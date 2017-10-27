Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2017



The morning of finals started with an incredible show as athletes tried to recoup lost practice time from the day before. After being shut down by wind, most had left the canyon in the afternoon and still had sections of their runs that they had yet to hit. Riders wrapped up any last minute line adjustments and final speed checks, and by the time the sun rose above the mountains the venue was full of fans, music, and excitement as people eagerly anticipated the big show.





Two wheels or four? Why choose? Zink and Strait get prepped for the day of heavy moves ahead.





Kurt Sorge surveys the kingdom that would be his by sundown. Sorge's victory kicker... precision with a good helping of inversion required.





Carson Storch was the last to leave the site last night and was still back at it for the break of dawn.





Sorge guinea pigs the fresh lip he and his dig crew put together in the high winds of yesterday evening with flips in mind.





Sorge practing what would become a winning line. T-Mac making the most of sunrise.





Rheeder dropping in just as the sun starts to make it over the ridge.





Why so serious? Because Rampage finals. Why so serious? Because Rampage finals.















Reed Boggs and Connor Macfarlane both withdrew from the event due to crashes that they suffered during practice, but the event went off without any broken bones or catastrophic injuries, something that had seemed unavoidable in the past. The wind cooperated to allow the competition to continue without delays - also a first in recent history - and also to allow the competitors the freedom to throw down everything they had envisioned. Watching the riders tackle their lines all over the mountain, each with their own unique combination of building and riding style had the crowd in awe from start to finish.

























Even with the crowd pulling for you it's up to you alone to ride your line. Darren Berrecloth is no stranger to the complete focus required at Rampage.





We’ve never had the entire field have almost perfect runs down, so it was extremely hard to differentiate between every run, but in the end, I am 100% confident that we got the order right – and if you feel otherwise I’m happy to answer your questions. — Geoff Gulevich





Cam Zink





Ethan Nell Bas Van Steenbergen





Logan Binggeli





Kurt Sorge Brandon Semenuk





Lyle





Kurt Sorge showing off the biggest backflip of the day. Brett Rheeder





The Kelly McGarry Spirit Award winner, PEF. The Kelly McGarry Spirit Award winner, PEF.



When the dust settled local, Ethan Nell was in third place. The relative newcomer came up a little short on his first run but secured a podium spot on his second run of the day by tricking out some of his more exposed line up top. The commentators could be heard often talking about how much big moves higher up can impact your score. We can expect to see a lot more out of this 20-year-old in the years to come at Rampage.





Zink tucks into the most heinously steep and prolonged chute in Rampage history.





Storch stomped his 360 extra clean in run one but unfortunately came unstuck the second time around.





Lily pad drops were in full effect this year. Brandon Semenuk charged his. If there's anything we know to expect from Brandon Semenuk it the unexpected, like this flatspin 360 nac-nac.





Andreu's bicycle superpowers temporarily escaping him on the final jump. Andreu's bicycle superpowers temporarily escaping him on the final jump.













Bizet's second run was somewhere in between full enduro (check the pack) and 90s slopestyle (check the one-legger extension). The Claw, stretching out for the fans.





Ethan Nell carving his name into the Rampage history books.





Bearclaw





Cam Zink Tommy G





I’ve made a lot of good memories out here and today at the end of the first run I was extremely emotional; I was just about tearing up at the bottom. I was just so relieved after the whole ten-day build and a lot of mental stress. Seeing my family; my four-month-old and four-year-old, my wife, my dog. But then the second run – the gloves were off. I was trying to win. — Cam Zink



Cam Zink, who won in 2010, had an incredible goose-bump inducing run that included a straight line down the chute off the top - also referred to as 'the scar' - and a backflip off his massive drop before the road. Sorge would be the only rider to bump him off the hot seat and push him into giving a balls-out second run. Unfortunately, when he opted to add a front flip on the last jump, it got away from him and he crashed – solidifying his second Rampage second-place finish.





R-Dog, came for the steeps, stayed for the jumps. Semenuk couldn't quite match the brilliance of his first run (before his crash) in run two.





Tyler McCaul escaping his own sandstorm off the noblin. Tyler McCaul escaping his own sandstorm off the noblin.









TVS signature front flip radness.





When everyone expected a rematch with the 360 that spoiled Zink's 2016 Rampage, we were treated to a flip. Rheeder goes from flat-drop flip to spin in the midsection.





Antoine Bizet's flow was well rewarded by receiving the People's Choice Award.





Pierre Edouard Ferry's hard-charging style and inimitable enthusiasm won him the McGazza award and the respect of every competitor. Pierre Edouard Ferry's hard-charging style and inimitable enthusiasm won him the McGazza award and the respect of every competitor.



The crowds were on-hand to see if Semenuk would be able to hang onto his crown and become the first rider to secure three Rampage victories. Unfortunately, this was not his year.





The word you're looking for to describe this jump is "exposed." Brandon Semenuk, fully committed. I overheard this turn being called, "the most consequential berm in mountain bike history" since blowing off it would mean a tumble over a 100' cliff. Semenuk's crew sculpted it perfectly for success.





T-Mac find a way to bring some freestyle into a run otherwise filled with gnarly exposure on the rider's left ridgeline.





Sorge's ticket to ride included a double loop and altitude to spare. Kurt's winning run was fast, powerful and included technical moves like this flipped tuck no-hander.







The winning run for Sorge included from the top a massive flip-drop, a suicide drop, and a corked 360 transfer at the bottom. History was made when Sorge became the only athlete to have won the event three times (2012, 2015, and 2017).





It hasn’t really sunk in, but it feels amazing. It was a lot of hard work the last couple of weeks and I can’t thank the people who have helped me out to get to this point enough. I knew that we had a good contending run, and the whole run went really well. I knew I just had to keep throwing down on every feature I had. When I got down to the bottom I had a good feeling. I was really stoked. — Kurt Sorge





Your 2017 Rampage legends.





Not once, not twice, but three times... The Hoff makes history. The day went to the man from a little north of the border.





Mission accomplished for the local newcomer, Nell at 20-years-old.





When they asked me to go to the finals corral I was like – 'I’m 16th or something,' so I didn’t really know why. And then I realized it was for this award. They started asking me questions and stuff – and obviously I started crying because Kelly was like my brother and I really love him so much. For me, it means more than winning. I’m really, really happy about it — Pierre-Edouard Ferry









The rattlesnake trophy for 1st place is sweet but with as many wins as Sorge has a mythical multi-headed hydra seems more appropriate.





Three times lucky.






