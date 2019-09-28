Practice Photo Epic: Team Work - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Finale Ligure in Italy closes the season once again for enduro but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS but as a new competition - the Trophy of Nations. Now that the EWS is affiliated with the UCI, they are able to hand out rainbow jerseys that signify a World Champion. However, unlike the downhill or XC World Championships, where riders race for National Federations but compete individually, the Trophy of Nations is a team competition with the top 3 ranked riders for each nation competing and all earning a jersey if they win. The title of World Champion will be more symbolic in nature as it is a team competition, and the overall EWS title is still the gold standard of achievement for individual racers. Similar to what we see at Marathon XC World Champs where the teams win jerseys and medals, but the individual athletes involved do not get to wear those same rainbow stripes when they line up to race the following year.
Alongside the main event will be a non-national team competition, an individual competition and even an industry competition that has been embraced by quite a few brands. All the winners will be crowned in the usual fashion, on the beaches of the Mediterranean on Sunday evening at what has truly become a classic venue to close out a long season.
The race itself will take place on a list of Finale Ligure classics. A greatest hits album of sorts with iconic trails like Rollercoaster, Kill Bill, Ivoland, and DH Men means racers are in for a real treat this weekend. Other than the team style race the event follows the same format as a usual EWS round with riders allowed just one practice run per stage in training, and with all five stages being contested in one day it is going to be a big big effort.
