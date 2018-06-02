Qualifying Photo Report: Wetting The Appetite - Fort William World Cup DH 2018

It's a long and winding road to make it to the top step of the podium in Fort William It's a long and winding road to make it to the top step of the podium in Fort William

But first the national anthem But first the national anthem

Marecllo Gutierrez, a big-wig in the industry of funny warm-ups. Marecllo Gutierrez, a big-wig in the industry of funny warm-ups.

Neko Mullaly bringing the heart rate up to speed on the turbo trainer. Neko Mullaly bringing the heart rate up to speed on the turbo trainer.

Nothing like a boulder to the chest to wake you up first thing in the morning. Nothing like a boulder to the chest to wake you up first thing in the morning.

Remi Thirion always has flawless style, but he will need to transform it into flat-out speed if he wants to be in the mix on Sunday. Remi Thirion always has flawless style, but he will need to transform it into flat-out speed if he wants to be in the mix on Sunday.

Just one second back in 3rd was Loris Vergier, another young rider long overdue for his first WC win. Just one second back in 3rd was Loris Vergier, another young rider long overdue for his first WC win.

On fire after his second-place finish in Croatia, Luca Shaw threw down the fastest time of the day and will be chasing after his first ever WC win tomorrow. On fire after his second-place finish in Croatia, Luca Shaw threw down the fastest time of the day and will be chasing after his first ever WC win tomorrow.

Just 0.08 seconds back for Danny Hart today in what was some of the tightest racing action even seen at Fort William. Just 0.08 seconds back for Danny Hart today in what was some of the tightest racing action even seen at Fort William.

Enduro prodigy, Martin Maes, killing the downhill game as a guest rider and hoofing it to a top ten qualifying finish. Enduro prodigy, Martin Maes, killing the downhill game as a guest rider and hoofing it to a top ten qualifying finish.

After some hard seasons Neko Mulally is set to become mainstay top 20 this season. After some hard seasons Neko Mulally is set to become mainstay top 20 this season.

Mille Jonset riding to second place behind Vali Holl in the junior women's race. Mille Jonset riding to second place behind Vali Holl in the junior women's race.

Propain's Henry Kerr charging the famous woods wallride for 3rd place junior. Propain's Henry Kerr charging the famous woods wallride for 3rd place junior.

It's good to see Sam Dale back between the tapes of a WC downhill once again and safely into finals. It's good to see Sam Dale back between the tapes of a WC downhill once again and safely into finals.

Atherton is back on top, but her lead of fewer than two seconds won't have her sleeping easy tonight. Atherton is back on top, but her lead of fewer than two seconds won't have her sleeping easy tonight.

Rachel Atherton makes her way down the never ending ribbon of granite en route to the fastest time of the day in qualifying. Rachel Atherton makes her way down the never ending ribbon of granite en route to the fastest time of the day in qualifying.

Emelie Siegenthaler stoked on life behind bars. Emelie Siegenthaler stoked on life behind bars.

Seagrave guarding her warm-up hut at the top of the hill. Seagrave guarding her warm-up hut at the top of the hill.

Attitude of a champ... Myriam Nicole sees the world through rose-tinted lenses. Attitude of a champ... Myriam Nicole sees the world through rose-tinted lenses.

Pom Pon came second today in qualifying just behind Rachel Atherton and well clear of the remainder of the Women's field. Pom Pon came second today in qualifying just behind Rachel Atherton and well clear of the remainder of the Women's field.

Tahnee Seagrave sits third but will have to pull back over 9 seconds if she wants to challenge Rachel for the win. Tahnee Seagrave sits third but will have to pull back over 9 seconds if she wants to challenge Rachel for the win.

Tracey Hannah leaves the start hut for her first run in morning practice. Tracey Hannah leaves the start hut for her first run in morning practice.

Tracey Hannah qualified 4th but is considerably far off the times on Rachel Atherton and Myriam Nicole. Tracey Hannah qualified 4th but is considerably far off the times on Rachel Atherton and Myriam Nicole.

Sam Blenkinsop who would end the day in 6th. Sam Blenkinsop who would end the day in 6th.

Troy Brosnan wants to get back to his 2014 glory days and 4th spot in qualies suggests he's got the horsepower. Troy Brosnan wants to get back to his 2014 glory days and 4th spot in qualies suggests he's got the horsepower.

Mike Jones looks extra comfortable aboard his new Summum and will be looking for a little Sam Hill speed for the big show. Mike Jones looks extra comfortable aboard his new Summum and will be looking for a little Sam Hill speed for the big show.

Connor Fearon slotted into 7th and touching distance from the podium. Connor Fearon slotted into 7th and touching distance from the podium.

Held it! One less bench press in the gym and Kade Edwards would've been down. Held it! One less bench press in the gym and Kade Edwards would've been down.

Finn Iles finished just outside the top 10 today but is still less than 6 seconds off the fastest time. Finn Iles finished just outside the top 10 today but is still less than 6 seconds off the fastest time.

The junior men's field is stacked with talent this year. Canyon's Kye A'Hern took the top spot today and will be the last man down on Sunday. The junior men's field is stacked with talent this year. Canyon's Kye A'Hern took the top spot today and will be the last man down on Sunday.

Gee Atherton is very much in the mix here in Fort William and will be a podium threat on Sunday. Gee Atherton is very much in the mix here in Fort William and will be a podium threat on Sunday.

Dakotah Norton backed up his podium performance in Croatia with an 8th today and qualifying just 5 seconds back. Dakotah Norton backed up his podium performance in Croatia with an 8th today and qualifying just 5 seconds back.

Once again Vali Holl crushed the Junior Women with a time that would have seen her finish 5th in Elite. Once again Vali Holl crushed the Junior Women with a time that would have seen her finish 5th in Elite.

Laurie Greenland scrubbing up the face of the first jump on the motorway straight to the finish line. Laurie Greenland scrubbing up the face of the first jump on the motorway straight to the finish line.

Blenkinsop continues his excellent form, sending it to 6th. Blenkinsop continues his excellent form, sending it to 6th.

It's not often new lines turn up after so many years of racing the same track here in Fort William, but leave it to the World Champ to straighten out a hip by landing on a few inches of grass. It's not often new lines turn up after so many years of racing the same track here in Fort William, but leave it to the World Champ to straighten out a hip by landing on a few inches of grass.

Aaron Gwin had the fastest first split but a puncture would cut his time drastically as his run progressed. He would eventually finish 17th and in the process lost precious points for the championship to his closest rival and fastest qualifier, Luca Shaw. Aaron Gwin had the fastest first split but a puncture would cut his time drastically as his run progressed. He would eventually finish 17th and in the process lost precious points for the championship to his closest rival and fastest qualifier, Luca Shaw.

Amaury Pierron rounded out a top 10 separated by only five and a half seconds. Amaury Pierron rounded out a top 10 separated by only five and a half seconds.

Scottish hopes for a top result were given a boost today by Greg Williamson seeding 5th, he'll hope to hang onto that tomorrow. Scottish hopes for a top result were given a boost today by Greg Williamson seeding 5th, he'll hope to hang onto that tomorrow.

Straight off the track and into a signing session for Gwin who flatted towards the bottom of the track despite being first at the top split. Straight off the track and into a signing session for Gwin who flatted towards the bottom of the track despite being first at the top split.

9 seconds back today, the Bulldog is set to bite back tomorrow. 9 seconds back today, the Bulldog is set to bite back tomorrow.

Luca Shaw managed 2nd out in Croatia, but his first place qualifier today will really start turn heads. Luca Shaw managed 2nd out in Croatia, but his first place qualifier today will really start turn heads.

A rough day in the office for Mick Hannah as he would finish well outside the top 60, and will have to now put all his energy into cheering for Tracey on Sunday. A rough day in the office for Mick Hannah as he would finish well outside the top 60, and will have to now put all his energy into cheering for Tracey on Sunday.

A crazy twist of fate today for Ed Masters, disqualified for not returning to the track at the correct point after a crash. He wasn't too worried, assuming he was protected as the number 20 plate, but under new UCI rules that wasn't the case and his race is now over. A crazy twist of fate today for Ed Masters, disqualified for not returning to the track at the correct point after a crash. He wasn't too worried, assuming he was protected as the number 20 plate, but under new UCI rules that wasn't the case and his race is now over.

Super Bruni was a bit off the pace today, not wanting to take any chances in the rain and worsening conditions. Have no fear though, he'll be back tomorrow when it counts. Super Bruni was a bit off the pace today, not wanting to take any chances in the rain and worsening conditions. Have no fear though, he'll be back tomorrow when it counts.

After dodging a bullet yesterday as the predicted thunderstorms never materialized, today was predicted to takes it's place as the wet and wild day of the week. Yet racers awoke to sunny skies once again and a dry and dusty track through the entire training session. Team managers were keeping a keen eye on the local racer and all signs seemed to indicate that the predicted heavy rains were going to come later and later in the day. Could the qualifying round go off in the same bone-dry conditions as training? Of course not, we are in Scotland after all. No sooner had the last of the elite women crossed the line than the sky opened up at the top of the track. By the time the top 20 were through it was practically pouring the entire length of the track. One can only imagine how nerve-wracking it would be trying to ride flat out down a track in the wet after having only ridding when dry and dusty. Maybe not a huge deal for the riders who are protected through to the finals as they could play it safe if they wanted, but for everyone else who knows that just a few seconds could be the difference between racing on Sunday and watching from the sidelines it's almost more a game of nerve than of skill. As stated earlier in the week when we saw the sporadic and unpredictable forecast that was looming ahead, that the riders who would do well at Fort William would be this who could adapt quickly and confidently to ever-changing conditions. Qualifying would put that theory to test.The juniors would come down first with Vali Hall dominating yet again in the women's field by over 20 seconds and Aussie newcomer Kye A'hern just squeaking in front of Kade Edwards. When the elite women took to the track dark clouds were building overhead and the sound of thunder rolling in from a distance. As Rachel Atherton set the fastest time and Myriam Nicole close behind, everyone still at the top began to get nervous as to what would happen next. Luckily their qualifier would end with the entire field enjoying the dry and loose conditions from training, with Rachel and Myriam way out front in a league of their own, and Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah a massive nine seconds back in 3rd and 4th.Aaron Gwin would be the first to tackle the newly watered down track and when he ticked through the first split it looked as if he was going to be on a heater. Unfortunately, by the later splits it was obvious he had some kind of problem, and as he rolled through the motorway it appeared to be a rear puncture was the culprit. Gwin's closest rival in the overall points chase took full advantage of this misfortune as he threw down the fastest time of the day and pulled back precious championship points. To say things were tight from Luca back would be a huge understatement as Danny Hart was only 0.08 shy and the top 5 only separated by just over 3 seconds. Even 10th place finisher Amaury Pierron was only just over 5 seconds back in what is the closest racing we have ever seen in Fort William. If the rain was messing with the track, it definitely wasn't getting in the heads of the top men.No sooner had the race concluded than the skies really opened up and revealed how big of a bullet had just been dodged. Heavy rain came down in buckets for over an hour, flooding the pits, filling the press center with water, and turning the track into a literal waterfall. Yet by the time this report was written the sun was shining and Fort William was graced with another beautiful evening sunset. What does this mean for the race tomorrow? Right now it's really anyone's guess, but with the primary gravel surface and open slopes things should dry quite nicely. Even the woods should fare well as they have now been armored heavily with rocks. Thankfully one thing we will definitely not see is a repeat of last years tragic mudbug. The Fort runs better with a little bit of moisture, and if the rains stay away through Sunday afternoon it's going to be solid from top to bottom.The only thing more unpredictable than the weather in Scotland will be who can take top honors on race day down the slopes of Aonach Mor, so be sure to tune back in tomorrow for all the highlights. Just don't forget your sunscreen, your rain jacket, or your midge net.