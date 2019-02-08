Knolly Announces 2019 Line-up & Titanium Gravel Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes
It’s 2019, you’ve got dream trips brewing on the horizon, fresh lines on your bucket list and you’re fired up to purchase a new ride to do it all. We get it, there’s plenty of options out there… it’s almost overwhelming. This year at Knolly, we wanted to deliver an offering that stood above the crowd. New riders ask us, what makes your bikes different and better? The answer starts with our CEO/Head Engineer, Noel Buckley (who is equally at home crushing janky tech trails as he is crunching numbers and geo). Noel scrutinizes what currently exists and then approaches product development from the ground up. There’s no compromises and he obsesses over the details. This means new materials, molds, tooling and standards in the quest to make the best product available. How does this translate onto the trail? Here’s rider feedback about our legendary, patented Fourby4 Suspension system:
“There are lots of hyped suspension concepts on the market these days, and they often change from year to year as designers and engineers re-brand, re-design, and launch bold new ideas… The Knolly 4byFour suspension just works, and damn well. Up, it's efficient and tracks the ground; across it eliminates harshness and adds confidence; down, it just plain rips.” - Dale Mikkelsen, President WORCA
This year we’re offering new category bikes that are game-changers and embracing proven models with fresh, fun colour choices.The Fugitive, Knolly’s first 29’erKnolly Fugitive with 157 trail and 29/27.5" compatiblility
Our recently launched Fugitive comes in two options, both designed around the same frame. There’s the 120mm travel version for trail riding and a 135mm travel option for all mountain/enduro terrain. Both models feature our legendary Fourby4 suspension design and are packed with new features such as an integrated frame guard, Di2 battery storage, titanium pivots and 157TRAIL rear hub spacing. This wider spacing creates more lateral stiff wheels and offers the ability to run larger tires. For more details, reviews, or to get your Fugitive now: Click HereBuild your own custom dream bike or chose from our build kits and customize your suspension package. Knolly rider Daniel Shaw, the Canadian Enduro Champion, showing what the Fugitive is capable of when he is not racing it.
We have a very flexible relationship with our factory, so we chose to have some fun with our best selling models. We’re offering something for everyone. Want to stand out? Check out our limited edition Pink sparkle Warden or Dune Buggy blue Endorphin. Want to rip in style? Look at our edgy army green Warden or metallic black gold Endorphin (think back to the John Players Special formula one cars or to a galaxy far, far away - whichever you like). Check out the full line and get ‘em while they last. The pink sparkle and Dune Buggy blue versions (colors chosen by our GM's daughter) are a very limited run of only 5 frames each.
Act now if you want to own one of only five pink Knolly Warden frames Click HereOur Warden Carbon in two new colors. Snow Camo and SRAM red Warden Carbon We also have our legendary Endorphin back in stock. Act now if you want to own one of only five Dune Buggy blue Endorphin frames Click HereCACHE our new Titanium Gravel Grinder
We are launching a new type of Knolly, a gravel bike that delivers a ride experience similar to our mountain bikes. To differentiate our CACHE from the cattle, Noel custom designed a titanium bike with a longer front center (like our off-road products), which when combined with a shorter stem gives the bike amazing handling characteristics and total compliance. Every tube on this bike has been manipulated to our standards which means our Cache will go harder and farther. Check out the full specs and don’t miss out on our first shipment: Click Here
For more information about our brand, our story, pricing and geometry: https://www.knollybikes.com/
