What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 25, 2017
by Danielle Baker  
The steepest drop on the hill okay maybe bar Vink s but on of the smoothest under pilot Cam Zink. Just a straight-air today tomorrow who knows...
Seeing Cam Zink's drop from 2015 at this angle really puts the risk the riders face in perspective.

Standing at the top of the Red Bull Rampage site - on any given year - is enough to evoke even the most buried sense of self-preservation, and it can be hard to imagine anything short of wings being able to protect you should you fail to land your 60-foot gap (or whatever it may be). But the experienced athletes who compete here each have their own individual preferences when it comes to what they wear to help them feel confident when they are staring down from the start gate. Whether the choice is made around keeping things consistent and wearing what they ride in usually, padding up a little more because of the higher consequences of this specific event, or making specific choices based on past injuries and crashes - it's important that they stay true to what works for them and gives them the most assurance before they drop.



Fist bump for the 2010 winner and still the man responsible for the heaviest move in mountain biking now 4 years ago.

CAM ZINK

• TLD full-face helmet
• TLD knee pads
• TLD slimmed down chest protector

bigquotesAs they say, you should practice with what you race, so I know I should wear more protection, but find it hard to implement into my day-to-day routine. I hate gloves and can deal with skinned hands, I had been wearing ankle braces, but last year decided to go without them on contest day. I hate elbow pads but have been thinking about running a chest protector because of the vitals, but I can’t handle wearing a neck brace.



Connor McFarlane
Connor MacFarlane took more than a few tumbles last year.

CONNOR MACFARLANE

• POC Coron helmet
• POC kneepads
• POC elbow pads
• POC back protector
• POC goggles
• Ossur ankle braces
• Pants which have built-in hip protectors
• Mouthguard
bigquotesI wear the protective gear that I wear to keep me safer – obviously – and because it is all gear that I don't really notice I am wearing it doesn't restrict me in anything I do.


Nico Vink went a tad too far to the left off his ludicrous drop and high-sided hard off the landing. He rode his bike down the course after this happened.
Nico Vink easily had the gnarliest line off the top of the course in 2015. What made it even gnarlier was the fact that the first time he hit it was in his qualifying run. Unfortunately, he went a tad too far to the left off his massive drop and high-sided hard off the landing. He - luckily - rode his bike down the course after this happened.


BRETT RHEEDER

• Fox RPC Full Face Helmet
• Fox Launch Pro D30 kneepads
• Mouthguard
• Fox Attack Gloves
• Space Brace Ankle Braces
• Smith Optics Squad MTB Goggles
bigquotesI wear this gear because it prevents small injuries to my body, as well as head injuries.

Nicolai Rogation took a tumble off a massive cliff today that would have likely killed a regular person. These boys are tougher than you.
Nicholi Rogatkin took a tumble off a massive cliff back in 2015 that would have likely killed a regular person - and this is what he walked away with.

CARSON STORCH

• Giro Cipher full-face helmet
• Dakine kneepads
• Dakine gloves
• Ankles braces
• Kidney belt
• Under jersey chest protector
• Thinly padded compression shorts


TOM VAN STEENBERGEN

• TLD D3 helmet
• TLD Panic kneepads
• Chest/back protector

bigquotesI had a pretty hard crash two years ago at Rampage where I hit a nerve in my spine. Lucky enough to walk away from it but I will never ride Rampage without a back protector again.


Robbie Bourdon rode shirtless with an open face D2. After he crashed out on his second run he enjoyed the view with a cold brew.
Robbie Bourdon after crashing shirtless back in 2015.


REED BOGGS

• Race Face knee pads
• Race Face shin guards with ankle protection
• Leatt upper body vest
• Leatt full face helmet


LOGAN BINGGELI

• Lazer Helmet
• Fly kneepads

The most gut-wrenching moment of the day no question was Aggy s horrendous spill after getting blown off-line attempting to spin his cliff-drop. Healing vibes from all at PB
  The most gut-wrenching moment of the day last year - no question - was Aggy's horrendous spill after getting blown off-line attempting to spin his cliff-drop.

VINNY T

• Full-face helmet
• Goggles
• Elbow pads
• Knee pads
• Gloves
• Short protector
• Ankle brace
• Body armour
bigquotesIt’s the same as when I ride the Loosefest course. I will wear all of this because I like to know I have enough protection in case of a crash.

Getting back up
Tyler McCaul's crash at Rampage in 2015 put him in the hospital with a pulmonary contusion and bad concussion.

T-MAC

• Fox Full-face helmet
• Smith goggles
• Leatt neck brace
• Chest/back protector
• Fox gloves
• Fox elbow pads
• Padded under-shorts
• Fox knee/shin guards
• Ankle braces
bigquotesI'm pretty sure I wear every single form of gear possible for Rampage! I don’t f*ck around with that out there because you can get really messed up if you make a mistake.

Andreu Lacondeguy looks to be back to usual high confidence and aggression levels after struggling to get comfortable on his line last year.
Andreu Lacondeguy looks to be back to usual high confidence and aggression levels this year after struggling to get comfortable on his line in 2016.

ANDREU LACONDEGUY

• Fox full-face helmet
• Oakley goggles
• Fox knee pads
• Fox gloves
bigquotesIt’s what I always wear.

Gully stacking hard two for two.

Gully rides away slightly busted but not as bad as his teammate Thomas. Both guys took some violent crashes today with Vanderham out hopefully Gully can put together everything he has been working for come tomorrow.
Surprisingly when Gully crashed off the Oakley Sender at Rampage in 2013, he rode away somewhat unscathed.


KYLE STRAIT

• Full-face helmet
• 661 knee pads
• Gloves


All eyes on the reigning champ for the three-peat.
All eyes on the reigning champ this year for the three-peat.

BRANDON SEMENUK

• TLD full-face helmet
• TLD knee pads
• Smith goggles
• Ankle braces
• Mouthguard
bigquotesI feel like they are important pieces; I need them.

The Claw.

DARREN BERRECLOTH

• IXS helmet
• IXS kneepads
• IXS back protector
• Addidas goggles
• Mouthguard

