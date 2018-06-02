Qualifying Photo Report: Wetting The Appetite - Fort William World Cup DH 2018

After dodging a bullet yesterday as the predicted thunderstorms never materialized, today was predicted to takes it's place as the wet and wild day of the week. Yet racers awoke to sunny skies once again and a dry and dusty track through the entire training session. Team managers were keeping a keen eye on the local racer and all signs seemed to indicate that the predicted heavy rains were going to come later and later in the day. Could the qualifying round go off in the same bone-dry conditions as training? Of course not, we are in Scotland after all. No sooner had the last of the elite women crossed the line than the sky opened up at the top of the track. By the time the top 20 were through it was practically pouring the entire length of the track. One can only imagine how nerve-wracking it would be trying to ride flat out down a track in the wet after having only ridding when dry and dusty. Maybe not a huge deal for the riders who are protected through to the finals as they could play it safe if they wanted, but for everyone else who knows that just a few seconds could be the difference between racing on Sunday and watching from the sidelines it's almost more a game of nerve than of skill. As stated earlier in the week when we saw the sporadic and unpredictable forecast that was looming ahead, that the riders who would do well at Fort William would be this who could adapt quickly and confidently to ever-changing conditions. Qualifying would put that theory to test.
The juniors would come down first with Vali Hall dominating yet again in the women's field by over 20 seconds and Aussie newcomer Kye A'hern just squeaking in front of Kade Edwards. When the elite women took to the track dark clouds were building overhead and the sound of thunder rolling in from a distance. As Rachel Atherton set the fastest time and Myriam Nicole close behind, everyone still at the top began to get nervous as to what would happen next. Luckily their qualifier would end with the entire field enjoying the dry and loose conditions from training, with Rachel and Myriam way out front in a league of their own, and Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah a massive nine seconds back in 3rd and 4th.
Aaron Gwin would be the first to tackle the newly watered down track and when he ticked through the first split it looked as if he was going to be on a heater. Unfortunately, by the later splits it was obvious he had some kind of problem, and as he rolled through the motorway it appeared to be a rear puncture was the culprit. Gwin's closest rival in the overall points chase took full advantage of this misfortune as he threw down the fastest time of the day and pulled back precious championship points. To say things were tight from Luca back would be a huge understatement as Danny Hart was only 0.08 shy and the top 5 only separated by just over 3 seconds. Even 10th place finisher Amaury Pierron was only just over 5 seconds back in what is the closest racing we have ever seen in Fort William. If the rain was messing with the track, it definitely wasn't getting in the heads of the top men.
No sooner had the race concluded than the skies really opened up and revealed how big of a bullet had just been dodged. Heavy rain came down in buckets for over an hour, flooding the pits, filling the press center with water, and turning the track into a literal waterfall. Yet by the time this report was written the sun was shining and Fort William was graced with another beautiful evening sunset. What does this mean for the race tomorrow? Right now it's really anyone's guess, but with the primary gravel surface and open slopes things should dry quite nicely. Even the woods should fare well as they have now been armored heavily with rocks. Thankfully one thing we will definitely not see is a repeat of last years tragic mudbug. The Fort runs better with a little bit of moisture, and if the rains stay away through Sunday afternoon it's going to be solid from top to bottom.
The only thing more unpredictable than the weather in Scotland will be who can take top honors on race day down the slopes of Aonach Mor, so be sure to tune back in tomorrow for all the highlights. Just don't forget your sunscreen, your rain jacket, or your midge net.
