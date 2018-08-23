Red Bull Announces 2018 Rampage Ticket Packages

Red Bull Rampage, the most challenging event in Freeride Mountain Biking, promises to make the 2018 iteration the greatest spectator and athlete experience in its 13-year history. To ensure spectators have an epic time, expanded options are available to guarantee an unforgettable experience.
Attendees will now be able to choose from traditional General Admission, “Rampage Experience” and “Camp Rampage” packages. General Admission remains the same with a free bike valet, bike-in access and unbelievable views of the competition. The Rampage Experience package offers a guided hike to the start, shuttles to and from the event site, bike valet, a Friday lunch voucher and a seven-day Zion National Park pass.
For the first time ever, 2018 attendees can purchase a Camp Rampage camping pass, which offers lodging at “Camp Rampage,” located just outside of Virgin, UT and down the road from the Rampage parking area. Camp Rampage will have reserved campsites, community fire pits, portable toilets and drinking water fill stations. BFGoodrich will offer trail rides in the sponsor area, and brands including WD-40, Yakima, Camelbak, Ohlins & Kodiak Cakes will be on hand to further enhance the camping experience.
GENERAL ADMISSION - $65 PLUS TAXES AND FEES Friday event access; Bike valet
RAMPAGE EXPERIENCE TICKET - $500 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Friday event access; Guided group hike to the event start; Shuttle access to and from the event site on both days; Bike valet access; Lunch voucher for both days; Preferred viewing during finals; Seven-day Zion National Park pass; Signature Rampage merchandise item. MINORS PERMITTED ONLY IF 16+ AND ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT
CAMP RAMPAGE - $300 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Camping 10/25 - 10/28; Reserved campsites; Community fire pits; Portable toilets; Drinking water stations; Trail rides; Brand Activations
The Camp Rampage camping pass is good for one 40’ x 15’ campsite and allows up to four people to camp per site. Camp Rampage opens on 10/25 at 12:00 PM and will stay open through 10/28 at 12:00 PM. Due to local regulations, there will be a 10:00 PM quiet hour required. No pets, guns, weapons or fires outside of designated fire rings are permitted on the campgrounds. Maximum Vehicle Length = one vehicle at 29’ maximum or two standard size cars or trucks. Camping is permitted in tents or vehicles within these ranges. Standard camp stoves and camp cooking equipment are allowed.
Please note, the Camp Rampage camping pass does not include entry into Red Bull Rampage. This pass only includes access to camp on the campgrounds. In order to attend the event, attendees will need to purchase either a General Admission or Rampage Experience ticket on top of the Camp Rampage camping pass.
All tickets at each level must have the name of the person attending on them. All tickets are transferable within the Strideevents.com platform for a fee of $15. All tickets are non-refundable and will be sent digitally to the purchaser three days prior to the event.
* All ticket levels include a $5 donation to both Dixie Mountain Bike Trail Association and Wings for Life Foundation.
Fans can watch the event live and on-demand on Red Bull TV with coverage beginning Friday, October 26th at 9:00 AM PST/Noon EST. Featuring a world-class broadcast team including Sal Masekela, Pat Parnell, Tina Dixon and freeride mountain biking legend Cam McCaul, fans will have unprecedented access to the event from wherever they are. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices, Smart TVs and online at www.redbull.tv.
The event is supported by BFGoodrich, Utah Sports Commission, Go RVing, Camelbak, Polaris, Ohlins, WD-40, Yakima, PowerDot and RockTape.
