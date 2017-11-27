PRESS RELEASES

2018 BC Bike Ride: Registration Opens at 9am Today

Nov 26, 2017
by BC Bike Race  
Registration for the 2018 BC Bike Ride North opens today at 9am – there are only 50 seats available for this unique mountain bike vacation that will take place August 4 – 12, 2018. Visit www.bcbikeride.com for more information and to sign up!

