Qualifying Photo Epic: Serpente di Fango - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 6, 2018
by Dave Trumpore  

Qualifying Photo Epic
SERPENTE DI FANGO
2018 World Cup Round 4 - Val di Sole, Italy
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes & Ross Bell


Qualifying is usually a rather non-descript affair, with the front runners sorting themselves out before finals. Val di Sole, however, was not that typical kind of day. Overnight rains would roll in once again to turn what had been a fairly dry track to a slick and sloppy mess for the early practice groups. Although it began to dry, the Black Snake track still managed to bite back, claiming some serious casualties. Most notably, women's World Cup leader Myrim Nicole and men's runner up Aaron Gwin. Both are almost certainly out for the finals, but stranger things have happened in the Valley of Sun.

If practice wasn't wild enough, mother nature decided to pour down the rain not once, but twice before qualifying. First, a heavy deluge just before the Elite Women took to the track, eventually tapering to a light drizzle. The fastest women in the overall have the luxury of being protected for the finals, and were anything but willing to pin it down in sketchy conditions. Tahnee and Tracey took it steady and safe, perhaps taking note of various lines in case they face similar conditions in tomorrow's final. One rider, however, who was not hanging about was European champ Monika Hrastnik, who put nearly 10 seconds into the entire field. Whether others were playing it safe or not, that is a massive Gap and she certainly proves she has the speed to win here tomorrow.

As the last of the women crossed the line, the skies opened up once again with another perfectly timed downpour, just as Amaury Pierron was headed to the start gate. The top men would come down in slick and atrocious conditions with many protect riders playing it safe to avoid crashes and injuries. Everyone but Pierron, of course, who kept it pinned on the worst conditions to take top honors yet again. And as we saw in the women's race, the rain let up for everyone outside the top 20 - and the times began to tumble. Riders starting later had some of their best showings of the season. Most notably, Hugo Frixtalon, who would pilot his number 128 plate down the track to third place, and 64 plate of Joshua Barth slotted into 6th. The flip side of the late starters posting up faster and faster times would be the many early starters with less than perfect runs be pushed out of the finals. Eddie Masters, Alex Marin, Mick Hannah, Greg Williamson and Dean Lucas will be watching from the sidelines tomorrow.

If Val di Sole has been anything this year it is unpredictable Although the weather for tomorrow's race is calling for the more traditional sunshine this region is known for, no one is holding their breath. The hardest track on the circuit, combined with the most challenging weather we have seen this season, is bound to create one heck of a show. That, you can definitely bet your money on.


With hot temps and sunny skies to kick off the day, tear-offs could not have been further from Loic Bruni's mind as he prepped goggles before the morning practice session.

Commencal Riding Addiction team manager Thibaut Ruffin may have been fighting a war lately, but his team is still on top of the pile.

While everyone else was out thrashing about in the mud, Jack Moir was busy lining up all his helmets and working on his social media game.

A simple front end wash out cost Gwin dearly. With his already injured thumb re-aggravated, he just rolled out the start hut today. Gwin is protected so can at least start tomorrow, but will he?

Smooth, aggressive, and just plain fast would be the best words to describe Finn Iles on track this morning.

Gaetan Vige made it into the big show by the skin of his teeth in 58th.

Laurie Greenland, fully committed to the steep rock chutes in practice, would be 10th in qualifying.

Danny Hart would love to take the win once more here.

Henry Fitzgerald had one of his best qualifiying results to day with a 20th place.

There's plenty of soft pockets of loam laying in wait for stray wheels who venture off line.

Seventh on the day for Frenchman Thomas Estaque.

Dakotah Norton's bike came down the mountain without him in the qualies. Unfortunately, he popped his shoulder out of place again and couldn't complete the run.

Reece Wilson is on the money this season, stomping an 8th place qualifier.

Finn Iles hit the ground running in his first year elite - second place today, and really knocked it out the park.

Adam Brayton drops into the steepest part of the track in the semi-dry morning practice session.

Matt Simmonds is back on a downhill track after switching his focus to enduro. He qualified safely in 19th.

Connor Fearon, tearing the track apart and leaving only loam in his wake.

After qualifying fastest for the last two rounds, Shaw had to settle for 5th. Who knows, maybe starting farther back might do him good.

An impressive 12th for an on-form Jacob Dickson - always looking pinned on the bike.

Amaury Pierron is on a roll of confidence right now after taking back to back WC wins - and it shows in his ability to master any condition this track dishes out.

Amaury Pierron, racing with the coveted number 1 plate for the first time today.

As qualifying was set to get under way, the morning sunshine up and disappeared. "Ominous" would be the word to describe Italy's Valley of Sun, as racers took to the track .

Vali Holl once again took the win in junior women, some 15 seconds clear of clear of Anna Newkirk.

American junior, Anna Newkirk, taking the inside line down one of the steepest chutes en route to 2nd place.

Despite almost going over the bars twice during his qualifying run, Thibaut Daprela took top honors among the juniors by a scant, 0.56 seconds.

Tracey Hannah finished up 4th in a tight battle with Seagrave and Siegenthaler, but all three will have to push a lot harder tomorrow if they want to catch Monika Hrastnik.

Rachel Atherton was fastest at the first split before fading to 6th at the line, there were incidents aplenty in most people's runs, so expect the order to shake up tomorrow.

First at split one, will Atherton have the last word tomorrow?

Seagrave, unphased by the ever changing conditions in the Trentino woods.

Tahnee was well up at both split one and two before slowing way up on the bottom of the track. If she can keep that pace from top to bottom tomorrow, she should be on track to repeat her win at Val di Sole last year.

Emilie Siegenthaler looked comfortable in the slippery qualifying conditions later in the afternoon and ended up third behind Tahnee Seagrave.

Slovenian privateer Monika Hrastnik getting mighty sketchy on her way to a decisive 10-second victory that shocked the women's field.

Down came the rain...again. This time, even heavier and just in time for the Elite men to take to the track.

Troy Brosnan was the second man down the hill in qualifying - after the hardest rain of the weekend.

Loris Vergier, storming over the old road gap and onto yet another top-ten finish.

More than a few of the big names had nightmares in the ultra-greasy VDS root nests. Somehow, big names like Blenki salvaged top 30 results.

Loic Bruni getting a big drift on around the final corner that even Sam Hill would be proud of.

Amaury said he went slow to go fast in these conditions... Seemed to work out just fine!

The Bulldog doesn't mess about, not even in the mud. Despite having a bit of a moment, he still managed to qualify 25th.

Not what you expect to see when you think of Val di Sole. After five years of sunshine racing here, the skies decided it was time to finally dump it down on race runs today.

The look Eddie Masters gave when asked how scary it was trying to race his qualifying run immediately after a downpour.

Teammates Thomas Estaque and Reese Wilson went 7th and 8th today after slipping and sliding down Val di Sole's Black Snake.

Danny Hart, loving the mud life and romping to 4th place.

One to forget today for Charlie Harrison. As a protected rider, he'll be ready to charge tomorrow.

Finn Iles has looked fast all year and especially so here in VDS. A 2nd place qualifier backs up the pace this first year Elite rider was showing on track in practice. He'll be one to watch in tomorrow's final.

Ever heard of Hugo Frixtalon? Well, he just laid down a dream mud run that landed him ahead of all but two of your favourite riders.

Taylor Vernon anxiously waits to see if he made the cut after a survival run in the mud.

Time to get things looking ship-shape for the big day.

One of those days... in fact the first wet Wold Cup DH of the 2018 season.

Can he make it three in a row?


