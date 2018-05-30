Video: Mountain Creek Pro GRT Race Recap

Airborne's Tommy Zula piloting his Pathogen in practice on Saturday

Unior Devinci's Dakotah Norton was choosing some of the more creative lines throughout practice and seeding. Unfortunately, a slip out in finals put him outside contention for a podium

Danny's Cycles Michael Maldonado working to stay low off the opening jump in Saturday's seeding round. Michael was looking smooth and fast all weekend earning himself his first ProGRT top 10 finish in the CAT 1 Junior class

Kiran Mackkinon looks faster every time we see him race and this weekend was no exception as he confidently rode his new Santa Cruz 29er DH sled into a 2nd place Elite Pro Finish

Racers gathered at the start for the USO Grom Bomb kids race

Colton Hubbard on his way to the fastest Grom Bomb time of the day and earning himself a new Morpheus Cycles Vimana Jr frame

Nathan St. Clair went two for two taking both the top spot in seeding and the win in Sunday's Finals

Caroline Washam took the top spot in Women's Pro seeding but the wet course on Sunday proved difficult for the Liv pro who finished in 3rd with a crash in the Utah rock section

Blue skies turned grey as racers' hopes for a dry race day quickly slipped away on Sunday morning

Aaron Gwin looked pretty untouchable all weekend taking the top spots in both seeding and finals by a multiple second margin

100% Commencal junior rider Samantha Soriano looked right at home on the New Jersey rocks taking second in seeding on Saturday and her first pro win on Sunday in Finals

Giant MTB legend and self-proclaimed Trail Boss, Jeff Lenosky came out to take on the home track in the new unsanctioned Single Crown category

Spoke Apparel rider and MCBP local Jon Hanson pumping up the notoriously rowdy New Jersey MTB fans

All lined up for awards

Elite Pro Mens Podium R to L: Warren Kniss(4th), Kiran Mackinnon(2nd), Aaron Gwin(1st), Rafael Gutierrez(3rd), Steve Eastbrook(5th), Seth Hanson(7th) and Kyle Grau(8th)

Womens Pro Podium R to L: Amy Leishear(4th), Mazie Hayden(2nd), Samatha Soriano(1st), Caroline Washam(3rd), Rachel Pageau(5th), Heather Munive(6th), Ming Goetz(7th), Riley Weidman(8th)

Elite Men:

1st Aaron Gwin

2nd Kiran Mackinnon

3rd Rafael Gutierrez

4th Warren Kniss

5th Steve Eastbrook

6th Logan Binggeli

7th Seth Hanson

8th Kyle Grau

Pro Women:

1st Samantha Soriano

2nd Mazie Hayden

3rd Caroline Washam

4th Amy Leishear

5th Rachel Pageau

6th Heather Munive

7th Ming Goetz

8th Riley Weidman



Men's Domestic Pro/Open:

1st Blake Motley

2nd Anthony Bielefeld

3rd Dustin Mason

CAT 1 18 & Under:

1st Nathan St. Clair

2nd Titus Nicholson

3rd Dante Silva

