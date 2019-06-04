Dunbar Summer Series Announces 2019 Schedule

June 30th || Big White Ski Resort || BC Championships || BC Cup July 21st || Kicking Horse Mountain Resort || Canada Cup || BC Cup Sept 15th || Mount Washington Bike Park || Steve Smith Memorial || BC Cup Finals
2019 marks the seventh season for the Dunbar Summer Series and this year's series will include stops at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Big White Ski Resort, and Mount Washington Bike Park. We are proud to announce that we've added $5000 to the cash and prizes, bringing the total to $15,000 at each round - while at the same time, we won't be raising entry fees for the ninth consecutive year. Dunbar Cycles and Corsa Cycles is beyond stoked to confirm Brett Tippie will be Director Of Good Times at all three stops this summer as well! Whether you are a racer, parent, or a spectator, you will have a great weekend from start to finish!
Please visit the series social media pages for the latest news, photos, registration details, discount codes and more.
Use hashtag #dunbarsummerseries for a chance to win prizes at each event. Follow the series on Instagram here: SE Racing Follow the series on Facebook here: Dunbar Summer Series
Information, schedules and lodging recommendations are available through registration. Registration for the 2019 Dunbar Summer Series can be found here: www.CCNBIKES.com
Race or volunteer all four Dunbar Summer Series events in 2019 and you will be entered to WIN this bike from Specialized Canada for free. Brett Tippie will draw the winning name just prior to awards at each stop of the Dunbar Summer Series. Mark your calendars & make your travel plans - these are the events to be at!!
I'm always stoked to announce and host Exley's events. They are well executed, a ton of fun and have incredible racing for all ages and experience. Looking forward to announcing at all three stops of the 2019 Dunbar Summer Series this year!—Brett Tippie
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Canada Cup & BC Cup | July 21st
2019 marks our seventh year partnering with SE Racing to help create the Dunbar Summer Series. Look for this summer to feature three of the best tracks in Canada with events at Big White, KHMR and Stevie Smith Memorial BC Cup Finals at Mount Washington in mid-September.—Rob Venables, Dunbar Cycles Owner
Mount Washington Steve Smith Memorial & BC Cup Finals | Sept 15th
