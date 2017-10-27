17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017

Tracking down the athletes and their bikes at any event is hard enough, but when you have a venue like Red Bull Rampage it can be nearly impossible. Photographer Trevor Lyden scoured the canyon over the last three days to track down the pros and their whips to bring you this collection of 17 bikes from Rampage. Enjoy!







Kurt Sorge and his Polygon Collosus. Kurt Sorge and his Polygon Collosus.





Cam Zink and his YT Tues. Cam Zink and his YT Tues.





Ethan Nell and his YT Tues. Ethan Nell and his YT Tues.





Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Session. Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Session.





Brett Rheeder and his Trek Session. Brett Rheeder and his Trek Session.





Thomas Genon and his Canyon Sender. Thomas Genon and his Canyon Sender.





Carson Storch and his Rocky Mountain Maiden Carson Storch and his Rocky Mountain Maiden





Kyle Strait and his Commencal Furious Kyle Strait and his Commencal Furious





Tyler McCaul and his GT Fury. Tyler McCaul and his GT Fury.





Tom Van Steenbergen and his Trek Session. Tom Van Steenbergen and his Trek Session.





Andreu Lacondeguy and his YT Tues. Andreu Lacondeguy and his YT Tues.





Antoine Bizet and his Rose Soul Fire. Antoine Bizet and his Rose Soul Fire.





Darren Berrecloth and his Canyon Sender. Darren Berrecloth and his Canyon Sender.





Vincent Tupin and his Scott Gambler. Vincent Tupin and his Scott Gambler.





Bas Van Steenbergen and his Hyper. Bas Van Steenbergen and his Hyper.





Pierre Edouard Ferry and his Commencal Furious. Pierre Edouard Ferry and his Commencal Furious.





Ryan Howard and his Trek Session. Ryan Howard and his Trek Session.





