What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017

Seeing Cam Zink's drop from 2015 at this angle really puts the risk the riders face in perspective.



Standing at the top of the Red Bull Rampage site - on any given year - is enough to evoke even the most buried sense of self-preservation, and it can be hard to imagine anything short of wings being able to protect you should you fail to land your 60-foot gap (or whatever it may be). But the experienced athletes who compete here each have their own individual preferences when it comes to what they wear to help them feel confident when they are staring down from the start gate. Whether the choice is made around keeping things consistent and wearing what they ride in usually, padding up a little more because of the higher consequences of this specific event, or making specific choices based on past injuries and crashes - it's important that they stay true to what works for them and gives them the most assurance before they drop.











CAM ZINK



• TLD full-face helmet

• TLD knee pads

• TLD slimmed down chest protector





As they say, you should practice with what you race, so I know I should wear more protection, but find it hard to implement into my day-to-day routine. I hate gloves and can deal with skinned hands, I had been wearing ankle braces, but last year decided to go without them on contest day. I hate elbow pads but have been thinking about running a chest protector because of the vitals, but I can’t handle wearing a neck brace.









Connor MacFarlane took more than a few tumbles last year.





CONNOR MACFARLANE



• POC Coron helmet

• POC kneepads

• POC elbow pads

• POC back protector

• POC goggles

• Ossur ankle braces

• Pants which have built-in hip protectors

• Mouthguard

I wear the protective gear that I wear to keep me safer – obviously – and because it is all gear that I don't really notice I am wearing it doesn't restrict me in anything I do.







Nico Vink easily had the gnarliest line off the top of the course in 2015. What made it even gnarlier was the fact that the first time he hit it was in his qualifying run. Unfortunately, he went a tad too far to the left off his massive drop and high-sided hard off the landing. He - luckily - rode his bike down the course after this happened.







BRETT RHEEDER



• Fox RPC Full Face Helmet

• Fox Launch Pro D30 kneepads

• Mouthguard

• Fox Attack Gloves

• Space Brace Ankle Braces

• Smith Optics Squad MTB Goggles

I wear this gear because it prevents small injuries to my body, as well as head injuries.





Nicholi Rogatkin took a tumble off a massive cliff back in 2015 that would have likely killed a regular person - and this is what he walked away with.



CARSON STORCH



• Giro Cipher full-face helmet

• Dakine kneepads

• Dakine gloves

• Ankles braces

• Kidney belt

• Under jersey chest protector

• Thinly padded compression shorts





TOM VAN STEENBERGEN



• TLD D3 helmet

• TLD Panic kneepads

• Chest/back protector





I had a pretty hard crash two years ago at Rampage where I hit a nerve in my spine. Lucky enough to walk away from it but I will never ride Rampage without a back protector again.







Robbie Bourdon after crashing shirtless back in 2015.





REED BOGGS



• Race Face knee pads

• Race Face shin guards with ankle protection

• Leatt upper body vest

• Leatt full face helmet





LOGAN BINGGELI



• Lazer Helmet

• Fly kneepads









VINNY T



• Full-face helmet

• Goggles

• Elbow pads

• Knee pads

• Gloves

• Short protector

• Ankle brace

• Body armour

It’s the same as when I ride the Loosefest course. I will wear all of this because I like to know I have enough protection in case of a crash.





Tyler McCaul's crash at Rampage in 2015 put him in the hospital with a pulmonary contusion and bad concussion.





T-MAC



• Fox Full-face helmet

• Smith goggles

• Leatt neck brace

• Chest/back protector

• Fox gloves

• Fox elbow pads

• Padded under-shorts

• Fox knee/shin guards

• Ankle braces

I'm pretty sure I wear every single form of gear possible for Rampage! I don’t f*ck around with that out there because you can get really messed up if you make a mistake.





Andreu Lacondeguy looks to be back to usual high confidence and aggression levels this year after struggling to get comfortable on his line in 2016.





ANDREU LACONDEGUY



• Fox full-face helmet

• Oakley goggles

• Fox knee pads

• Fox gloves

It’s what I always wear.









Surprisingly when Gully crashed off the Oakley Sender at Rampage in 2013, he rode away somewhat unscathed.





KYLE STRAIT



• Full-face helmet

• 661 knee pads

• Gloves







All eyes on the reigning champ this year for the three-peat.





BRANDON SEMENUK



• TLD full-face helmet

• TLD knee pads

• Smith goggles

• Ankle braces

• Mouthguard

I feel like they are important pieces; I need them.



