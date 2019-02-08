Knolly Announces 2019 Line-up & Titanium Gravel Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

The Fugitive, Knolly’s first 29’er

Knolly Fugitive with 157 trail and 29/27.5" compatiblility

Build your own custom dream bike or chose from our build kits and customize your suspension package.

Knolly rider Daniel Shaw, the Canadian Enduro Champion, showing what the Fugitive is capable of when he is not racing it.

Our Warden Carbon in two new colors.

Snow Camo and SRAM red Warden Carbon

We also have our legendary Endorphin back in stock.

Act now if you want to own one of only five Dune Buggy blue Endorphin frames

CACHE our new Titanium Gravel Grinder