2018 Andorra World Cup - Race Day Photo Epic

Rewind a few days and there were fierce thunder storms bubbling up over here. Not a hint of that on this fine bluebird morning in Andorra.

Final bikes preps before the big beat down of the weekend.

Last year as a junior, Finn Iles put up a time in Andorra that would have landed him 11th in the elite field. This year, he had his sights set a few spots higher.

Tracey Hannah gets into her warm up while mechanic Jamie Tilbury watches over.

Second place yet again for junior Anna Newkirk

Golden girl Vali Holl, surrounded by a cloud of appropriately colored dust. Winner by 15 seconds.

Mille Johnset showing no fear after a huge off in the steeps yesterday, missing out on 2nd place by less than a second.

Henry Kerr had a moment in his race run, coming past me with both feet unclipped off a drop. He'd kept Daprela honest in this split previously, so it would've been interesting to see how close he could have been without the mistake.

Kye A'Hern came out swinging after a near miss in the qualies and took third place.

Thibaut Daprela smashed the competition today to take the win by 6 seconds in the junior race. Consider his title all but locked up - barring a disaster in the final two rounds.

Hero dirt, fresh ruts, and plenty of dust mixed in. What a track.

Cecile Ravenel showing the new school a thing or two. Or is it the other way round? Today Ravanel hit the podium 4 seconds up on Ms Holl.

Tahnee Seagrave in the start gate and ready to give it her all. Down by a large margin in qualifying, a victory still seemed like a long shot at this point.

Seagrave on the charge through the upper woods. Her last chance to shave some seconds off her qualifying time.

Tracey Hannah securing her spot on the podium with a great ride - six seconds ahead of Farina in 4th.

Things started out perfect for Rachel Atherton. She was way up at the first two splits before crashing half way down the track

The ladies on the hotseat watch nervously as Rachel Atherton continues to reel back lost time after her crash.

At split two Rachel Atherton was 4.7 seconds up, but at the line she would be 4.8 seconds down. The middle is something she would probably like to forget about.

There's no feeling like winning. Even better when you can do it two weeks in a row.

I knew my qualifying run was very safe, but I didn’t think it would be that far back. I kind of know and I can kind of judge and I think Rach really went for it. She had a point to prove after last weekend and from day 1, I think you can tell. We all get videos of our riding and I could tell she was on it, so I tried to rationalize all of that and take it as a positive, I know I have a lot of work to do, but I can do it. I can go that fast. Probably not at the top. She dominated the top section. She can charge through things. She’s so good at pointing, going and not being scared, and I’m the complete opposite. I need really wriggly little bits and I was a bit scared up top, but knew I had a good chance at the bottom. It’s mad, the overall is so tight now (considering I got disqualified in Leogang). I’s a shame about Pompon, but if she comes back strong for the next two, that’ll make things interesting as well. I don’t really have my eyes on the overall, if I’m honest, as I’m pretty happy with how my season is going so far, and with the DQ, it’s kind of put me back a bit. I’m definitely looking forward to the next one. — Tahnee Seagrave

Champagne showers on the women's podium to wash the dust away after a hard fought battle.

Quite the contrary to Thursday's practice session, there wasn't a whole lot of moisture to be found on track. Magnus Manson leaving a path of destruction.

Full gas from Danny Hart on the first training run. Danny meant business today, but would come up fractions short.

Fifth place qualifier Thomas Estaque's final splits were inside the top 10, but disaster struck.

Connor Fearon, getting his shralp on during morning training, ready to power into 10th place.

Mark Wallace making shapes for the Andorran crowds.

Eddie Masters, about to pull off the result of his career - 9th place.

Charlie Harrison goes well on the physical tracks... well, mostly every track these days. 15th for 'Chuckie Horse'.

Finn has been knocking on the door all season with fast qualifiers and split times. It took him a few races to sort his pace for the finals, but the past two weeks are proof that it's starting to click for the youngster.

Loic Bruni was racing with quite a bit of pain, having a massive hole in his backside sewn up after a qualifying crash. Eigth on the day is not what he was after, but all was forgotten after watching Loris claim a long awaited victory.

Ange Suarez finally found his form and put down the type of run everyone has been waiting for. Lucky13 for Angel.

Loris Vergier entering the X-Class finishing field - number 1 at all the splits.

Off the drop and around the final corner, Loris Vergier gets ready to sprint to the line, fastest time of the day.

Amaury Pierron dropping in with style, only 1.33 seconds off consecutive win number 4.

Three seconds back in 4th place, Laurie Greenland drops a spot and now sits 3rd in the series for Mont Saint Anne.

The Bulldog scrubbing into the finish area, charring towards his first podium since 2016.

Bulldog, checking how he stacked up against the competition. Great to see Brook finally rewarded with the podium his riding has deserved all season.

Hart muscling the bike through the flat turns en route to 6th.

When Luca Shaw gets his break, it's going to feel gooder than good. Until then, it's another big dose of heartache.

The final few nervous moments on the hot seat.

Bastille Day, the national day of France and the day Loris Vergier finally stormed the castle to take his first World Cup victory.

A similar photo was taken here in 2015 when Loic Bruni won World Championships. Today it was a similar embrace between two childhood friends - but this time to celebrate Loris Vergier's first World Cup win. These two have been through it all together and have and shared each other's victories and defeats - always with a touch of class.

It’s a weird one… Since I’ve been getting on the podium, I’ve been stoked to be second because, I don’t know, I felt like I deserved it, but in a way that I was stoked on the podium. At this race, I crashed and had bad luck. I really wanted to prove that I could go fast and not crash. To get the win is just something else. I had weird feelings in my legs and arms when I knew! It’s something that you can’t recreate and I hope that it will happen again soon. I was on a really good run coming into the last minute and a half, and I was like f*** just don’t blow anything up. I did some mistakes on the bottom, but nobody could catch the time. I’m really stoked on how I rode! — Loris Vergier

On the podium, two weeks in a row for Laurie Greenland.

He's got to catch a break sooner rather than later. Luca Shaw, still searching for that win after another first place qualifier and a race run ended prematurely.

Kevin Joly has been Finn Iles mechanic for three seasons now, and this moment was one they won't forget for a long time. Welcome to the big time Finn.

It was an emotional one today for Loris Vergier. Hard work and determination, highs and lows, all culminating on one moment. Congrats Loris.

The young guns have truly arrived. Other than Brook Macdonald, who is 27 years old, no one else on the podium is older than 22. The youngest, Finn Iles, is still only 18.

And stop... Shoey time. Brook pours himself a cold one.

Finally that taste of victory, all the sweeter after plenty of close shaves.

With two full days of sun baking the steep and loose track in La Massana, conditions could not have been any better as the world's best set out to battle for the top steps of the podium. The lack of moisture, however, would leave the racing line unpredictable in spots as the surface began to break apart, causing more than a few close calls in both training and final race runs. More than a few top names would feel the sting of getting things even just slightly wrong. The racer who wins here has to push the limits to that razor's edge, but without going over. And with riders on that ragged edge from top to bottom on a four plus minute track, round 5 of the Downhill World Cup dished up some of the best action seen this season.First to take the plunge would be the junior men and women who would finish in what is becoming a familiar fashion: Vali Holl would put double digits into the second place time of Anna Newkirk, and with a time that would make most of the elite field nervous. For the men, a late run surge by fastest qualifier Henry Kerr was close, but not enough to dethrone Thibaut Daprela, as they two finished in the same one-two order as last week. The win by Daprella gave Commencal their first vicltory of the weekend in home turf, where he would further solidify his lead in the overall championship standings.In the elite women's race, one would think the end result was a foregone conclusion after the smashing time Rachel Atherton put down in qualifying yesterday. With over 12 seconds to play with, it looked like the only fight would be over second and third. Tahnee Seagrave would put in the first threatening time, and she was well clear of the other women before it was Atherton's turn to go. Tahnee had bested Rachel's qualifying time by a few seconds, but with the track running considerably faster for final runs, it was not surprise to see Rachel way up at the first splits - and likely well on the way to her second victory of the season. There's a popular saying that goes by the tune of "it aint over 'til it's over" - and a big crash in the middle of the track would be a reminder of that rule. Her mistake would destroy the time advantage Rachel had built up and she would spend the rest of her run chasing down that deficit. Rachel would come close, her bottom splits showed she could still be a threat, but in the end it would be Seagrave who took her second win in a row - third for the season. Now, with only two rounds to go, the rivalry between Tahnee and Rachel for the overall is tighter than ever.In the men's race, all eyes were on Amaury Pierron, riding for local team Commencal and looking to make it four wins in a row. His nemesis this weekend looked to be American Luca Shaw, who again qualified first and was looking to make up for the mistakes that cost him victory earlier in the season. But it would be Frenchman Loris Vergier who would swoop in and steal the show, giving the French in the crowd something more to celebrate than just Bastille Day on this July 14. Amaury would come a respectable 2nd with Bulldog Brook MacDonald back on form for 3rd. The final podium spots would be rounded out by Laurie Greenland, and for the first time in the elite ranks, Finn Iles. Unfortunately, a crash for Luca on an already troubled run would dash his hopes of the podium, but it is only a matter of time before we see him pull one off.As the series takes a few weeks off before heading to Mont Saint Anne, riders can head home to heal nagging injuries or make a final push in their training for what will be the final two races of the season.