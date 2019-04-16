Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Behind the Scenes at the Aussie Champs With Dean Lucas
Apr 16, 2019
by
SCOTT Sports
Tweet
We followed Dean Lucas around for a couple days in Bright for the Australian Nationals. Come along for some shredding on Deano's new bike, and for a 2nd place finish!
1 Comment
chainspotting
(1 hours ago)
Deano for WC1! Bonzer
[Reply]
