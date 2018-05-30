VIDEOS

Video: Mountain Creek Pro GRT Race Recap

May 30, 2018
by Mountain Creek Bike Park  
2018 Mountain Creek Spring National Highlights

by MCBP
Stop number three of the USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour rolled into Mountain Creek Bike Park this past weekend bringing over 200 of the country's best racers out to take on legendary rock gardens of this Vernon, New Jersey powerhouse.


This weekend's event marked the sixth visit that the Pro GRT tour has made to Mountain Creek. For this year's race, the MCBP Trail Crue combined elements of previous Pro GRT courses with some all-new rock garden sections to create an unrelenting 1.2-mile track that really tested riders endurance, focus and suspension. The end result was what has widely been considered by many of the racers as one of the best race courses that Mountain Creek has put together in recent memory.

Airborne's Tommy Zula piloting his Pathogen in practice on Saturday

After the course inspection on Thursday racers got down to business on Friday with the first official day of practice. Warm temperatures and plenty of sun had the track riding dry and fast as racers worked to find their flow in the chunky granite-strewn trails.

Unior Devinci's Dakotah Norton was choosing some of the more creative lines throughout practice and seeding. Unfortunately, a slip out in finals put him outside contention for a podium

Saturday brought more sun and even warmer temperatures, but many racers already had their minds on the impending rains forecast for Sunday and line choices started to shift towards dry vs wet.

Danny's Cycles Michael Maldonado working to stay low off the opening jump in Saturday's seeding round. Michael was looking smooth and fast all weekend earning himself his first ProGRT top 10 finish in the CAT 1 Junior class

Kiran Mackkinon looks faster every time we see him race and this weekend was no exception as he confidently rode his new Santa Cruz 29er DH sled into a 2nd place Elite Pro Finish

Prior to the Pro and CAT 1 Junior seeding runs on Saturday, Mountain Creek offered the youngest racers their first big race experience with the US Open Grom Bomb event. This mini-downhill event took place on a separate course designed specifically for these 14 & Under racers.

Racers gathered at the start for the USO Grom Bomb kids race

Colton Hubbard on his way to the fastest Grom Bomb time of the day and earning himself a new Morpheus Cycles Vimana Jr frame

Saturday's racing concluded with seeding run for the Pro and CAT1 Junior categories with Aaron Gwin and Caroline Washam snagging the top pro seeding times and Nathan St. Clair putting down the fastest junior time of the day.

Nathan St. Clair went two for two taking both the top spot in seeding and the win in Sunday's Finals

Caroline Washam took the top spot in Women's Pro seeding but the wet course on Sunday proved difficult for the Liv pro who finished in 3rd with a crash in the Utah rock section

Racers awoke on Sunday for race day with a light but consistent precipitation as they readied for practice. The rain would continue on and off throughout the day leaving the once dry and fast course wet and slippery as hell. Many racers succumbed to front wheel slips or off-line drifting as rock and root turned to ice underneath them.

Blue skies turned grey as racers' hopes for a dry race day quickly slipped away on Sunday morning

Aaron Gwin looked pretty untouchable all weekend taking the top spots in both seeding and finals by a multiple second margin

100% Commencal junior rider Samantha Soriano looked right at home on the New Jersey rocks taking second in seeding on Saturday and her first pro win on Sunday in Finals

Giant MTB legend and self-proclaimed Trail Boss, Jeff Lenosky came out to take on the home track in the new unsanctioned Single Crown category

Spoke Apparel rider and MCBP local Jon Hanson pumping up the notoriously rowdy New Jersey MTB fans

All lined up for awards

Elite Pro Mens Podium R to L: Warren Kniss(4th), Kiran Mackinnon(2nd), Aaron Gwin(1st), Rafael Gutierrez(3rd), Steve Eastbrook(5th), Seth Hanson(7th) and Kyle Grau(8th)

Womens Pro Podium R to L: Amy Leishear(4th), Mazie Hayden(2nd), Samatha Soriano(1st), Caroline Washam(3rd), Rachel Pageau(5th), Heather Munive(6th), Ming Goetz(7th), Riley Weidman(8th)

Results:
Elite Men:
1st Aaron Gwin
2nd Kiran Mackinnon
3rd Rafael Gutierrez
4th Warren Kniss
5th Steve Eastbrook
6th Logan Binggeli
7th Seth Hanson
8th Kyle Grau
Pro Women:
1st Samantha Soriano
2nd Mazie Hayden
3rd Caroline Washam
4th Amy Leishear
5th Rachel Pageau
6th Heather Munive
7th Ming Goetz
8th Riley Weidman

Men's Domestic Pro/Open:
1st Blake Motley
2nd Anthony Bielefeld
3rd Dustin Mason
CAT 1 18 & Under:
1st Nathan St. Clair
2nd Titus Nicholson
3rd Dante Silva

Complete results are here.

All photos courtesy of Christopher Vanderyajt.

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Sam is on her way! Way to represent Colorado out there!
  • + 1
 Nice work getting on the podium Dusty!!!

Post a Comment



