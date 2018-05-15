VIDEOS

Video: Unofficial 2018 La Bresse World Cup Track Preview

May 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The last time the World Cup circus went to La Bresse for a downhill event was in 2011. Back then, the course was a mash-up of technical sections and flat-out bombing through open fields. If this preview shows the 2018 track, it looks like the course builders have changed it up and it could suit riders who prefer technical challenges more than flat-out speed.


Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.

Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes


Must Read This Week
3 Wild Cannondale Prototypes From the Vault - Video
66053 views
Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
56766 views
Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016
51710 views
Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Olargues, France 2018
50052 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
46022 views
Archer Components' Wireless Electronic D1x Shifter - Review
42062 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 3, France
37851 views
EWS Tech Talk: How High Do Pro Enduro Racers Have Their Handlebars? - Video
32421 views

24 Comments

  • + 8
 Considering how Croatia was slammed before the racing began I'll withhold judgment. But I'll admit it's not giving me a stiffy.
  • + 1
 Is it possible that Red Bull is pushing towards more tv-adapted trails for DHWC ? Old school-techy trails are challenging but not the most impressive to watch for non specialists while average joe will enjoy more a bike park track full of jumps and berms

Still let's not judge by this video, the track is far from being finished
  • + 1
 Its a good place to stop off if your driving out from the UK but not worth visiting in its own right. So many much better venues in the Alps and Pyrenees. Lourdes was wild, bring back Lourdes or change it to somewhere else thats equally challenging.
  • + 4
 La Bresse is honestly a good bikpark with nice trails. But I don't think it is suited for a WC DH track.
  • + 1
 I've been there last week, there are few other options a bit steeper and a bit more technical on the last third of the track. Nothing crazy but for sure not as easy as you would think. And as usual, ride a track top to bottom is one thing, ride it full race speed is another. I wish good luck to people thinking you can charge there with a trail/enduro/hardtail bike.... Wait and see for the final track first...
  • + 0
 None of this track looks like it would challenge a WC racer. One line singletrack, no particularly steep sections, bike park berms... honestly my dad could get down this on his hybrid equipped with a bell and basket full of french baguettes, whilst struggling to attach a photo to a whatsapp message and making a g&t.
  • + 2
 shouldn't the race be the challenge not the track? I'm kind of on your side but it's the same BS every year - too bikeparky, manmade rockgarden, ughhh the final sprint is urban, blablabla
  • + 1
 No, sorry. That looks like I could ride most of it making it totally unsuitable to test the best riders in the world.
  • + 0
 Bikepark is bikepark. Fun with friends and vacancies but this is not world level dh :/
  • + 1
 That is one hell of a flow trail.
  • + 1
 Looks like a fun little flow trail..
  • + 0
 Goddamnit submit btn didn't work :s
  • - 1
 @LaurensVR:
I bet its a fun trail to ride with roughly 30 berms, 10 jumps, 3 pieces of woodwork.
1 rocky corner.
Trail bike or Dh bike for the most fun?
  • + 0
 @betsie: I'd for sure bring my trail bike, or even a down country bike would work well
  • + 0
 I've ridden there. Its fun, but no way challenging enough to be a WC track. The hillside isn't particularly big or steep.
  • + 7
 its a bit of a joke when the French Enduro race is about a million times gnarlier than the WC DH race!
  • + 2
 can we just wait with grouching until we see the real track?
  • + 2
 @K1maxX: Thanks! Been there last week and there are few other options. For sure it won't be like in the Alps, but for sure a challenging track at race speed.
  • + 0
 Phil Atwill may run a hardtail again?
  • + 1
 ???? ???? ????
  • - 1
 Looks like a fun flowtrail..
  • + 3
 that's what she said about Croatia
  • + 0
 RIP World Cup DH tracks
  • - 1
 this is not a worldcup track!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030800
Mobile Version of Website