Video: Mountain Creek Pro GRT Race Recap

Stop number three of the USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour rolled into Mountain Creek Bike Park this past weekend bringing over 200 of the country's best racers out to take on legendary rock gardens of this Vernon, New Jersey powerhouse.
This weekend's event marked the sixth visit that the Pro GRT tour has made to Mountain Creek. For this year's race, the MCBP Trail Crue combined elements of previous Pro GRT courses with some all-new rock garden sections to create an unrelenting 1.2-mile track that really tested riders endurance, focus and suspension. The end result was what has widely been considered by many of the racers as one of the best race courses that Mountain Creek has put together in recent memory.
After the course inspection on Thursday racers got down to business on Friday with the first official day of practice. Warm temperatures and plenty of sun had the track riding dry and fast as racers worked to find their flow in the chunky granite-strewn trails.
Saturday brought more sun and even warmer temperatures, but many racers already had their minds on the impending rains forecast for Sunday and line choices started to shift towards dry vs wet.
Prior to the Pro and CAT 1 Junior seeding runs on Saturday, Mountain Creek offered the youngest racers their first big race experience with the US Open Grom Bomb event. This mini-downhill event took place on a separate course designed specifically for these 14 & Under racers.
Saturday's racing concluded with seeding run for the Pro and CAT1 Junior categories with Aaron Gwin and Caroline Washam snagging the top pro seeding times and Nathan St. Clair putting down the fastest junior time of the day.
Racers awoke on Sunday for race day with a light but consistent precipitation as they readied for practice. The rain would continue on and off throughout the day leaving the once dry and fast course wet and slippery as hell. Many racers succumbed to front wheel slips or off-line drifting as rock and root turned to ice underneath them.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st Aaron Gwin
2nd Kiran Mackinnon
3rd Rafael Gutierrez
4th Warren Kniss
5th Steve Eastbrook
6th Logan Binggeli
7th Seth Hanson
8th Kyle Grau
Pro Women:
1st Samantha Soriano
2nd Mazie Hayden
3rd Caroline Washam
4th Amy Leishear
5th Rachel Pageau
6th Heather Munive
7th Ming Goetz
8th Riley Weidman
Men's Domestic Pro/Open:
1st Blake Motley
2nd Anthony Bielefeld
3rd Dustin Mason
CAT 1 18 & Under:
1st Nathan St. Clair
2nd Titus Nicholson
3rd Dante Silva
Complete results are here
.
All photos courtesy of Christopher Vanderyajt.
2 Comments
Post a Comment