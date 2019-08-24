Practice Photo Epic: Dust Storm - EWS Northstar 2019

Up with the sun and ready to go

Lewis Buchanan has been pinned in practice and has been smashing corners more aggressively than anyone on the mountain

Thomas Lapeyrie riding the rut of dust on Stage 1

In a word... It's loose

ALN found out the hard way just how touchy the dirt can be in Northstar

Dimitri Tordo sending it on stage one.

Lots of dust hanging in the woods making it hard to see and breath

The dust hung in the air, clung to the trees, and invaded nose holes, eye sockets, and ear canals.

A little lightbro on Stage 1

Youn Deniaud surfing some dust on stage 1

It's always great when the GT Team Manager drops into a gnarly line during practice and shows the racers how it's done

Martin Maes is back an looking to pick up where he left off after winning the first three rounds of the season

Martin Maes is beyond stoked to be back.

Robin Wallner runs warp speed through the drop on stage three.

Josh Carlson had a good result in Whistler and will be looking to keep the momentum going.

Rhys Verner dives into a day of dust and rocks in early morning practice.

Mckay Vezina finds the limits of traction in the moon dust

Remi Gauvin on Stage 3

Richie Rude has been on a tear this season with two wins and a second place. He has always done well in the dry an loose conditions and will certainly the one to beat this weekend

Local hero Marco "Randy Bo Bandy" Osborne tweaks it for the camera. Full send as always.

Matt Walker and the rest of the Kiwis always seem to adapt quite well to dry and loose conditions

Eddie the Eagle Masters is always a threat. Can he pull off another win here in Northstar?

Richie Rude is on a tear. Will he take another win here in Tahoe?

Sam Hill will be an absolute danger in these conditions.

Katrina Nash is making the move from World Cup XC to dipping a toe into EWS.

Did we mention that it is rocky here

Wheels. This place is going to eat them.

Isabeau Courdurier has yet to be beaten this season and a win here would all but assure her the overall title

Jesse Melamed blasting through the dust at gull gas. The chances he can actually see where he is going is slim to none

Jesse Melamed is still nursing an injured hand but the shorter stages here in Northstar should feel a whole lot better than last round in Whistler

Ines Thoma was one of the few trying this inside line on Stage 3's big rock garden

Remy Absalon coming through a cloud while attempting to see the trial in front of him

Joe Nation is back after injury and will be looking to move up in the rankings.

Florian Nicolai is well aware of what is at stake here. Will he be able to hold on to the overall in such a stacked field?

Keegan Wright comes to grip with the brutality of the rocks here in Northstar.

Bex Baraona and some big trees on Stage 2

Bex Baraona is pumped on her dust mask while practicing through the never-ending cloud of dust

Kevin Miquel blasting rocks in between all the dust and ruts

Katy Winton is still in search of her first podium appearance this season, and with this being the second to last race time is running out

Katy Winton took fourth in Whistler and will be looking to get back on the podium.

The dust was flying everywhere we looked today.

Do you even drift bro? Iago Garay sends it sideways.

Be sure to check back tomorrow. Things are about to get rowdy here in Northstar

It's the penultimate race of the year, and the stakes couldn't be higher. With the 2019 Series Champion titles still up for grabs, Northstar in California is about to play host to one of the most intense EWS battles to date. Add to the mix some otherworldly trail conditions and you have a recipe for plenty of drama.With the last rainfall in Northstar happening sometime in June and lasting for a quick 15 minutes, the trails sitting just north of Lake Tahoe in California are about as dry as they can possibly get. With dust often swallowing tires whole and ruts to match it feels more like surfing in some spots than mountain biking. Some riders have adapted well and are looking right at home, while an equal amount are most definitely struggling to come to terms with the loose terrain.The race will consist of 6 stages. Stages one and two will be run on Saturday and three through six will run Sunday. None of them are incredibly long, especially compared to the last round in Whistler, but with an elevation of well over 2000m, any physical effort is going to hurt.In the women's race, Isabeau Courdurier is looking to seal the championship up this weekend, and in the men's it is looking to be an epic battle between Florian Nicolai, Eddie Masters, and Sam Hill. Let's forget the return of Martin Maes who will be looking to pick up right where he left off after having won there first three rounds of the season. Richie Rude certainly has the momentum in his favor after a dominating performance in Whistler but if there is anyone that can derail that speed it is Martin Maes.