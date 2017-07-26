EVENTS

2017 Red Bull Rampage Date Announced

Jul 26, 2017
by Brian Park  
Brandon Semenuk on a flat spin mid way down and on his way to his second win at Rampage to join in with Strait and Sorge s two timer club.

On October 27th, 2017, Red Bull Rampage will once again descend on the rugged landscapes of Virgin, Utah. 21 of the world's best freeriders will vie for the top of the podium, including previous two-time winners who could make it a hat-trick this year: Brandon Semenuk, Kurt Sorge, and Kyle Strait.


The venue is the same as in 2016, and last year's much-lauded improvements to the format will be in place this year as well. Each rider can bring a 2 person build crew: hand-tools only, 4 days of building, then 4 days of practice. On top of that, an additional ridge will be opened up for the riders. There are some tough line-choices ahead!

Pre Qualified Riders
1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Antoine Bizet (FRA)
3. Carson Storch (USA)
4. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
5. Kyle Strait (USA)
6. Thomas Genon (BEL)
7. Tyler McCaul (USA)
8. Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
9. Pierre Edouard Ferry (FRA)
10. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Suns out guns out for Aggy.

10 riders are pre-qualified, while 11 more wildcard athletes and a number of alternates will be announced. Who would you like to see added to the list?

Visit redbull.com/rampage for the official release.

