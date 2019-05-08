EWS Analysis: Who to Pick for Your Fantasy Enduro Team

2019 Round 1 - Rotorua - Results

Results



Elite Men



1st. Martin Maes: 27:10.80

2nd. Keegan Wright: +24.03

3rd. Florian Nicolai: +41.41





Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 57:19.74

2nd. Morgane Charre: +11.05

3rd. Bex Baraona: +11.21





2019 Round 2 - Tasmania - Results

Results



Elite Men



1st. Martin Maes: 24:22.20

2nd. Florian Nicolai: +17.47

3rd. Connor Fearon: +23.33





Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 57:19.74

2nd. Jill Kintner: +22.20

3rd. Rowena Fry: +34.55





EWS Madeira 2017

Results



Elite Men



1st. Greg Callaghan: 49:24.49

2nd. Martin Maes: +5.26

3rd. Damien Oton: +18.84





Elite Women



1st. Cecile Ravanel: 57:19.74

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +1:08.97

3rd. Noga Korem: +2:06.75





2019 Round 1 and 2 Stage Wins

Elite Men

Elite Women

2019 Round 1 and 2 Stage Top 5

Elite Men

Elite Women

Best High Value Riders



Elite Men



Martin Maes - 1,000 points - $425,000

Remi Gauvin - 770 points - $310,000

Jesse Melamed - 760 points - $425,000





Elite Women



Isabeau Courdurier - 1,000 points - $390,000

Noga Korem - 750 points - $355,000

Bex Baraona - 720 points - $280,000





Best Low Value Riders



Elite Men



Matthew Stuttard - 435 points - $75,000

Cody Kelley - 395 points - $75,000

Kelan Grant - 302 points - $75,000





Elite Women



Rowena Fry - 480 points - $95,000

Morgane Jonnier - 150 points - $85,000

Leonie Picton - 120 points - $95,000





Notable injuries going into Round 3

Fantasy League

The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.

After almost six weeks the EWS is back for round three in Madeira. Round one and two providing some exciting racing with Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier walking away with the maximum number of points after taking the overall and the Queen Stage wins. With two rounds under your belts in the 2019 EWS Fantasy League now is the time to consolidate your team and prepare for another weekend of all-out racing. Let's take a look back at the opening rounds and see who is looking strong coming into the rest of the EWS series.Let's start off with the results from the first race of 2019 in Rotorua. Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier would dominate the competition with Maes leading by over 20 seconds and Courdurier taking 11 seconds off Morgane Charre's time.Coming off wins in New Zealand both Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier would continue their hold on the series lead as they got the top spots again. In her first EWS race, Crankworx veteran Jill Kintner would take second place in a strong first showing.The EWS first went to Madeira back in 2017 where riders were met with a tough two days of racing. It would be Greg Callaghan and Cecile Ravanel who would top the podium this time. But in second place were Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier, with their strong start to the season it would be hard to imagine they won't do well again here and could even continue their winning streak.Although Martin Maes has won a staggering eight of the eleven stages so far this year and appears to be leagues ahead of the other riders he has still faced some tough competition. Riders like Kevin Miquel, Jesse Melamed and Sam Hill have all managed to take victories away from Maes. Sam Hill was suffering from an illness during the first two races so it will be interesting to see if he is back up to full speed in Madeira.In similar fashion to Maes, Isabeau Courdurier is making the most of her strong form in 2019 and has walked away with seven stage wins so far. Last year's champion Cecile Ravanel has been injured during the previous two rounds so we have not yet seen the fight between the two fastest women in the EWS. Tasmania saw Jill Kintner come into the fray and had a great first race, but she isn't planning on attending Madeira. Morgane Charre and Rowena Fry were also able to take wins off Courdurier and we can't wait to see what else they can offer this season.Martin Maes: 8Kevin Miquel: 1Jesse Melamed: 1Sam Hill: 1Isabeau Courdurier: 7Jill Kintner: 2Morgane Charre: 1Rowena Fry: 1In the Elite Men's category, Martin Maes would only fall outside the top 5 for a single stage and Florian Nicolai wouldn't be far behind with a top-five finish in eight of the eleven stages raced so far this year. Keegan Wright, Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin would all tie at five stage positions inside the top five. Last year's champion Sam Hill has to find some more speed before Madeira as he has only finished inside the top five three times this season. In the Elite Women's series so far Isabeau Courdurier matches Maes' 10 stage top fives but is closely followed by Morgane Charre, Bex Baraona, Noga Korem and ALN who have all placed inside the top 5 seven times. Although only attending Round 2 in Tasmania, Jill Kintner was inside the top five for five of the six stages, putting her on track with Isabeau Courdurier.Martin Maes: 10Florian Nicolai: 8Keegan Wright: 5Jesse Melamed: 5Remi Gauvin: 5Connor Fearon: 4Sam Hill: 3Kevin Miquel: 3Robin Wallner: 2Jose Borges: 2Cole Lucas: 1Dimitri Tordo: 1Iago Garay: 1Zakarias Johansen: 1Ruaridh Cunningham: 1Theo Galy: 1Joseph Nation: 1Maxime Chapuis: 1Isabeau Courdurier: 10Morgane Charre: 7Bex Baraona: 7Noga Korem: 7ALN: 7Rowena Fry: 6Jill Kintner: 5Becky Cook: 2Anita Gehrig: 2Katy Winton: 1Miranda Miller: 1The $1.5 million budget is not a lot to ensure you get a good amount of points each round and it can be easy to choose a load of top riders and be left picking lower value riders where you don't know whether they can get a top position come race day. To help we have broken down the top three high-value men and women from the first two rounds. You should try and have one or two of these riders in your team as they seem to be coming into 2019 strong.What happens after you have picked the big names and your favourite riders and you are left scratching your head wondering who else could fit into your team? To assist with your final picks we have selected some of the top scoring riders with a value of below $100,000 but have still score highly so far.- Cecile Ravanel- Katy Winton- Damien Oton- Lewis Buchanan- Ruaridh Cunningham- Joe NationDon't forget to complete your EWS Fantasy team before the race starts on Saturday. There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for Round 3.