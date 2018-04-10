FIRST LOOK

Fox's New 36 Float GRIP2 Fork - First Ride

Apr 10, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Fox
FIRST LOOK

Fox 36 Float
FIT GRIP2


In the mountain bike world, the concept of technology trickling down is nothing new – a company initially releases their fanciest, most feature-rich product, and then over the course of the next few seasons less expensive, slightly modified versions of that item hit the market.

But does technology ever go the other way? With Fox's new GRIP2 damper, that sure seems to be the case – the design first showed up in their budget-oriented forks back in 2016, and after being tested by some of the world's fastest racers (and spotted by us during last year's Crankworx event in Whistler), it's now been implemented in the top-of-the-line 36 and 40.
Fox 36 Factory GRIP2 Details

• FIT GRIP2 damper, EVOL air spring
• Adjustable high- and low-speed compression and rebound
• Max travel: 170mm (29"), 180mm (27.5")
• Reduced offset options (37mm for 27.5", 44mm for 29")
• Weight: 2,060-grams (160mm 29")
• Lower colors: orange or black
• MSRP: $1,065 USD
www.foxshox.com

The GRIP2 damper isn't exactly identical to what debuted on those less expensive forks, but the concept is the same. It's a cartridge-style damper, but it eschews the expanding bladder design found in Fox's FIT4 damper in favor of a coil-backed internal floating piston that's used to compensate for the increased oil pressure that occurs when the fork is compressed.

While the original GRIP damper only had externally adjustable rebound and low-speed compression, the GRIP2 damper adds on externally adjustable high-speed compression and high-speed rebound damping. The fork's rebound is adjusted using what Fox call their Variable Valve Control (VVC), which is designed to act the same way that changing shims would rather than just adding preload.


Fox
A look inside the GRIP2 damper.

Love twisting dials? The Float GRIP2 has no shortage of setup options – by my count, there are 15 clicks of LSC, 27 clicks of HSC, 16 clicks of LSR, and 8 clicks of HSR. Luckily, suggested numbers for all the dials are printed on the sticker that's affixed to the left leg to help simplify the initial setup.

According to Fox, the new damper has less overall friction than an RC2 damper, which should help improve small bump compliance even further. For riders looking for a little more simplicity when it comes to set up, the FIT4 damper will remain in the lineup, priced at $994 USD for the Kashima-coated Factory version, and $899 for the Performance version.


Fox
Fox
Tinkerers rejoice - the new 36 has adjustments galore.


Initial Impressions

Even with all of those adjustments, it didn't take me that long to get the 36 dialed in and feeling exactly the way I wanted it to. I started with Fox's suggested settings, and so far I haven't had to deviate more than a few clicks from those recommendations. It's still too early in the testing process to issue any sort of conclusive verdict, but it does feel a bit more supple over chattery bumps compared to the previous version, and that's saying something since the prior version was no slouch in that department.

Even with the fork set on the firmer side of the scale there hasn't been any harshness or unwanted feedback – the 36 may be well suited for racers, but it doesn't skimp on comfort. It's smooth over the small stuff, there's plenty of mid-stroke support to prevent it from diving, and the ramp-up is easily tuneable – it hits all of the marks that a high-end fork should.

There are loads of hard miles in our test fork's future, as well as some head-to-head battles against other contenders in this category – stay tuned for the final verdict later this season.


Fox


Float X2

The 36 wasn't the only suspension product that received an update – the Float X2 shock has also been revised with a new air can that's rated up to 300 psi, and a new progressive bottom out bumper that should help prevent any excessive end-stoke harshness. The set screw that secured the air can in the previous model is gone, replaced by a metal retaining ring, welcome news for anyone who's lost precious time scouring their shop floor for that tiny screw. MSRP: $625 USD / $655 with lever.

Fox 40

The 40 also receives the new 4-way adjustable FIT GRIP2 damper, and a 29"-wheeled version has officially been added to the mix. There's also a gloss orange paint option for riders looking to add a little extra color to their bike, or to emulate their favorite racer. MSRP: $1,699 USD

Must Read This Week
Trek Full Stache - First Ride
75417 views
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
55971 views
Must Watch: Gamble - Official Trailer
49552 views
Goodyear's New Mountain Bike Tires - First Look
49339 views
Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?
40161 views
The Lošinj World Cup DH Track Will be Brutal for Wheels & Tyres - Video
39536 views
Online Deals - April 2018
38743 views
Formula Introduces A New Technology for Air Suspension
37994 views

17 Comments

  • + 15
 I'm so happy to see it comes in a midlife crisis color.
  • + 8
 I've always referred to that color as "nutmeg fart"
  • + 1
 Wow, he's still alive!! and funny!!
  • + 2
 so i got a shock that i was fine with running over 250+psi, then had it recalled and told i could no longer run over 250psi, and now they release the air can that SHOULD HAVE BEEN the correct recall fix. thanks fox. thanks.
  • + 1
 Good to see Fox right there with Rock Shox in terms of exciting made up terms and acronyms. The new Lyrik has DebonAir, FastBlack and Charger2 RC2. This Fork has GRIP2. High resolution adjusters, Kashima and a honed pressure tube!

Just glad it has adult adjusters. Wonder if GRIP2 is better than FIT4 or if it's just cheaper and easier for them to manufacture?
  • + 1
 Can you buy the Air spring, and change it with the current 2018? or do you have to buy the new fork to get eh GRIP 2? Thanks!
  • + 1
 That stupid little screw on the Float X2, promptly lost it and just continued on with life.
  • + 2
 I misread 'gloss orange' as 'gross orange'
  • + 1
 Anyone know if they will sell just the damper?
  • + 1
 probably
  • + 2
 MRP coil fork is amazing
  • + 1
 And now for the new Float x2......
  • + 0
 is orange the only available colour?
  • + 2
 Nope, there's a much more low-key option that has black lowers.
  • + 1
 See, black for Asmodai
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer:
that's nice
  • + 0
 So is the travel of the 49er still 200mm or has it been reduced?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037823
Mobile Version of Website