Video: Behind the Scenes at the Aussie Champs With Dean Lucas

Apr 16, 2019
by SCOTT Sports  

We followed Dean Lucas around for a couple days in Bright for the Australian Nationals. Come along for some shredding on Deano's new bike, and for a 2nd place finish!


Crankworx Rotorua 2019


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Deano for WC1! Bonzer

