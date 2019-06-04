PRESS RELEASES

Dunbar Summer Series Announces 2019 Schedule

Jun 4, 2019
by Stephen Exley  
PRESS RELEASE: Dunbar Summer Series

June 30th || Big White Ski Resort || BC Championships || BC Cup
July 21st || Kicking Horse Mountain Resort || Canada Cup || BC Cup
Sept 15th || Mount Washington Bike Park || Steve Smith Memorial || BC Cup Finals

2019 marks the seventh season for the Dunbar Summer Series and this year's series will include stops at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Big White Ski Resort, and Mount Washington Bike Park. We are proud to announce that we've added $5000 to the cash and prizes, bringing the total to $15,000 at each round - while at the same time, we won't be raising entry fees for the ninth consecutive year. Dunbar Cycles and Corsa Cycles is beyond stoked to confirm Brett Tippie will be Director Of Good Times at all three stops this summer as well! Whether you are a racer, parent, or a spectator, you will have a great weekend from start to finish!

Please visit the series social media pages for the latest news, photos, registration details, discount codes and more.

Use hashtag #dunbarsummerseries for a chance to win prizes at each event.
Follow the series on Instagram here: SE Racing
Follow the series on Facebook here: Dunbar Summer Series

Information, schedules and lodging recommendations are available through registration.
Registration for the 2019 Dunbar Summer Series can be found here: www.CCNBIKES.com


Race or volunteer all four Dunbar Summer Series events in 2019 and you will be entered to WIN this bike from Specialized Canada for free. Brett Tippie will draw the winning name just prior to awards at each stop of the Dunbar Summer Series. Mark your calendars & make your travel plans - these are the events to be at!!



Big White BC Championships & BC Cup | June 30th

2018 BC Cup- Big White

by clear-glass-media
Photos by Jenny Bateman


Photos by Jenny Bateman


Photos by Jenny Bateman



bigquotesI'm always stoked to announce and host Exley's events. They are well executed, a ton of fun and have incredible racing for all ages and experience. Looking forward to announcing at all three stops of the 2019 Dunbar Summer Series this year!Brett Tippie


Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Canada Cup & BC Cup | July 21st


Western Open: Kicking Horse BC Cup

by MaxBerkowitz
info seracing.ca


info seracing.ca


info seracing.ca



bigquotes2019 marks our seventh year partnering with SE Racing to help create the Dunbar Summer Series. Look for this summer to feature three of the best tracks in Canada with events at Big White, KHMR and Stevie Smith Memorial BC Cup Finals at Mount Washington in mid-September.Rob Venables, Dunbar Cycles Owner


Mount Washington Steve Smith Memorial & BC Cup Finals | Sept 15th

2018 Steve Smith Memorial

by sexley
SE Racing amp Promotions All Photos by JRB Photography


SE Racing amp Promotions All Photos by JRB Photography


SE Racing amp Promotions All Photos by JRB Photography



SE Racing amp Promotions All Photos by JRB Photography
#LONGLIVECHAINSAW



DUNBAR
SUMMER SERIES
Huge 'Thank You' to Dunbar & Corsa Cycles owner Rob Venables for keeping DH racing strong in BC


MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles / @pinkbikeoriginals / @troyleedesigns / @raceface / @WPL-oils / @Specialized / @foxfactory


4 Comments

  • + 4
 Best Race Series in Canada. Everybody is helpful and encouraging. Come on out!
  • + 2
 Cant wait for the BC cup finals at Mt Washington! Had loads of fun at the last and i'm stoked for this years event! #LongLiveChainsaw
  • + 3
 Yup always the best organized races on the circuit, Mr Exley da the man!
  • + 2
 Woo hoo!

