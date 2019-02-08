PRESS RELEASES

Knolly Announces 2019 Line-up & Titanium Gravel Bike

Feb 8, 2019
by Knolly Bikes  
Knolly Fugitive

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 94    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

It’s 2019, you’ve got dream trips brewing on the horizon, fresh lines on your bucket list and you’re fired up to purchase a new ride to do it all. We get it, there’s plenty of options out there… it’s almost overwhelming. This year at Knolly, we wanted to deliver an offering that stood above the crowd. New riders ask us, what makes your bikes different and better? The answer starts with our CEO/Head Engineer, Noel Buckley (who is equally at home crushing janky tech trails as he is crunching numbers and geo). Noel scrutinizes what currently exists and then approaches product development from the ground up. There’s no compromises and he obsesses over the details. This means new materials, molds, tooling and standards in the quest to make the best product available. How does this translate onto the trail? Here’s rider feedback about our legendary, patented Fourby4 Suspension system:

“There are lots of hyped suspension concepts on the market these days, and they often change from year to year as designers and engineers re-brand, re-design, and launch bold new ideas… The Knolly 4byFour suspension just works, and damn well. Up, it's efficient and tracks the ground; across it eliminates harshness and adds confidence; down, it just plain rips.” - Dale Mikkelsen, President WORCA

This year we’re offering new category bikes that are game-changers and embracing proven models with fresh, fun colour choices.

The Fugitive, Knolly’s first 29’er


Knolly Fugitive with 157 trail and 29/27.5" compatiblility

Our recently launched Fugitive comes in two options, both designed around the same frame. There’s the 120mm travel version for trail riding and a 135mm travel option for all mountain/enduro terrain. Both models feature our legendary Fourby4 suspension design and are packed with new features such as an integrated frame guard, Di2 battery storage, titanium pivots and 157TRAIL rear hub spacing. This wider spacing creates more lateral stiff wheels and offers the ability to run larger tires. For more details, reviews, or to get your Fugitive now: Click Here

Knolly Fugitive Black Cherry
Knolly Fugitive

Build your own custom dream bike or chose from our build kits and customize your suspension package.

Daniel Shaw gaps the Knolly Fugitive
Knolly rider Daniel Shaw, the Canadian Enduro Champion, showing what the Fugitive is capable of when he is not racing it.

We have a very flexible relationship with our factory, so we chose to have some fun with our best selling models. We’re offering something for everyone. Want to stand out? Check out our limited edition Pink sparkle Warden or Dune Buggy blue Endorphin. Want to rip in style? Look at our edgy army green Warden or metallic black gold Endorphin (think back to the John Players Special formula one cars or to a galaxy far, far away - whichever you like). Check out the full line and get ‘em while they last. The pink sparkle and Dune Buggy blue versions (colors chosen by our GM's daughter) are a very limited run of only 5 frames each.


Act now if you want to own one of only five pink Knolly Warden frames Click Here

Knolly Warden Army Green and orange

Our Warden Carbon in two new colors.
Warden Carbon Snow Cat
Knolly Warden Carbon

Knolly Warden Carbon red grey
Snow Camo and SRAM red Warden Carbon

Knolly Warden Carbon snow cat


We also have our legendary Endorphin back in stock.
Knolly Endorphin in Dune Buggy Blue
Knolly Endorphin Black Gold
Act now if you want to own one of only five Dune Buggy blue Endorphin frames
Click Here

Knolly Endorphin Purple Raw



CACHE our new Titanium Gravel Grinder
Knolly Cache gravel grinder

We are launching a new type of Knolly, a gravel bike that delivers a ride experience similar to our mountain bikes. To differentiate our CACHE from the cattle, Noel custom designed a titanium bike with a longer front center (like our off-road products), which when combined with a shorter stem gives the bike amazing handling characteristics and total compliance. Every tube on this bike has been manipulated to our standards which means our Cache will go harder and farther. Check out the full specs and don’t miss out on our first shipment: Click Here

Knolly Cache gravel grinder

Knolly Cache gravel grinder
Knolly Cache Gravel Grinder

Knolly Cache gravel grinder

For more information about our brand, our story, pricing and geometry: https://www.knollybikes.com/

MENTIONS: @KNOLLYBIKES


Must Read This Week
Video: SRAM's Wireless Eagle AXS Drivetrain Explained
79337 views
Review: Cannondale Jekyll 29-1
68377 views
Review: Niner's New RIP 9 RDO 29
59423 views
Video: Spengle's 3-Spoke Carbon Wheels
39259 views
Video: RockShox's Wireless Reverb AXS Dropper Post Explained
38470 views
Video: Not Your Average Fatbike Ride at Highland MTB Park
35757 views
Tech Briefing: Storage, Suspension, New Bikes & More - February 2019
35128 views
Interview: Phil Atwill - "No One Really Knew I Had an Injury and I’m Sure They Just Thought I Was Riding Sh*t"
34075 views

1 Comment

  • + 0
 Come on! Show us the Podium and Chilcotin 29r!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030111
Mobile Version of Website