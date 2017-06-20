Sturdy Dirty Women's Enduro Series, Round One, 2017 - Tiger Mountain

These fancy medals were supplied by Endless Bike Co.

Registration was sold out

A quick riders meeting to get everyone the deets

Aaron Bradford of Shimano was there to supply a helping wrench

Pre-race hydration is critical

Venders were there in force

When you show up barely in time for the race, with a bike that isn't yours, and a skeeter lands in your eye

Greggs Cycles was there making some excellent breakfast burritos

I think I found a mustache hair in my burrito sir

Solid crowd size

For some reason, I was craving a cheeseburger after shopping for helmets

The award for most edible looking wheel goes to this girl

Jim Dennison looks like he just got pollinated

Normally Marne Barrow-Fox races this, but she recently got hit by a car on her road bike. That didn't stop her, she was out there with her incredible spirit cheering on the ladies. I hope that car is ok

Little Red Shedding Hood came all the way out here from NC

Even Dannica Patrick was there

Goldie Locks with her infectious smile

Dude, let your freak flag fly

Every band needs a roadie, Dugan fits the bill well

Mrs. Clause, time hasn't been kind to you.

I heart your shades

Andi Zolton with her signature specs

Pastaman, here for all your trailside pasta needs

Little Boe Peep—fun sized edition

When grandma is the only woman who will lend you her clothes

Pit vipah

Captain Nyla ready to steer her ship right to a podium

Mini-grom looking inquisitively at all the older girls having a great time. Your time will come kid

A popular lid choice these days

Nobody knows this mountain better or has more stoke for this race than 'Shred-Bettie' Emily Sabelhaus

Director of good times, Jessica Hatch leading pre-race get down

I bet Hannah five bucks that she couldn't catch a horse fly in her mouth. Anyone have five bucks I could borrow?

The last section of the first transfer right below Tiger summit is steep. I was surprised how many rode it

Emily demonstrating the importance of armpit ventilation

Kialani Hines makes no bones that she's a hardcore gravity girl. But she came out to see what this climbing thing was all about

Just because Agnes Sauvage is from Paris, doesn't mean she rides like a city girl. She's getting crazy fast, and improving every race

Blue Steel

Linnea Rooke taking her time to recover before dropping on the first stage

Let's just say, there were adult, and kid friendly sno-cones. Hopefully, she was in charge of the latter

The pineapple skewers looks de-lish

Saw a few folks with the shifty robot thingies

This was the place to be

Paul Bunyan's blue ox kept chasing riders down the trail. So he had to go sit in the car

The dirt was great

Kaytlin Melvin is just getting warmed up

And Stage 2 was timed by a cheetah

Shannon Leigh showing off some of Troy Lee's new 'Mermaid' line

Now, this isn't something you see every day

That guy on the left showed me a little more than I wanted to

Steven Cloherty dug out the lycra for this one

Stage 3 start was where you stopped to get lubricated

Cowboys and damsels

I'm pretty sure these guys are still wearing their dresses

Again, this is where lubrication happened

The stripper is here!

Can you can can?

Does anyone know who's doing sweep?

She actually planned this knowing that they'd run into her if she grabbed a hand full of front brake. So gangster

When everyone at the bachelorette party splits, and you're left to pay the stripper

The 'Vag'

Her run was so clean through one of the hardest parts of this mountain

Did somebody say there was a pasta emergency?

Linnea getting set up to meet Rockso

Meet Rockso

Groupies

The boys are back, clinging to Rockso

Live timing was the entertainment at the bottom

I just want to smell your burrito, I swear

When you invite Amanda to your party, expect some booty shakin

She just has no idea how to unwind

Then a dance off happened

And this

And some more booty shakin

And then a chicken showed up

I wasn't Snapchatting, I swear

They are available for bachelorette parties and Batmitsfas

The cast and crew

Are you going to eat that?

Booze hound

Not everyones day went as planned

This is actually normal for these two

The lovely Angela Sucich and one of the Sturdy B's

Nice work ladies. You pulled off another great race

Baby Olive practicing for one day when she's nailing the podiums

MC Ash Bocast on the mic raffling off a brand new Liv Hail

And the one with the golden ticket turned out to be Andrea Nesbitt

A portion of the proceeds from the race went directly to Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance to help pay for all the trail building and advocacy that they do for us

June in the Pacific Northwest has a nasty reputation of being particularly wet despite being a summer month. We just never know what we'll get. And after last years Sturdy Dirty, where Mother Nature decided to throw every single type of fowl weather element at us, the organizers were understandably nervous. But you haven't lived until you've seen a group of men dressed up like Hooters waitresses in very tight shorts and tank tops, heckling the lady racers, in 40-degree rain and sleet. Or when the Pro Women dropped in on their last, and hardest stage, right as a slimy mixture of freezing rain and slush started to fall on the course.This year turned out to be a little different. The riders were treated to overcast, if not a little bit muggy conditions. And with a bit of precipitation from the day before, the course on Tiger Mountain was running fast and producing smiles. The whole day turned out perfect.Now we just have Oakridge, O.R. on August 19th and Big Bear, C.A. on October 14th. Hopefully, we will see you all out there.[PI=14846690 size=l0 align=c]Hannah Bergemann doesn't even look remotely nervous. She knows she's got this.[/PI]