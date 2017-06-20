Sturdy Dirty Women's Enduro Series, Round One, 2017 - Tiger Mountain

June in the Pacific Northwest has a nasty reputation of being particularly wet despite being a summer month. We just never know what we'll get. And after last years Sturdy Dirty, where Mother Nature decided to throw every single type of fowl weather element at us, the organizers were understandably nervous. But you haven't lived until you've seen a group of men dressed up like Hooters waitresses in very tight shorts and tank tops, heckling the lady racers, in 40-degree rain and sleet. Or when the Pro Women dropped in on their last, and hardest stage, right as a slimy mixture of freezing rain and slush started to fall on the course.
This year turned out to be a little different. The riders were treated to overcast, if not a little bit muggy conditions. And with a bit of precipitation from the day before, the course on Tiger Mountain was running fast and producing smiles. The whole day turned out perfect.
Now we just have Oakridge, O.R. on August 19th and Big Bear, C.A. on October 14th. Hopefully, we will see you all out there.
These fancy medals were supplied by Endless Bike Co.
Registration was sold out
A quick riders meeting to get everyone the deets
Aaron Bradford of Shimano was there to supply a helping wrench
Pre-race hydration is critical
Venders were there in force
When you show up barely in time for the race, with a bike that isn't yours, and a skeeter lands in your eye
Greggs Cycles was there making some excellent breakfast burritos
I think I found a mustache hair in my burrito sir
Solid crowd size
For some reason, I was craving a cheeseburger after shopping for helmets
The award for most edible looking wheel goes to this girl
Jim Dennison looks like he just got pollinated
Normally Marne Barrow-Fox races this, but she recently got hit by a car on her road bike. That didn't stop her, she was out there with her incredible spirit cheering on the ladies. I hope that car is ok
Little Red Shedding Hood came all the way out here from NC
Even Dannica Patrick was there
Goldie Locks with her infectious smile
Dude, let your freak flag fly
Every band needs a roadie, Dugan fits the bill well
Mrs. Clause, time hasn't been kind to you.
I heart your shades
Andi Zolton with her signature specs
Pastaman, here for all your trailside pasta needs
Little Boe Peep—fun sized edition
When grandma is the only woman who will lend you her clothes
Pit vipah
Captain Nyla ready to steer her ship right to a podium
Mini-grom looking inquisitively at all the older girls having a great time. Your time will come kid
A popular lid choice these days
Nobody knows this mountain better or has more stoke for this race than 'Shred-Bettie' Emily Sabelhaus
Director of good times, Jessica Hatch leading pre-race get down
I bet Hannah five bucks that she couldn't catch a horse fly in her mouth. Anyone have five bucks I could borrow?
The last section of the first transfer right below Tiger summit is steep. I was surprised how many rode it
Emily demonstrating the importance of armpit ventilation
Kialani Hines makes no bones that she's a hardcore gravity girl. But she came out to see what this climbing thing was all about
Just because Agnes Sauvage is from Paris, doesn't mean she rides like a city girl. She's getting crazy fast, and improving every race
Blue Steel
Linnea Rooke taking her time to recover before dropping on the first stage
Let's just say, there were adult, and kid friendly sno-cones. Hopefully, she was in charge of the latter
The pineapple skewers looks de-lish
Saw a few folks with the shifty robot thingies
This was the place to be
Paul Bunyan's blue ox kept chasing riders down the trail. So he had to go sit in the car
The dirt was great
Kaytlin Melvin is just getting warmed up
And Stage 2 was timed by a cheetah
Shannon Leigh showing off some of Troy Lee's new 'Mermaid' line
Now, this isn't something you see every day
That guy on the left showed me a little more than I wanted to
Steven Cloherty dug out the lycra for this one
Stage 3 start was where you stopped to get lubricated
Cowboys and damsels
I'm pretty sure these guys are still wearing their dresses
Again, this is where lubrication happened
The stripper is here!
Can you can can?
Does anyone know who's doing sweep?
She actually planned this knowing that they'd run into her if she grabbed a hand full of front brake. So gangster
When everyone at the bachelorette party splits, and you're left to pay the stripper
The 'Vag'
Her run was so clean through one of the hardest parts of this mountain
Did somebody say there was a pasta emergency?
Linnea getting set up to meet Rockso
Meet Rockso
Groupies
The boys are back, clinging to Rockso
Live timing was the entertainment at the bottom
I just want to smell your burrito, I swear
When you invite Amanda to your party, expect some booty shakin
She just has no idea how to unwind
Then a dance off happened
And this
And some more booty shakin
And then a chicken showed up
I wasn't Snapchatting, I swear
They are available for bachelorette parties and Batmitsfas
The cast and crew
Are you going to eat that?
Booze hound
Not everyones day went as planned
This is actually normal for these two
The lovely Angela Sucich and one of the Sturdy B's
Nice work ladies. You pulled off another great race
Baby Olive practicing for one day when she's nailing the podiums
MC Ash Bocast on the mic raffling off a brand new Liv Hail
And the one with the golden ticket turned out to be Andrea Nesbitt
A portion of the proceeds from the race went directly to Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance to help pay for all the trail building and advocacy that they do for us
