2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Schedule

Racing at a world level for 2017 hasn't kicked off yet, but there is certainly a lot of excitement for it to do so! But despite this, teams of people are busy planning out their events for the season and one of those is the team behind the World Champs this year, in Cairns Australia. Come September 5, the best mountain bike athletes from around the world will represent their countries in the jungle of Cairns, on the track built by none-other Glen Jacobs', World Trail.





The Cairns track finish line. The Cairns track finish line.



The racing on the Cairns track over the last few years has been eventful, to say the least, and what the weather does come race day is as good as anyone's guess, making it all the more exciting. Will the local talent of the Hannah's, Brosnon, Fearon, or even Josh Button or Graeme Mudd be able to hold off the likes of the Atherton's, Gwin, or Minnaar? Will the weather play a role the way that it did here in 2014, only to give us a complete underdog that rises to the occasion? In the XCO will Absalon be able to repeat his 2014 win, or will Schurter take it, doubling up on his 2016 World Cup win here? Eva Lechner won ahead of Emily Batty in 2014, but both were further down the results sheet in the dry, humid conditions last year. It really is wide-open in many regards!





Can Gwin take his first World Champs win on the Cairns track? He's yet to do better than a 4th. Can Gwin take his first World Champs win on the Cairns track? He's yet to do better than a 4th.





Josh Button landed a podium result here in 2016, surprising a lot of people. Josh Button landed a podium result here in 2016, surprising a lot of people. Fans at the finish line. Fans at the finish line.



Regardless of what happens, it's safe to say that it will be an action-packed race and to be there would be one heck of an experience. If being there is of interest, the schedule and things like tickets for the event will be helpful. The schedule for the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns has



Regardless of what happens, it's safe to say that it will be an action-packed race and to be there would be one heck of an experience. If being there is of interest, the schedule and things like tickets for the event will be helpful. The schedule for the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns has now been released and tickets to the event go on sale, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The World Champs will be held at the Smithfield Regional Park, James Cook University between September 5–10, 2017 and will feature six days of mountain biking action.

Muddy finished in 8th last year, only 4 seconds off the pace. Muddy finished in 8th last year, only 4 seconds off the pace.



World champs for 2017 have one notable shift in the schedule and that is moving the two disciplines more in line with most of the 2016 World Cup formats. The Cross Country (XCO) race will be held on Saturday, September 9 and the Downhill (DHI) will take place on Sunday. With over 20,000 spectators expected to attend the event, you will want to get your tickets early. Travel packages are also now on sale from



World champs for 2017 have one notable shift in the schedule and that is moving the two disciplines more in line with most of the 2016 World Cup formats. The Cross Country (XCO) race will be held on Saturday, September 9 and the Downhill (DHI) will take place on Sunday. With over 20,000 spectators expected to attend the event, you will want to get your tickets early. Travel packages are also now on sale from Flight Centre for those traveling to Cairns for the event.

Rachel Atherton on her way to that perfect season. Rachel Atherton on her way to that perfect season.





With just under six months until the event kicks off in Cairns, the release of the competition schedule gives fans plenty of time to plan their full Mountain Bike World Championships experience. The revised competition format, with the switch of the XCO and DHI finals, means that spectators are in for a fantastic finish to this very special event. — Cycling Australia CEO, Nick Green



The event will have significant TV and digital viewing presence including the distribution of television broadcast to a cumulative audience in excess of 6.13 million globally across 18 different nations. In Australia, SBS and Fox Sports will carry the broadcast. The Queensland Government is proud to support the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Cairns through Tourism and Events Queensland as part of the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar. Tickets will be available from Ticketek on Tuesday 4 April 2017.





Mick would love nothing more to take World Champs gold on his home trails. Mick would love nothing more to take World Champs gold on his home trails.