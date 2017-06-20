Sturdy Dirty Women's Enduro Series, Round One, 2017 - Tiger Mountain

Jun 20, 2017 at 10:23
Jun 20, 2017
by Chris Mcfarland  
 
June in the Pacific Northwest has a nasty reputation of being particularly wet despite being a summer month. We just never know what we'll get. And after last years Sturdy Dirty, where Mother Nature decided to throw every single type of fowl weather element at us, the organizers were understandably nervous. But you haven't lived until you've seen a group of men dressed up like Hooters waitresses in very tight shorts and tank tops, heckling the lady racers, in 40-degree rain and sleet. Or when the Pro Women dropped in on their last, and hardest stage, right as a slimy mixture of freezing rain and slush started to fall on the course.

This year turned out to be a little different. The riders were treated to overcast, if not a little bit muggy conditions. And with a bit of precipitation from the day before, the course on Tiger Mountain was running fast and producing smiles. The whole day turned out perfect.

Now we just have Oakridge, O.R. on August 19th and Big Bear, C.A. on October 14th. Hopefully, we will see you all out there.

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

These fancy medals were supplied by Endless Bike Co.


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Registration was sold out



2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

A quick riders meeting to get everyone the deets


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Aaron Bradford of Shimano was there to supply a helping wrench


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Pre-race hydration is critical


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Venders were there in force


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

When you show up barely in time for the race, with a bike that isn't yours, and a skeeter lands in your eye


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Greggs Cycles was there making some excellent breakfast burritos


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

I think I found a mustache hair in my burrito sir


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Solid crowd size


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

For some reason, I was craving a cheeseburger after shopping for helmets


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The award for most edible looking wheel goes to this girl


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Jim Dennison looks like he just got pollinated


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Normally Marne Barrow-Fox races this, but she recently got hit by a car on her road bike. That didn't stop her, she was out there with her incredible spirit cheering on the ladies. I hope that car is ok


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Little Red Shedding Hood came all the way out here from NC


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Even Dannica Patrick was there


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Goldie Locks with her infectious smile


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Dude, let your freak flag fly


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Every band needs a roadie, Dugan fits the bill well


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Mrs. Clause, time hasn't been kind to you.


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

I heart your shades


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Andi Zolton with her signature specs


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Pastaman, here for all your trailside pasta needs


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Little Boe Peep—fun sized edition


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

When grandma is the only woman who will lend you her clothes


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Pit vipah


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Captain Nyla ready to steer her ship right to a podium


[PI=14846690 size=l0 align=c]Hannah Bergemann doesn't even look remotely nervous. She knows she's got this.
[/PI]

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Mini-grom looking inquisitively at all the older girls having a great time. Your time will come kid


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

A popular lid choice these days


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Nobody knows this mountain better or has more stoke for this race than 'Shred-Bettie' Emily Sabelhaus


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Director of good times, Jessica Hatch leading pre-race get down


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

I bet Hannah five bucks that she couldn't catch a horse fly in her mouth. Anyone have five bucks I could borrow?


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The last section of the first transfer right below Tiger summit is steep. I was surprised how many rode it


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Emily demonstrating the importance of armpit ventilation


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Kialani Hines makes no bones that she's a hardcore gravity girl. But she came out to see what this climbing thing was all about


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Just because Agnes Sauvage is from Paris, doesn't mean she rides like a city girl. She's getting crazy fast, and improving every race


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Blue Steel


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Linnea Rooke taking her time to recover before dropping on the first stage


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Let's just say, there were adult, and kid friendly sno-cones. Hopefully, she was in charge of the latter


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The pineapple skewers looks de-lish


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Saw a few folks with the shifty robot thingies


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

This was the place to be


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Paul Bunyan's blue ox kept chasing riders down the trail. So he had to go sit in the car


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The dirt was great


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Kaytlin Melvin is just getting warmed up


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

And Stage 2 was timed by a cheetah


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Shannon Leigh showing off some of Troy Lee's new 'Mermaid' line


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Now, this isn't something you see every day


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

That guy on the left showed me a little more than I wanted to


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Steven Cloherty dug out the lycra for this one


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Stage 3 start was where you stopped to get lubricated


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Cowboys and damsels


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

I'm pretty sure these guys are still wearing their dresses


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Again, this is where lubrication happened


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The stripper is here!


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Can you can can?


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Does anyone know who's doing sweep?


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

She actually planned this knowing that they'd run into her if she grabbed a hand full of front brake. So gangster


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

When everyone at the bachelorette party splits, and you're left to pay the stripper


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The 'Vag'


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Her run was so clean through one of the hardest parts of this mountain


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Did somebody say there was a pasta emergency?


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Linnea getting set up to meet Rockso


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Meet Rockso


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Groupies


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The boys are back, clinging to Rockso


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Live timing was the entertainment at the bottom


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

I just want to smell your burrito, I swear


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

When you invite Amanda to your party, expect some booty shakin


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

She just has no idea how to unwind


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Then a dance off happened


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

And this


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

And some more booty shakin


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

And then a chicken showed up


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

I wasn't Snapchatting, I swear


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

They are available for bachelorette parties and Batmitsfas


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The cast and crew


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Are you going to eat that?


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Booze hound


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Not everyones day went as planned


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

This is actually normal for these two


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

The lovely Angela Sucich and one of the Sturdy B's


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Nice work ladies. You pulled off another great race


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

Baby Olive practicing for one day when she's nailing the podiums


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

MC Ash Bocast on the mic raffling off a brand new Liv Hail


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

And the one with the golden ticket turned out to be Andrea Nesbitt


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

A portion of the proceeds from the race went directly to Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance to help pay for all the trail building and advocacy that they do for us


2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

2017 Sturdy Dirty Womens Enduro Series Round One- Tiger Mountain

http://www.sturdydirty.com
http://bike.shimano.com
https://www.sram.com/sram#sm.00000n6fo3v6mwdqsxabt8bjli880
http://www.liv-cycling.com/us/
http://www.endlessbikes.com
http://industrynine.com
http://cascadiaciderworkersunited.com
https://www.bellhelmets.com/joy-ride-program
http://10barrel.com
https://northwestriders.com
https://sugarwheelworks.com
http://www.girlzgoneriding.com
  • + 3
 Can the damsels be a permanent fixture to Rockso, please?!

You captured it all so well, Chris! Thanks for leaving us with a great photo story of all the fun!
  • + 3
 And huge thanks to the Sturdy Bitch crew for making this all happen! The lady shredders, the volunteers, the sponsors, you all rock. ❤️
  • + 1
 Nice write up and pics! So happy it didn't rain this year.

