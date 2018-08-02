PRESS RELEASES

The 2018 Red Bull Foxhunt Sells Out in Under Two Hours

Aug 1, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  
The bugler prepares the pack at the start prior the Red Bull Foxhunt in Rostrevor Northern Ireland on October 8 2016. Romina Amato Red Bull Content Pool AP-1TFHJZCHN1W11 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull

The ever-popular mass-participation downhill mountain bike race, Red Bull Foxhunt sells out in a record-breaking two hours! 550 courageous riders have secured their place in the 7th edition of the downhill mountain bike event taking place from 6-7 October 2018 in Rostrevor, Northern Ireland.

Participants perform during the Red Bull Foxhunt in Rostrevor Northern Ireland on October 8 2017. Morgan Treacy Red Bull Content Pool AP-1TFKQ4PAW2111 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

This year’s exclusive club of foxes is a pack of the world’s fastest bike riders, all bringing a unique blend of skill, speed and experience to the mix. Current World Champion, Loic Bruni, will make his second appearance at Red Bull Foxhunt. He will be joined by veteran fox, Gee Atherton and Irish rider and Red Bull athlete, Greg Callaghan.

Loic Bruni poses for a photograph prior the Red Bull Foxhunt in Rostrevor Northern Ireland on October 7 2017. Romina Amato Red Bull Content Pool AP-1TF7YBMTH1W11 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
REPRO FREE PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE Red Bull Foxhunt - Day One Rostrevor Co. Down 7 10 2017 Gee Atherton Mandatory Credit INPHO Morgan Treacy

Tackling 3.5km of treacherous downhill trails, over 550 riders will descend through open-mountain moorland, bone-shaking rock gardens and steep forest trails that are guaranteed to challenge even the most capable rider. Reaching speeds in excess of 60km/h, each rider will be battling to cross the line ahead of the three pursuing foxes! All three foxes will be held for a few seconds before the chase begins.

Gee Atherton C of the United Kingdom performs during the Red Bull Foxhunt in Rostrevor Northern Ireland on October 8 2016. Romina Amato Red Bull Content Pool AP-1TFHKCG7N2111 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Speaking to RedBull.COM, Greg Callaghan said ahead of his first race as a fox, “I’ve never been a fox before so I’m kind of scared! There are so many riders there and it’s at home so I’ll probably know half of them and I can’t be too mean to them! Anyone I take out will know exactly where to come to see me afterwards!”

Greg Callaghan seen at Red Bull Foxhunt in Rostrevor Northern Ireland on October 6 2017. Morgan Treacy Red Bull Content Pool AP-1UE28AN192111 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

The Dubliner won the event back in 2012 but some time has passed since then and he’s now risen to be one of the biggest names in the Enduro World Series, ranking third in the world during the 2017 season.

Kelan Grant of Northern Ireland celebrates his win after the Red Bull Foxhunt in Rostrevor Northern Ireland on October 8 2017. Romina Amato Red Bull Content Pool AP-1TFH1FJMN1W11 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Get over yourselves, any Cannondale Enduro Tour round is sold out in less than 15min for 400 places.

Post a Comment



