Video: Unofficial 2018 La Bresse World Cup Track Preview

The last time the World Cup circus went to La Bresse for a downhill event was in 2011. Back then, the course was a mash-up of technical sections and flat-out bombing through open fields. If this preview shows the 2018 track, it looks like the course builders have changed it up and it could suit riders who prefer technical challenges more than flat-out speed.