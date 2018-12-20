PINKBIKE TECH

2018 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 20, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


This year's contenders for Mountain Bike of the Year included everything from a nimble trail bike to full-on downhill race machines. What's the reasoning behind grouping such different bikes together into one category? Well, for one thing, many of today's bikes don't really fit neatly into one pre-determined segment. There are so many sub-genres that it makes more sense to take a look at all of the bikes that we spent time on this year, and select the standout contenders from there.

That's how the Ibis Ripmo, Yeti SB130, Santa Cruz Bronson, Commencal Supreme DH 29, and Norco Aurum HSP ended up in the final round, but as we all know, there can only be one winner. And the winner is...




Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review
2018 Mountain Bike of the Year
Commencal Supreme DH 29


The Commencal Supreme DH 29 turned heads this year, in part because Amaury Pierron was a blur aboard it as he raced his way to the World Cup DH overall title. The bike's big wheels and high pivot suspension layout make it a dowhill rocketship, and the fact that Commencal's consumer direct sales model gives it a relatively affordable price tag is the icing on the cake.

The aluminum-framed Supreme DH 29 is the evolutionary result of the 27.5”-wheeled bike that Commencal revealed back in 2015. That first iteration had plenty of potential for speed, but the geometry code hadn't been cracked yet, and its extremely short reach held it back. That's no longer the case, and the longer reach and 29” wheels of this year's model create a formidable machine that's ideally suited for tackling the roughest tracks around.

As Paul Aston wrote, “The stiff but not harsh front end, combined with a fairly flexible swingarm, allows enough give at the rear wheel for fantastic tracking and line-holding through rough and off camber sections, without the springiness found with some carbon bikes.” Traction is the name of the game when it comes to holding a line at race pace – if a bike is overly stiff it's more likely to get deflected and bounced around, rather than slicing through the chunder like a hot knife through butter. That exactly what the Supreme DH 29 does, and the stable, comfortable, and fast ride that it delivers is a large part of why it earned the Mountain Bike of the Year title.

The Supreme DH 29 is also a good representation of the state of the downhill world: 29" wheels are here to stay, high pivot suspension designs are experiencing a comeback, and the fact that a bike can't be bought in a brick and mortar store doesn't mean it doesn't have podium potential. The Supreme DH 29's success between the tape will undoubtedly inspire other manufacturers to do some off-season tinkering with frame designs as they prep for next year, but in the meantime, congratulations are in order to Commencal for winning the 2018 Pinkbike Mountain Bike of the Year award.





Must Read This Week
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
86926 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
57060 views
Field Test: Pivot Firebird 29
43714 views
Field Test: GT Sensor Carbon Expert
42128 views
Win The Ultimate Home Mechanic Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38790 views
Win a 100% Aircraft Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38627 views
Pinkbike Awards: Cast Your Vote in the Reader's Choice Poll
33401 views
Video: Friday Fails #49
32368 views

63 Comments

  • + 74
 i dunno lloyd, the french are assholes...
  • + 3
 FTW...
  • + 23
 Though Commençal is actually Anndora.
  • + 7
 True !
  • - 9
flag vincentlegare2 (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 trump isn't?
  • + 2
 @ReformedRoadie: still a funny comment by rocky
  • + 4
 a little placed called Aspen....
  • + 2
 @vincentlegare2: for the record, most of us don't like him either...
  • + 1
 @RBalicious: without a doubt, thus the FTW
  • + 1
 @airsoftesneeto: where the women flock like the salmon of capistrano!
  • + 1
 Man, I hate comments like this. I'm an English guy, living in France. Yeah, some people are difficult - but they're a great bunch. That's coming from someone who doesn't even speak French.
  • + 1
 @jamesdunford, but have you seen Dumb and Dumber?
  • + 15
 Where is the “downcountry” bike of the year?
  • + 7
 I'm an old guy over 40, yes I have a yeti, an I like more enduro type riding... but I have to say I went to whistler a couple times these past few years, picked up a DH bike and I really would do that type of riding any day of the week and this bike is such a good pick. it looks awesome, I'm sure it rides awesome. I'm 5' 7" so I like 27.5, but I see why big guys like these 29" wheels more, or maybe I just suck when I ride them... good choice instead of a high dollar enduro all-arounder.

If people hate on this for not picking an all-arounder, then they either have not gone to a good DH park and enjoyed, or they are doing it wrong...
  • - 2
 But are you a dentist?
  • + 10
 Way to go Pinkbike! Keeping it to the dh/freeride roots this site was founded on. Love the pick.
  • + 7
 Interesting, out of the contenders the winner is maybe the least versatile. Strangely I can see this might actually lead to LESS controversy. Do one thing and do it well! ...those long valve stems tho...
  • + 3
 E13 two part valves - worth the money and the length.
  • + 5
 I knew it. Since Ripmo is everybody's darling, Commencal was an easy guess.
  • + 4
 Full support! Like this choice, this has to be one of the most talked about bikes at the moment, obviously had a great season, AND it looks great.
  • + 2
 It looks like the daddy long neck of mountain bikes.
  • + 5
 Hang on, what about the Spartan. Oh wait . . .
  • + 1
 Yea, that's cool and all but it would be nice to have a DH bike of the year and then a non-DH bike. We don't need 80 categories but even in the automobile world you get car of the year and truck of the year. I'm sure this is a great bike and all but I think almost 100% of riders have interest in trail bikes, even those folks that do ride parks, but overall, a much smaller % care about DH bikes.
  • + 4
 Another sound choice. IMHO Pinkbike nailed the winners of both bike and value bike of the year.
  • + 3
 Makes sense, was incredibly successful as a race bike and inspired a comeback of high pivot bikes, apparently it rides damn well too.
  • + 3
 out of ALLLLLLLL mountain bikes, this downhill bike which is only good for going down hills, was the best mountain bike this year?
  • + 2
 Its relative. Look at what they wrote here at the top. " it makes more sense to take a look at all of the bikes that we spent time on this year, and select the standout contenders from there".

They are judging it by which bike stood out the most relative to that particular bike's peers, meaning this bike stood out more among all the other downhill bikes, than any particular all mountain bike stood out against its peers of other all mountain bikes.
  • + 2
 Yes. It was piloted to overall world cup victory, it inspired a lot of other manufacturers to make hasty copies, it is great value compared to most bikes out there and it has one job which it does really well. The best bike of the year doesn't have to be the best all round bike of the year.
  • + 3
 It’s all downhill from here
  • + 1
 Has to be done by categories, it is not that complicated: trail,enduro,dh. Even xc if you want
  • + 2
 Aluminum is the new carbon!
  • + 1
 You know they wanted to choose the Bronson but could not because the hole Field Test deal...
  • + 1
 So when everyone seems to be banging on about stiffness being great, they choose the bike of the year because its flexy...
  • + 1
 "What won bike-of-the-year on PB??"
"Some DH bike"
"Ohhh, that stinks" *starts pedaling uphill
- Almost everyone
  • + 1
 Thanks pinkbike for picking a bike 90% of people won't actually buy or ride
  • + 5
 Bike of the year doesn’t care about your feelings nerd. “Whaaa i can’t buy a Ferrari car of the year should be my ford punto!!”
  • + 1
 Fiat***
  • + 1
 Congrats Commencal! (now give us Supreme SX 29 next)
  • + 1
 hmmm....dunno.....the e13 front rim and tire decals aren't even lined up.
  • + 0
 I feel like there should be categories for bike's of the year. I mean why no XC bike in the running?
  • + 4
 Because System of a Down Country
  • + 6
 Because this is Pinkbike, not an XC site?
  • - 5
flag colincolin (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @WAKIdesigns: Got syndrome of a down?
  • + 2
 Pinkbike only tested two XC bikes this year that I can think of and both were borderline trail bikes
  • + 3
 @Patrick9-32: Pinkbike sounds like a Womens XC site anyway, so your point is funny.
  • + 1
 @src248: Downcountry bikes are cross country bikes for Pinkbike users the way I see it. Certainly not aimed at XC racers.
  • + 0
 Down-Country syndrome I like it...
  • + 1
 Seems like the rioting worked after all. Tres bien!
  • + 1
 Nice!!! Your knowledge about the geography and world is spectacular! I envy your capabilities to read news etc.
  • + 2
 Amazing!
  • + 1
 PB - Pink Bitching
  • + 1
 The year of aluminum!
  • + 1
 hmm k'
  • + 0
 "Pedals like a _______, descends like a __________."
  • + 1
 Carbon schmarbon
  • - 1
 And the E-bike of the Year award goes to...
  • - 3
 Not Specialized?
  • - 2
 I'm glad it's aluminum.
  • - 1
 27.5 ain’t dead
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042051
Mobile Version of Website