2018 Andorra World Cup - Race Day Photo Epic

With two full days of sun baking the steep and loose track in La Massana, conditions could not have been any better as the world's best set out to battle for the top steps of the podium. The lack of moisture, however, would leave the racing line unpredictable in spots as the surface began to break apart, causing more than a few close calls in both training and final race runs. More than a few top names would feel the sting of getting things even just slightly wrong. The racer who wins here has to push the limits to that razor's edge, but without going over. And with riders on that ragged edge from top to bottom on a four plus minute track, round 5 of the Downhill World Cup dished up some of the best action seen this season.
First to take the plunge would be the junior men and women who would finish in what is becoming a familiar fashion: Vali Holl would put double digits into the second place time of Anna Newkirk, and with a time that would make most of the elite field nervous. For the men, a late run surge by fastest qualifier Henry Kerr was close, but not enough to dethrone Thibaut Daprela, as they two finished in the same one-two order as last week. The win by Daprella gave Commencal their first vicltory of the weekend in home turf, where he would further solidify his lead in the overall championship standings.
In the elite women's race, one would think the end result was a foregone conclusion after the smashing time Rachel Atherton put down in qualifying yesterday. With over 12 seconds to play with, it looked like the only fight would be over second and third. Tahnee Seagrave would put in the first threatening time, and she was well clear of the other women before it was Atherton's turn to go. Tahnee had bested Rachel's qualifying time by a few seconds, but with the track running considerably faster for final runs, it was not surprise to see Rachel way up at the first splits - and likely well on the way to her second victory of the season. There's a popular saying that goes by the tune of "it aint over 'til it's over" - and a big crash in the middle of the track would be a reminder of that rule. Her mistake would destroy the time advantage Rachel had built up and she would spend the rest of her run chasing down that deficit. Rachel would come close, her bottom splits showed she could still be a threat, but in the end it would be Seagrave who took her second win in a row - third for the season. Now, with only two rounds to go, the rivalry between Tahnee and Rachel for the overall is tighter than ever.
In the men's race, all eyes were on Amaury Pierron, riding for local team Commencal and looking to make it four wins in a row. His nemesis this weekend looked to be American Luca Shaw, who again qualified first and was looking to make up for the mistakes that cost him victory earlier in the season. But it would be Frenchman Loris Vergier who would swoop in and steal the show, giving the French in the crowd something more to celebrate than just Bastille Day on this July 14. Amaury would come a respectable 2nd with Bulldog Brook MacDonald back on form for 3rd. The final podium spots would be rounded out by Laurie Greenland, and for the first time in the elite ranks, Finn Iles. Unfortunately, a crash for Luca on an already troubled run would dash his hopes of the podium, but it is only a matter of time before we see him pull one off.
As the series takes a few weeks off before heading to Mont Saint Anne, riders can head home to heal nagging injuries or make a final push in their training for what will be the final two races of the season.
|I knew my qualifying run was very safe, but I didn’t think it would be that far back. I kind of know and I can kind of judge and I think Rach really went for it. She had a point to prove after last weekend and from day 1, I think you can tell. We all get videos of our riding and I could tell she was on it, so I tried to rationalize all of that and take it as a positive, I know I have a lot of work to do, but I can do it. I can go that fast. Probably not at the top. She dominated the top section. She can charge through things. She’s so good at pointing, going and not being scared, and I’m the complete opposite. I need really wriggly little bits and I was a bit scared up top, but knew I had a good chance at the bottom. It’s mad, the overall is so tight now (considering I got disqualified in Leogang). I’s a shame about Pompon, but if she comes back strong for the next two, that’ll make things interesting as well. I don’t really have my eyes on the overall, if I’m honest, as I’m pretty happy with how my season is going so far, and with the DQ, it’s kind of put me back a bit. I’m definitely looking forward to the next one.—Tahnee Seagrave
|It’s a weird one… Since I’ve been getting on the podium, I’ve been stoked to be second because, I don’t know, I felt like I deserved it, but in a way that I was stoked on the podium. At this race, I crashed and had bad luck. I really wanted to prove that I could go fast and not crash. To get the win is just something else. I had weird feelings in my legs and arms when I knew! It’s something that you can’t recreate and I hope that it will happen again soon. I was on a really good run coming into the last minute and a half, and I was like f*** just don’t blow anything up. I did some mistakes on the bottom, but nobody could catch the time. I’m really stoked on how I rode!—Loris Vergier
