Budding into its second year, the 2017 Trans BC presented by Stages Cycling
is dishing up completely new locations, trails and experiences for the lucky 150 riders who are in for the adventure of a lifetime—six days of rugged high alpine riding, steep tech, purpose-built mountain bike trails, and everything in-between—for a total of 200 kilometers, 8000m (26,000’) climbing, and 14,430m (47,430’) of descending.
“I am real excited to showcase such a diverse range of trails thanks to the support of each local trail club,” said Megan Rose, Trans BC
founder and race director. “These locations are some of my favorite—Fernie, Panorama, Golden and Revelstoke. Finishing in Revy' is a treat since it’s now my hometown and I get to put together what will be one of the biggest and toughest days for a grand finale.”
Revelstoke, has it all—intermediate flow trail, steep rowdy trails, and what put this small mountain town on the map—its high alpine riding. It has deep roots within their passionate mountain biking community that has been building trails for years. Riders will get to experience several of these trail systems
.
“Word to the wise for the riders— save some energy for Day 5 in Revelstoke. You are going to get two epic days of big rides and big descents,” said Meghan Tabor, Tourism Revelstoke
Marketing Manager. “
Here is the BEST news— in addition to locations and trails, new to the Trans BC is a heli drop to the top of Day 2 at Panorama Ski Resort
for the longest stage of the six days— 7.5 kilometers and 4,300’ of descending. 2017 has opened doors for race promoters to incorporate heli transport into the logistics of mountain bike events. Both Ted Morton's Revelstoke 3-Day
and Megan Rose's 2017 Trans BC are taking enduro events to the next level with heli-assisted drops to higher ground thanks to Arrow Helicopters
.
Both the Open Men’s and Women’s fields are stacked with racers from all over the world flocking to test themselves on legitimate enduro terrain. Jerome Clementez (FRA), Joe Nation (NZD), Remi Gauvin (CAN), Stu Dickson (CAN), Chris Panozzo (AUS), Pete Ostroski (USA), James Shirley (GBR) and Aaron Bradford (USA) are just a handful of the competition who will be battling out in a highly-contested field. On the women’s side, Casey Brown (CAN) is predicted to be a dominating force, but in what will be the largest Open Women’s field ever at a trans race (30 participants), anything can happen with Pauline Dieffenthaler (FRA), Emily Slaco (CAN) and Jaime Hill (CAN) toeing the line. Don't underestimate some other hot riders like Christina Chappetta (USA), Julie Marshal (CAN), Mical Dyck (CAN) and Renee Wilson (NZL).
The Open Men's field is stacked for the 2017 Trans BC.
Stages Cycling
supports over 100 professional athletes ranging from Enduro (Trek, Yeti, Specialized) to cross country (Trek Factory, Cannondale-3Rox, Stan’s-Pivot) to Xterra World Champion (Flora Duffy) to World Tour roadies (Team Sky).
“We support the Trans BC Enduro because we know Megan is going to put on a special event for everyone involved,” said Matt Pacocha, Global Marketing Director at Stages Cycling
. “At the base level, we want to support this type of mountain bike adventure because it definitely highlights a reason for our products beyond the pro ranks.”
Stages Cycling gave free access to Stages Link training programs to all participants in preparation for the Trans BC. “With Stages Link, Stages Dash and the Stages Powermeter, the ‘Stages Ecosystem
’ makes training as plug-and-play as it can be in this day and age for a rider to coach themselves to success for a goal like the Trans BC,” Pacocha said.
Be on the lookout for the Stages Max Speed and Max Watt challenge throughout the week as Stages athletes battle it out for bragging rights each day, as well as daily recaps, videos and #FollowCamFriday
snippets all on Pinkbike
brought to you by the exuberant media team of the Trans BC Enduro.
Sarah Rawley, author of daily recaps.
It’s no surprise that all volunteer positions have been filled for the event, however, we will be keeping everyone in the loop with regular updates on Facebook
and Instagram
all week long beginning Monday, July 10. Hashtag your photos #transbcenduro to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans BC’s Media HQ.
A special thanks to Kazoom
, Dissent
, Tourism Revelstoke
, Revelstoke Mountain Resort
, Fernie Alpine Resort
, Panorama Ski Resort
, Whitetooth Brewing
and Monashee Distillery
for additional support. The Trans BC operates under BC Singletrack Society, a non-profit society donating over $8000 to the trails and clubs from the 2017 Trans BC Enduro. For more information email megan@ridingbc.com or visit www.transbcenduro.com
.
Never mind the sharpie penned in "some hardcore shit going down"...
About Megan Rose – Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for 13 years and organizing bike events for the past six years. She splits her time between British Columbia, Canada, and New Zealand, running the Yeti Trans NZ 5 Day Enduro and Stages Cycling Trans BC 6 Day Enduro. Over the past five years, Megan has personally raced in over 42 enduro races, timed over 65 days worth of enduro races, and personally organized 28 enduro races, and donated back over $50,000 to the local trail networks from these events. Megan and her team look forward to bringing you the best of the best from all of these perspectives.
About Stages Cycling – Stages Cycling LLC, based in Boulder, CO, launched the Stages Power meter at Interbike in September 2012. The new Stages Power meter immediately made waves for the power measurement category in all disciplines of cycling, including enduro, where the top pros of the sport collect and trust its data for training and racing. Since the brand has expanded into the commercial and home fitness category with the SC3 commercial indoor cycling bike, with groundbreaking features including CarbonGlyde featuring Gates CarbonDrive, SprintShift, FitLoc, RoadBar and, of course, the Stages Power.
4 Comments
Post a Comment