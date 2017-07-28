PINKBIKE TECH

2018 Scott Contessa Genius - First Look

Jul 28, 2017
by Lauren Jenkins  

Scott Bike Contessa Genius 710. Scott Week Lenzerheide 2017 Photo GAUDENZ DANUSER.
FIRST LOOK
Scott Contessa Genius
WORDS: Lauren Jenkins
PHOTOS: Gaudenz Danuser


The Genius has been in Scott's lineup since 2004, and since then it's gone through many changes, including the introduction of the female-specific Contessa version. For 2018 we'll see three Contessa Genius bikes that Scott say will give most female riders exactly what they need, straight out of the box, without the need to worry about changing the saddle, handlebar, stem and crank lengths. The 2018 Contessa Genius range offers the same frame as their unisex models, but in different colorways with womens' specific contact points and a lighter suspension tune.

The Contessa 710 featured here will come carbon with a Fox 34, SRAM Eagle drivetrain, Fox Nude Evol shock, Shimano XT brakes and an array of Syncros components, including its wheels. With the Genius, you also have the option of either 27.5 or 29" wheels, and a flip chip on the shock mount corrects the geometry when swapping them without the need to swap forks. Scott also promotes the added bonus of being able to run up to 2.8" tires with 27.5" wheels, and up to 2.6" if you opt for 29" wheels, all the while keeping a similar BB height between wheel sizes. The pricing for each model will be confirmed later this summer.


Scott Bike Contessa Genius 710. Scott Week Lenzerheide 2017 Photo GAUDENZ DANUSER.

Scott Contessa Genius Details:

• Intended use: trail/all mountain
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Rear-wheel travel: 150mm
• 65º or 65.6º head angle via a flip chip
• TwinLoc System
• 3 models with carbon and alloy frames
• Weight: 2249g (frame and hardware)
• MSRP: TBD
• Available: September 2017
www.scott-sports.com


What Makes the Contessa Genius Different?

The Contessa model comes spec'ed with Syncros components, which means you'll see grips with a smaller diameter, a women's-specific saddle, shorter stem (40mm on the S/M, 50mm for L) and a 740mm width handlebar. Unisex Genius models range from small through X-large, and come with a 50mm stem, a 32T chainring, a 760mm Hixon integrated handlebar (not available on Contessa models due to sizing), and a Fox 36 fork.

The Contessa models also differ in that they come with a Fox 34 fork with a Contessa custom tune and a 30T chainring on the one-by drivetrain models. You can expect to see the small and medium sized Contessas with 170mm cranks and the large size with 175mm arms. Dropper posts change through the sizes as well, with a 100mm post on the smalls, 125mm on mediums and 150mm on large-size models.

Scott Contessa Genius geometry 2018


Major Updates for 2018

The Genius has undergone some big changes for 2018. The single pivot system has been replaced with a four-bar linkage which now offers a progressive, more balanced feel. The new frame has a longer reach, shorter chainstays, a steeper seat angle, and its head angle is slacker than in previous years. Scott have also developed a new downtube protector for those inevitable rock strikes, and have implemented a new cable routing system with interchangeable rubber inserts that are adaptable for all your cable routing needs for when you need to swap things like your brakes or dropper post.

Scott Bike Contessa Genius 710. Scott Week Lenzerheide 2017 Photo GAUDENZ DANUSER.
Scott and Fox partnered to design the three-mode Nude shock.


It goes without saying that the TwinLoc handlebar remote system is something Scott is very proud of and, in the words of bike engineer Tim Stevens: "the shock is the heart of the system." While not new to the Scott lineup, their patented TwinLoc offers a three-mode remote, enabling you to control the frame geometry, fork, and shock as one. The system is designed to allow you switch between modes depending on the terrain, to give better pedaling efficiency. Simply put, when using "open" or in "descend mode," you have the full 150mm of travel; in the middle "traction control" mode, the compression is increased, closing part of the air chamber and reducing the travel to 110mm in the rear. The third option is to fully lock out the suspension.

Scott Bike Contessa Genius 710. Scott Week Lenzerheide 2017 Photo GAUDENZ DANUSER.
The four-bar linkage's rear dropout pivot
Scott Bike Contessa Genius 710. Scott Week Lenzerheide 2017 Photo GAUDENZ DANUSER.
Optional frame ports allow custom cable routing.


Scott Contessa 2018 Lineup:
Scott Contessa Genius 720 2018
The Contessa Genius 720
Scott Contessa Genius 730 2018
Contessa Genius 730


MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


12 Comments

  • + 6
 I'd love to see my wife ride a bike other than her beach cruiser. haha Work in progress... buffering
  • + 1
 Mine went from crappy department store bike to Trek 29er to a higher end cyclocross bike. Would love if she got into more aggressive mountain biking but I just can't see I happening.
  • + 2
 Just bought my wife a 2017 Contessa Spark 700. Super nice bike. Turned it to 1x with 30 tooth ring and took tubes out. Feedback Sports scale said the bike was 27.7 pounds. Size small.

With plus size tires the bike is about 29 pounds for a size small.

I love all the awesome parts on these new Scott bikes but I man these weights are going up up up. Lucky the pie plate rear cassettes offset the issue (mostly)
  • + 2
 The color scheme on the 720 is beautiful! Can I get it on a regular Genius???
  • + 1
 Fork lockout on an enduro race bike... Because this is what we've all been screaming for. Fork lockout. Right.
  • + 2
 Don't need to worry about changing cranks - specs small with 170mm cranks
  • + 1
 I find Scott make some really rad bikes, but for some odd reason I would never get one....
  • + 2
 I'd love to see my wife ride that bike. Good looking wsd
  • + 1
 Wow thats a really nice Giant Trance!
  • + 0
 Those cables.
  • + 1
 Could do with a few more, right?
  • + 1
 Function over fashion. Twinloc is awesome and haven't had any issues with it besides the cables needing replacement.

Post a Comment



