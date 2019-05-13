2018 XC Season Analysis: Who to Pick for Your Fantasy XC Team

2018 Results



Round 1: Stellenbosch, South Africa



Elite Men

1st. Sam Gaze: 1:30:14

2nd. Nino Schurter: 1:30:15

3rd. Maxime Marotte: 1:30:16

4th. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:31:24

5th. Titouan Carod: 1:31:41



Elite Women

1st. Annika Langvad: 1:33:14

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:33:27

3rd. Anne Tauber: 1:33:48

4th. Helen Grobert: 1:34:29

5th. Maja Wloszczowska: 1:34:30





Round 2: Albstadt, Germany





Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:07

2nd. Stephane Tempier: 1:28:23

3rd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:28:47

4th. Maxime Marotte: 1:28:57

5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:29:18



Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:36:17

2nd. Yana Belomoina: 1:38:33

3rd. Anne Tauber: 1:38:42

4th. Alessandra Keller: 1:38:49

5th. Elisabeth Brandau: 1:39:06





Round 3: Nove Mesto, Czech Republic



Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:21:31

2nd. Anton Cooper: 1:21:31

3rd. Maxime Marotte: 1:21:39

4th. Lars Forster: 1:22:15

5th. Manuel Fumic: 1:22:20





Elite Women

1st. Annika Langvad: 1:20:37

2nd. Jolanda Neff: 1:20:38

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:21:24

4th. Emily Batty: 1:21:41

5th. Maja Wloszczowska: 1:23:03







Round 4: Val di Sole, Italy





Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:26:32

2nd. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 1:26:38

3rd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:27:41

4th. Henrique Avancini: 1:27:46

5th. Florian Vogel: 1:28:04



Elite Women

1st. Maja Wloszczowska: 1:30:51

2nd. Emily Batty: 1:31:00

3rd. Jolanda Neff: 1:31:21

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:31:29

5th. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flessjaa: 1:31:32





Round 5: Vallnord, Andorra





Elite Men

1st. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 1:32:05

2nd. Nino Schurter: 1:33:18

3rd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:34:11

4th. Henrique Avancini: 1:34:33

5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:34:50



Elite Women

1st. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flessjaa: 1:22:58

2nd. Jolanda Neff: 1:23:23

3rd. Emily Batty: 1:23:45

4th. Anne Tauber: 1:24:01

5th. Maja Wloszczowska: 1:24:20





Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada



Elite Men

1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:27:26

2nd. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 1:27:41

3rd. Titouan Carod: 1:27:49

4th. Maxime Marotte: 1:28:04

5th. Luca Braidot: 1:28:31





Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:29:27

2nd. Annika Langvad: 1:31:19

3rd. Emily Batty: 1:31:33

4th. Yana Belomoina: 1:32:26

5th. Anne Tauber: 1:33:27







Round 7: La Bresse, France





Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:26:25

2nd. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 1:26:37

3rd. Maxime Marotte: 1:27:57

4th. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:28:44

5th. Victor Koretzky: 1:28:57



Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:33:03

2nd. Emily Batty: 1:33:08

3rd. Annika Langvad: 1:33:30

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:33:36

5th. Alessandra Keller: 1:34:30





World Championships: Lenzerheide, Switzerland



Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:29:21

2nd. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +0:11

3rd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +1:14

4th. Henrique Avancini: +1:53

5th. Florian Vogel: +1:54





Elite Women

1st. Kate Courtney: 1:34:55

2nd. Annika Langvad: +0:47

3rd. Emily Batty: +1:58

4th. Jolanda Neff: +2:13

5th. Maja Wloszczowska: +3:15







Wins in 2018

Elite Men

Elite Women

Podium finishes in 2018

Elite Men

Elite Women

Top 10 finishes in 2018

Elite Men

Elite Women

Best low value riders



Elite Men



Jaroslav Kulhavy - $195,000

Daniele Braidot - $160,000

Ondrej Cink - $160,000





Elite Women



Annie Last - $210,000

Sabine Spitz - $75,000

Helen Grober - $50,000





The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

MENTIONS:

With the downhill and enduro seasons well underway it is now the turn of cross country to have their opening round where we can see riders battle it out for the first time in 2019. Last season saw some great action with Nino Schurter and Jolanda Neff looking dominant all year, but at World Champs American Kate Courtney would take the rainbow jersey and mark herself as one to watch this year. For the first time, Pinkbike will be running a Fantasy XC League so before racing begins let's take a look back at last year and see who could be a good pick for your team.Let's start off with the results from last year, 2018 offered some of the most exciting racing in years with competitive racing. Nino Schurter, Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad and Emily Batty were the riders to watch all year with strong performances and consistent results.Nino Schurter would take the most wins in the Elite Mens racing last year but he would have plenty of riders close behind. Sam Gaze managed to take one win away from him in Stellenbosch but won't be contending the first round this year after a head injury sustained during the Absa Cape Epic. Both Gerhard Kerschbaumer and Mathias Flueckiger took more wins from the World Champion later in the season. On more than one occasion Schurter's victories would come in the last seconds of a race in a sprint finish.For the Elite Women, Jolanda Neff and Annika Langvad would battle at the top with Neff just edging ahead with three wins to her name. Maja Wloszczowska, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja and Kate Courtney would each get a win throughout the season. Although close at nearly every race Canadian Emily Batty could not manage to reach the top step of the podium in 2018, can she achieve this in 2019?Nino Schurter: 5Sam Gaze: 1Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 1Mathias Flueckiger: 1Jolanda Neff: 3Annika Langvad: 2Maja Wloszczowska: 1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flessjaa: 1Kate Courtney: 1Podium finishes are where things become a bit more interesting. Nino Schurter would cross the line inside the top five in nearly every race, with Mont-Sainte-Anne being the only round he wasn't able to achieve this due to a mechanical. Right behind him with six podium appearances is Mathieu Van Der Poel who will be looking to build on the success of 2018 and become a real threat to the dominance of Schurter. Gerhard Kerschbaumer and Maxime Marotte would both manage five podium finishes across the 2018 season, just leaving the top five for three races each.Jolanda Neff would match Schurter's seven podiums in what would be a pretty similar season for the two Swiss riders. Right behind was Neff's now teammate Emily Batty with six podium finishes. Annika Langvad and Maja Wloszczowska would tie with five podium finishes each. After just missing out on the series title and rainbow jersey, Langvad will be out with a vengeance in 2019.Nino Schurter: 7Mathieu Van Der Poel: 6Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 5Maxime Marotte: 5Henrique Avancini: 3Titouan Carod: 2Jordan Sarrou: 2Florian Vogel: 2Sam Gaze: 1Mathias Flueckiger: 1Stephane Tempier: 1Anton Cooper: 1Lars Forster: 1Luca Braidot: 1Victor Koretzky: 1Jolanda Neff: 7Emily Batty: 6Annika Langvad: 5Maja Wloszczowska: 5Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 4Anne Tauber: 4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flessjaa: 2Yana Belomoina: 2Alessandra Keller: 2Kate Courtney: 1Helen Grobert: 1Elisabeth Brandau: 1To finish inside the top 10 at a World Cup cross country event is no easy accomplishment but for Nino Schurter it looks like it is since he achieved this in every single race of 2018. Although having a high price in the Fantasy League, he is a definite high points scorer for your team. The other Elite male riders could not come close to Schurter with Mathieu Van Der Poel, Henrique Avancini and Florian Vogel making it inside the top 10 just six times each.In the Elite Women, it would be Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloszczowska and Anne Tauber who would all place inside the top 10 in every single race. Interestingly current World Champion Kate Courtney could only manage one podium position (her win in Lenzerheide) but she placed inside the top 10 for seven of the eight races showing her consistent form throughout the year. Behind her would be Annika Langvad, Alessandra Keller and Emily Batty with six races inside the top 10.Nino Schurter: 8Mathieu Van Der Poel: 6Henrique Avancini: 6Florian Vogel: 6Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 5Mathias Flueckiger: 5Maxime Marotte: 4Titouan Carod: 4Anton Cooper: 4David Valero Serrano: 4Jordan Sarrou: 3Stephane Tempier: 2Manuel Fumic: 2Luca Braidot: 2Andri Frischknecht: 2Carlos Coloma Nicolas: 2Thomas Litscher: 2Daniele Braidot: 2Sam Gaze: 1Maxime Marotte: 1Lars Forster: 1Victor Koretzky: 1Lucas Flueckiger: 1Nicola Rohrbach: 1Arnis Petersons :1Jaroslav Kulhavy: 1Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez: 1Gioele Bertolini: 1Ondrej Cink: 1Jolanda Neff: 8Maja Wloszczowska: 8Anne Tauber: 8Kate Courtney: 7Annika Langvad: 6Alessandra Keller: 6Emily Batty: 6Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flessjaa: 4Yana Belomoina: 4Elisabeth Brandau: 4Linda Indergand: 3Githa Michiels: 3Haley Smith: 2Helen Grobert: 1Catherine Pendrel: 1Sabine Spitz: 1Annie Last: 1Tanja Zakelj: 1Irina Kalentyeva: 1You have picked your favorite riders but you still have a couple of spots left. You now don't have much of your designated $1.5 million left, who should you pick? We have broken down three of the best value male and female riders to round out your fantasy teams for the XC season.