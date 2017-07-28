2018 Scott Contessa Genius - First Look









The Genius has been in Scott's lineup since 2004, and since then it's gone through many changes, including the introduction of the female-specific Contessa version. For 2018 we'll see three Contessa Genius bikes that Scott say will give most female riders exactly what they need, straight out of the box, without the need to worry about changing the saddle, handlebar, stem and crank lengths. The 2018 Contessa Genius range offers the same frame as their unisex models, but in different colorways with womens' specific contact points and a lighter suspension tune.



The Contessa 710 featured here will come carbon with a Fox 34, SRAM Eagle drivetrain, Fox Nude Evol shock, Shimano XT brakes and an array of Syncros components, including its wheels. With the Genius, you also have the option of either 27.5 or 29" wheels, and a flip chip on the shock mount corrects the geometry when swapping them without the need to swap forks. Scott also promotes the added bonus of being able to run up to 2.8" tires with 27.5" wheels, and up to 2.6" if you opt for 29" wheels, all the while keeping a similar BB height between wheel sizes. The pricing for each model will be confirmed later this summer.









Scott Contessa Genius Details:



• Intended use: trail/all mountain

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"

• Rear-wheel travel: 150mm

• 65º or 65.6º head angle via a flip chip

• TwinLoc System

• 3 models with carbon and alloy frames

• Weight: 2249g (frame and hardware)

• MSRP: TBD

• Available: September 2017

What Makes the Contessa Genius Different?



The Contessa model comes spec'ed with Syncros components, which means you'll see grips with a smaller diameter, a women's-specific saddle, shorter stem (40mm on the S/M, 50mm for L) and a 740mm width handlebar. Unisex Genius models range from small through X-large, and come with a 50mm stem, a 32T chainring, a 760mm Hixon integrated handlebar (not available on Contessa models due to sizing), and a Fox 36 fork.



The Contessa models also differ in that they come with a Fox 34 fork with a Contessa custom tune and a 30T chainring on the one-by drivetrain models. You can expect to see the small and medium sized Contessas with 170mm cranks and the large size with 175mm arms. Dropper posts change through the sizes as well, with a 100mm post on the smalls, 125mm on mediums and 150mm on large-size models.









Major Updates for 2018



The Genius has undergone some big changes for 2018. The single pivot system has been replaced with a four-bar linkage which now offers a progressive, more balanced feel. The new frame has a longer reach, shorter chainstays, a steeper seat angle, and its head angle is slacker than in previous years. Scott have also developed a new downtube protector for those inevitable rock strikes, and have implemented a new cable routing system with interchangeable rubber inserts that are adaptable for all your cable routing needs for when you need to swap things like your brakes or dropper post.





Scott and Fox partnered to design the three-mode Nude shock.





It goes without saying that the TwinLoc handlebar remote system is something Scott is very proud of and, in the words of bike engineer Tim Stevens: "the shock is the heart of the system." While not new to the Scott lineup, their patented TwinLoc offers a three-mode remote, enabling you to control the frame geometry, fork, and shock as one. The system is designed to allow you switch between modes depending on the terrain, to give better pedaling efficiency. Simply put, when using "open" or in "descend mode," you have the full 150mm of travel; in the middle "traction control" mode, the compression is increased, closing part of the air chamber and reducing the travel to 110mm in the rear. The third option is to fully lock out the suspension.





The four-bar linkage's rear dropout pivot Optional frame ports allow custom cable routing.





Scott Contessa 2018 Lineup:

