Budding into its second year, the 2017 Trans BC presented by Stages Cycling is dishing up completely new locations, trails and experiences for the lucky 150 riders who are in for the adventure of a lifetime—six days of rugged high alpine riding, steep tech, purpose-built mountain bike trails, and everything in-between—for a total of 200 kilometers, 8000m (26,000’) climbing, and 14,430m (47,430’) of descending.







Revelstoke, has it all—intermediate flow trail, steep rowdy trails, and what put this small mountain town on the map—its high alpine riding. It has deep roots within their passionate mountain biking community that has been building trails for years. Riders will get to experience several of these



“I am real excited to showcase such a diverse range of trails thanks to the support of each local trail club,” said Megan Rose, Trans BC founder and race director. “These locations are some of my favorite—Fernie, Panorama, Golden and Revelstoke. Finishing in Revy' is a treat since it’s now my hometown and I get to put together what will be one of the biggest and toughest days for a grand finale.”Revelstoke, has it all—intermediate flow trail, steep rowdy trails, and what put this small mountain town on the map—its high alpine riding. It has deep roots within their passionate mountain biking community that has been building trails for years. Riders will get to experience several of these trail systems







“Word to the wise for the riders— save some energy for Day 5 in Revelstoke. You are going to get two epic days of big rides and big descents,” said Meghan Tabor, Tourism Revelstoke Marketing Manager. “







Here is the BEST news— in addition to locations and trails, new to the Trans BC is a heli drop to the top of Day 2 at Panorama Ski Resort for the longest stage of the six days— 7.5 kilometers and 4,300’ of descending. 2017 has opened doors for race promoters to incorporate heli transport into the logistics of mountain bike events. Both Ted Morton's Revelstoke 3-Day and Megan Rose's 2017 Trans BC are taking enduro events to the next level with heli-assisted drops to higher ground thanks to Arrow Helicopters

Botsy Phillips



Both the Open Men’s and Women’s fields are stacked with racers from all over the world flocking to test themselves on legitimate enduro terrain. Jerome Clementez (FRA), Joe Nation (NZD), Remi Gauvin (CAN), Stu Dickson (CAN), Chris Panozzo (AUS), Pete Ostroski (USA), James Shirley (GBR) and Aaron Bradford (USA) are just a handful of the competition who will be battling out in a highly-contested field. On the women’s side, Casey Brown (CAN) is predicted to be a dominating force, but in what will be the largest Open Women’s field ever at a trans race (30 participants), anything can happen with Pauline Dieffenthaler (FRA), Emily Slaco (CAN) and Jaime Hill (CAN) toeing the line. Don't underestimate some other hot riders like Christina Chappetta (USA), Julie Marshal (CAN), Mical Dyck (CAN) and Renee Wilson (NZL).







The Open Men's field is stacked for the 2017 Trans BC.





Stages Cycling supports over 100 professional athletes ranging from Enduro (Trek, Yeti, Specialized) to cross country (Trek Factory, Cannondale-3Rox, Stan’s-Pivot) to Xterra World Champion (Flora Duffy) to World Tour roadies (Team Sky).



“We support the Trans BC Enduro because we know Megan is going to put on a special event for everyone involved,” said Matt Pacocha, Global Marketing Director at Stages Cycling . “At the base level, we want to support this type of mountain bike adventure because it definitely highlights a reason for our products beyond the pro ranks.”



Stages Cycling gave free access to Stages Link training programs to all participants in preparation for the Trans BC. “With Stages Link, Stages Dash and the Stages Powermeter, the ‘ Stages Ecosystem ’ makes training as plug-and-play as it can be in this day and age for a rider to coach themselves to success for a goal like the Trans BC,” Pacocha said.

Emily Sabelhaus



Be on the lookout for the Stages Max Speed and Max Watt challenge throughout the week as Stages athletes battle it out for bragging rights each day, as well as daily recaps, videos and #FollowCamFriday snippets all on Pinkbike brought to you by the exuberant media team of the Trans BC Enduro.

Loam. To your dome.





Sarah Rawley, author of daily recaps.



It’s no surprise that all volunteer positions have been filled for the event, however, we will be keeping everyone in the loop with regular updates on Facebook and Instagram all week long beginning Monday, July 10. Hashtag your photos #transbcenduro to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans BC’s Media HQ.





Never mind the sharpie penned in "some hardcore shit going down"...