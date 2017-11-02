USER GENERATED

2018 Pinkbike Calendar - Pre-Order Now

Nov 2, 2017
by Kim Brennan  
Calendar Cover Cover Photo Dave Trumpore


It's that time of the year, and we are so stoked to be rolling out our 2018 Pinkbike Calendar once again. With shots from Nathan Hughes, Dave Trumpore, Matt Wragg, Paris Gore, Cameron MacKenzie, Reuben Krabbe and Ross Bell. Head over to the web-store to PRE-ORDER now. Check out a few samples from the calendar below:

Photo Nathan Hughes
July - Szymon Godziek shot by Nathan Hughes
Photo Ross Bell
September - Yoan Deniaud shot by Nathan Hughes
Photo Paris Gore
November - Jill Kintner shot by Paris Gore


Visit the Pinkbike store to pre-order your calendar today, and to shop for your Pinkbike apparel.




MENTIONS: @parisgore / @davetrumpore / @natedh9 / @mattwragg / @ReubenKrabbe / @rossbellphoto / @cameronmackenzie

Must Read This Week
Watch the Winning Run: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
85781 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2017
81255 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2017
61710 views
17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017
61693 views
Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2017
55160 views
Patrol 672 – Review
54068 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
48348 views
Top 10 Ridden Canadian Cities of Summer 2017
42153 views

4 Comments

  • + 0
 No shipping to New Zealand! What's with that? It's only one of the top mountain biking spots in the world..
  • + 1
 you's are just too bloody far away Smile
  • + 3
 by the time it arrives, you may not need it any more Smile
  • + 3
 Hey @pablobell - a weird glitch! Try again - you should be good to go! We love New Zealand!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049763
Mobile Version of Website