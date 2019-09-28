Practice Photo Epic: Team Work - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

What a place to end the season

Italy

The charming street of Finale

Storms often threaten here, but often never materialize into anything but sunshine

The teams have the pits set up just a few meters from the beach this week

Not the typical setting for pit space, but Finale is special

Lots of gelato sneaking into amongst the tools this week

Lots of rebuilds after the constant rocks and dust of Zermatt last week

Gusti Wildhaber has printed some stickers to send healing vibes to Brook McDonald. Get yours in Finale.

Lots of tight and twisty woods make up the first three stages of the race

Stage 1 is down Finale's infamous Rollercoaster trail

Team Canada trains led out by Remi Gauvin

Kiwi captain, Matt Walker, leading the fern team on the Italian rocks.

A stage with a view to close out the 2019 season

Richie Rude has won here before and is looking to help tow Team USA of Shawn Neer and Cody Kelley onto the podium

Martin Maes stretching out while racing 29" wheels front and rearer the first time

Dimitri Tordo, the fastest third rider of all nations.

Zakarias Johansen trying to keep things in line on stage 5

Isabeau Courdurier will be leading out Team France for the women

Second woman for team France, Morgane Charre, making her way down to Varigotti.

Andre Breitas from Brasil rolling down the famous Rollercoaster in a moody morning.

Carlson nailing the Aussie national colors.

Florian Nicolai is one of three riders on the powerhouse French team

Triple overall EWS winner Sam Hill on board his Nukeproof Ferrari edition.

Kevin Miquel heads down what should be a very familiar stage 5 as it has been used as the last stage of the year all but one time in EWS history

No one ever complains about the views here

Mark Scott is here representing Great Britain

Two-thirds of Team NZ pause to checkout lines on stage 5

ALN will be anchoring the Canadian women's team

Kilian Callaghan out of the mist.

Team GB. Get out of the way b...

Lewis Buchanan will be racing for the Ibis industry team as midseason injuries kept him off the British national squad

Swiss racer Anita Gehrig on the bottom of stage 2

With Ella Conolly out, Katy Winton is now filling in for Team Great Briton

According to the EWS rankings, here's the fastest train in the start list, 2nd, 3rd and 4rth overall in the EWS season.

It's great to see a lot of team managers and staff out there on track as part of the industry race. Here Giant's TM Sebastian Boyington heads into a rocky pinch on stage 3

Rocky Mountian has sent over a team of brand managers, product developers, and racers to round out their industry team here in Finale. Besides the Pro race, there is an industry race as well the various brands will be gunning for simply for fun and bragging rights

Adrien Dailly, reserve rider for France, is joining the industry race for the Lapierre team.

A classic view of DH men with Varigotti at the bottom and Baia dei Saraceni on the left and its turquoise water.

Richie Rude leads teammate at both Yeti and USA team, Shawn Neer down to DH men.

On Friday evening was held a national teams parade through the streets of Finale.

All the Trophy of Nations competitors on one stage.

The race may finish at the beach but first racers will have to get down from some pretty sizable mountains

Lots of sun on the horizon this week for racers in Finale Ligure

Finale Ligure in Italy closes the season once again for enduro but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS but as a new competition - the Trophy of Nations. Now that the EWS is affiliated with the UCI, they are able to hand out rainbow jerseys that signify a World Champion. However, unlike the downhill or XC World Championships, where riders race for National Federations but compete individually, the Trophy of Nations is a team competition with the top 3 ranked riders for each nation competing and all earning a jersey if they win. The title of World Champion will be more symbolic in nature as it is a team competition, and the overall EWS title is still the gold standard of achievement for individual racers. Similar to what we see at Marathon XC World Champs where the teams win jerseys and medals, but the individual athletes involved do not get to wear those same rainbow stripes when they line up to race the following year.Alongside the main event will be a non-national team competition, an individual competition and even an industry competition that has been embraced by quite a few brands. All the winners will be crowned in the usual fashion, on the beaches of the Mediterranean on Sunday evening at what has truly become a classic venue to close out a long season.The race itself will take place on a list of Finale Ligure classics. A greatest hits album of sorts with iconic trails like Rollercoaster, Kill Bill, Ivoland, and DH Men means racers are in for a real treat this weekend. Other than the team style race the event follows the same format as a usual EWS round with riders allowed just one practice run per stage in training, and with all five stages being contested in one day it is going to be a big big effort.