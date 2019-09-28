Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Practice Photo Epic: Team Work - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Sep 28, 2019
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Gallery
TEAM WORK
2019 Enduro Trophy of Nations - Finale Ligure, Italy
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore & Kike Abelleira

Finale Ligure in Italy closes the season once again for enduro but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS but as a new competition - the Trophy of Nations. Now that the EWS is affiliated with the UCI, they are able to hand out rainbow jerseys that signify a World Champion. However, unlike the downhill or XC World Championships, where riders race for National Federations but compete individually, the Trophy of Nations is a team competition with the top 3 ranked riders for each nation competing and all earning a jersey if they win. The title of World Champion will be more symbolic in nature as it is a team competition, and the overall EWS title is still the gold standard of achievement for individual racers. Similar to what we see at Marathon XC World Champs where the teams win jerseys and medals, but the individual athletes involved do not get to wear those same rainbow stripes when they line up to race the following year.

Alongside the main event will be a non-national team competition, an individual competition and even an industry competition that has been embraced by quite a few brands. All the winners will be crowned in the usual fashion, on the beaches of the Mediterranean on Sunday evening at what has truly become a classic venue to close out a long season.

The race itself will take place on a list of Finale Ligure classics. A greatest hits album of sorts with iconic trails like Rollercoaster, Kill Bill, Ivoland, and DH Men means racers are in for a real treat this weekend. Other than the team style race the event follows the same format as a usual EWS round with riders allowed just one practice run per stage in training, and with all five stages being contested in one day it is going to be a big big effort.

What a place to end the season
Italy
The charming street of Finale
Storms often threaten here but often never materialize into anything but sunshine
The teams have the its set up just a few meters from the beach this week
Not the typical setting for pit space but Finale is special
Lots of gelato sneaking into amongst the tools this week
Lots of rebuilds after the constant rocks and dust of Zermattt last week
TON Finale ligure 2019 Gusti Wildhaber has printed some stickers to send healing vibes to Brook McDonald. Get yours in Finale.
TON Finale ligure 2019

Lots of tight and twisty woods make up the first three stages of the race
Stage 1 is down Finale s infamous Roller coaster trail
Team Canada trains lead out by Remi Gauvin
TON Finale ligure 2019 Kiwi captain Matt Walker leading the fern team on the Italian rocks.
A stage with a view to close out the 2019 season
Richie Rude has won here before and is looking to help tow Team USA of Shawn Neer and Cody Kelley onto the podium
Martin Maes stretching out while racing 29 wheels front and rearer the first time
TON Finale ligure 2019 Dimitri Tordo the fastest third rider of all nations.
Zakarias Johansen using a bit of body english to keep things in line on stage 5
Isabeau Courdurier will be leading out Team France for the women
TON Finale ligure 2019 Second woman for team France Morgane Charre making her way down to Varigotti.
TON Finale ligure 2019 Andre Breitas from Brasil rolling down the famous Rollercoaster in a moody morning.
TON Finale ligure 2019 Carlson nailing the Aussie national colors.
Florian Nicolai is one of three riders on the powerhouse French team
TON Finale ligure 2019 Triple overall EWS winner Sam Hill on board his Nukeproof Ferrari edition.
Kevin Miquel heads down what should be a very familiar stage 5 as it has been used as th last stage of the year all but one time in EWS history
No one ever complains about the views here
Mark Scott is here representing Great Britain
Two-thirds of Team NZ pause to checkout lines on stage 5
ALN will be anchoring the Canadian women s team
TON Finale ligure 2019 Kilian Callaghan out of the mist.
TON Finale ligure 2019 Team GB. Get out of the way b...
Lewis Buchanan will be racing for the Ibis industry team as mid season injuries kept him of the British national squad
Suisse racer Anita Gehrig on the bottom of stage 2
With Ella Conolly out Katy Winton is no filling in for Team Great Briton
TON Finale ligure 2019 According to the EWS rankings here s the fastest train in the start list 2nd 3rd and 4rth overall in the EWS season.
Mckay Vezina is an alternate on the national team but is still racing the industry race for Team Giant
It's great to see a lot of team managers and staff out there on track as part of the industry race. Here Giant's TM Sebastian Boyington heads into a rocky pinch on stage 3

Rocky Mountian has sent over a team of brand managers product developers and racers to round out their industry team here in Finale. Beside the Pro race there is an industry race as well the various brands will be gunning for simply for fun and bragging rights
TON Finale ligure 2019 Adrien Dailly reserve rider for France is joining the industry race for Lapierre team.
TON Finale ligure 2019 A classic view of DH men with Varigotti at the bottom and Baia dei Saraceni on the left and its turquoise water.
TON Finale ligure 2019 Richie Rude leads teammate at both Yeti and USA team Shawn Neer down to DH men.
On Friday evening was held a national teams parade through the streets of Finale.
All the Trophy of Nations competitors on one stage.
The race may finish at the beach but first racers will have to get down from some pretty sizable mountains
Lots of sun on the horizon this week for racers in Finale Ligure
5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is there a list of the industry teams?
  • 1 0
 Ti amo Finale! But watch out for them jellyfish, peeps.
  • 1 2
 @pinkbike
Wrong header --> Itakly instead of Italy Wink
  • 1 1
 Spotted that too....
  • 1 0
 Maybe too much Itaklian covfefe?

