Track Walk Photo Gallery - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Following Fort William it was a mad dash out of the Scottish Highlands in order to reach the small alpine village of Leogang, Austria, in just two day's time. While racers and race fans love back-to-back rounds it can be a massive undertaking for the support crews and staff to tear down, travel and set up in time for the next round, and a trip to Leogang is no exception. By air, land, and sea the riders and all the infrastructure set off on what, to some, must feel like an endless journey. Back-to-back World Cups give the series a sense of momentum that is lost when there are long gaps between rounds, but it comes at a price, most notably for any riders carrying injuries from the previous rounds. With the number of hard crashes we saw last week in Fort William there are definitely more than a few top riders nursing fresh wounds, all wishing they had some additional recovery time before being thrown back into the deep end.
As for the track, there's really not much to say that hasn't been said before as Leogang enters its 10th year on the World Cup stage. The internet seems to love to hate on it, but in reality it's not as bad as some people think. Even the myth that it is flat and overly pedaly still seems to be holding strong despite the fact that Aaron Gwin won here in 2015 with no chain. Most of the riders enjoy riding it, as it is good fun, and many love racing on it too. Of course, there are a few who would argue the other way, but with rare exception there are few tracks on the circuit that you couldn't say the same thing about. This year, however, the track has been given a small but likely impactful facelift in a few spots. Subtle changes, but in the right direction in an attempt to bring the track back to more natural roots. Most significant is the removal of almost all the big switchback berms, and in their place racers will now have to navigate steep and raw off-camber corners. Even in the straighter tech sections things have been changed to force riders to change direction a bit more and be more precise with line choice. How will it ride? No one knows until they put tires to dirt, but one thing is for sure - it's no longer going to be as easy and straightforward as railing a berm at the end of each straightaway. Add in all the ruts and holes that will develop in the rain saturated dirt and these fresh cut sections will likely get wild in a hurry.
Regardless of conditions, one thing that Leogang has always delivered is good close racing year after year, including legendary runs by riders like Stevie Smith and Aaron Gwin, and first time Word Cup wins by Josh Bryceland and Tahnee Seagrave. Given the current World Cup overall standings, tight racing is exactly what everyone will want to see this week in the mountains of Austria. The top three women are separated by just 50 points, and in the men's the top six fit into that same points spread. To give that a bit of context, that is the number of points up for grabs in qualifying alone. So to say it is anyone's race is certainly not an overstatement of the facts.
So who should you put your hard earned money on? Considering Gwin has won here three years in a row certainly makes him the one to beat, but Luca Shaw seems to be the rider with the most raw speed at the moment. Loris Vergier has come close here before and missed out on a win by a fraction last weekend, while his countryman Loic Bruni has also been within inches of a win this track as well. Of course, you can never count out the winner of last round, Amaury Pierron, who will come into Leogang with all the confidence and momentum from Fort William. Did that help you make up your mind a little bit? The women's race may have slightly less contenders for the win but it is no less a gamble when trying to pick the winner. Rachel Atherton had the speed in Fort William and will be fired up and angry for Leogang in search of her first win in over a year. Tahnee has the confidence from winning just one week ago and knowing this track suits her after taking a win here in 2017. While Myriam Nicole holds the lead in the series with one to her name in 2018 and with a crash in Fort William we know more speed in the tank than her final time would lead you to believe. And never count out Tracey Hannah, who despite having a rough go at the first two rounds is always a rider to watch, and she can be unbeatable when she's on her A-game. The only thing that may be more unpredictable than the results will be the weather, which has the potential to dump biblical amounts of rain track at any moment. Lately the rain has only been coming overnight, but when it does it comes down in buckets. Let's just hope the monsoons don't show up with riders on track or things could get real ugly in a hurry.
That's enough speculation for one afternoon, though, so be sure to tune back in each day as we bring you all the action and drama from Leogang Austria and the third stop of the UCI Downhill World Cup.
