool seeing marzocchi still being used by the pros. Makes me feel like part of the team.
  • + 1
 Shame there's no pic of McFarlane's Intense. Also, that Hyper looks awfully 'session-y'... lol
  • - 2
 whatever. this is the worst rampage ever judging wise... OBVIOUSLY for Bizet, but not only.. at some point the judges will have to explain what happened.


It’s cool that everyone made it out with no major injury though.
  • + 1
 Someone forgot to tell Semunk he's riding bikes and should be happy!
  • + 1
 He always looks like that.
  • + 0
 do all there bikes look really small or is it just me
  • + 0
 a few especially reeder and semenuk
  • + 1
 @loganmerringer: 26" wheels will do that

