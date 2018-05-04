2018 Whiskey Off-Road Photo Report

The 15th Annual Whiskey Off-Road came and went with huge crowds and near-perfect weather. In all, over 1,850 mountain bikers converged on Prescott's Whiskey Row to celebrate a weekend of good ol' fashioned mountain bike culture, featuring graduated distance courses on Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance maintained singletrack, Pro Men's and Women's El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crits, an expo with over 60 vendors including industry's favorites like Maxxis Tires, Stan's NoTubes, Specialized Bicycles, Pivot Cycles, Cannondale and others, plus live music from the Whiskey Shivers and free Finisher Beer courtesy of Four Peaks Brewing Company. Amateur 15, 30 and 50 Proof Rides
This past weekend presented near perfect riding conditions with temps hovering near 80+ degrees and sunny skies, allowing Prescott to put its best foot forward in marking the community as a premier mountain bike destination for the West.
As part of an event series that prides itself on its ability to provide authentic mountain bike experiences to the beginner, seasoned amateur and the world's fastest pros filled three categories of riding and racing with over a week to spare. Capped at 1,850 total riders, the 15 Proof (1 Proof = 1 Mile) kicked off Friday afternoon and provided youths, first-timers, and those looking for a taste of Prescott's world-class singletrack with a fully supported and scenic route around nearby trails. Photos by Sportograf
Saturday's amateur 50 Proof and 30 Proof rides went off without a hitch, and proved to be some of the event's largest fields yet. View Amateur ResultsEl Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crits
Friday evening boasted the Professional Women's and Men's El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crits, now with a $1,000 in Cash Primes, courtesy of El Yucateco Hot Sauce. "What in tarnation is a Fat Tire Crit" you ask? It's a full throttle road race on mountain bikes throughout a weaving one-mile circuit in downtown Prescott, that's what it is. Not only does it give the community something insanely fun to watch, but it also determines call-ups for Sunday's Pro backcountry race. Friday evening Prescott's own Chloe Woodruff and 2017 Off-Road Series Pro Champion Howard Grotts took the win.View El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crit Results Pro Backcountry Race
With a weekend of festivities in the rearview, Sunday is when the Pro's got down to business. With an equally split $30,000 purse ($15k to the men / $15k to the women) on the line to be divvied up between an internationally stacked list of racers, including past Whiskey Off-Road Champion and 2016 Olympian Chloe Woodruff (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis), two-time Whiskey Champion & 2017 Off-Road Series Pro Champ Howard Grotts (Specialized), 2017 Whiskey Off-Road Pro Women Winner Kate Courtney (Specialized) and her Specialized teammate, reigning Women's cross-country World Champion, Annika Langvad (Specialized. Add names like Erin Huck (CZ Racing), Geoff Kabush (Yeti Cycles), Keegan Swenson (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis), Amy Beisel (Orange Seal), Fernando Riveros Paez (CZ Racing), Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing), and Nicola Rohrback ([Goldwurst Power) to the mix and the stage was set for top-tier competition. Pro Results
The day belonged to team Specialized Racing's Annika Langvad and Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis Keegan Swenson, whose breakout finish came just a mere half-second before Specialized Racing's Howard Grotts. View Pro Backcountry Results
From Prescott, AZ, that's a wrap on the 2018 Whiskey Off-Road. Stay tuned for the 6th Annual Grand Junction Off-Road May 18-20 on Colorado's #westslope, 3rd Annual Carson City Off-Road June 15-17 in Nevada's capital city located on the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada, and the Inaugural Oz Trails Off-Road October 5-7, highlighting Bentonville, Arkansas world-class winding trails.
Photography by Brenda Ernst
