2017 Red Bull Rampage Date Announced



On October 27th, 2017, Red Bull Rampage will once again descend on the rugged landscapes of Virgin, Utah. 21 of the world's best freeriders will vie for the top of the podium, including previous two-time winners who could make it a hat-trick this year: Brandon Semenuk, Kurt Sorge, and Kyle Strait.







The venue is the same as in 2016, and last year's much-lauded improvements to the format will be in place this year as well. Each rider can bring a 2 person build crew: hand-tools only, 4 days of building, then 4 days of practice. On top of that, an additional ridge will be opened up for the riders. There are some tough line-choices ahead!





Pre Qualified Riders

1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

2. Antoine Bizet (FRA)

3. Carson Storch (USA)

4. Kurt Sorge (CAN)

5. Kyle Strait (USA)

6. Thomas Genon (BEL)

7. Tyler McCaul (USA)

8. Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)

9. Pierre Edouard Ferry (FRA)

10. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)

