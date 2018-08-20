PRESS RELEASES

Kali Protectives Launches New Maya & Alpine Helmets

Aug 20, 2018
by Kali Protectives  
MY 2K19

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives

Would you rather get hit in the head with a pillow or a fence post? Yeah, that sounds a bit dramatic, but as an approach to helmet design, it makes sense - put the softest stuff possible next to your head. That concept is a driving force at Kali Protectives, influencing every helmet we design.

Our Composite Fusion technology allows us to make helmets with the softest EPS foam possible while still passing impact safety standards. Then, our Low Density Layer (LDL) padding system puts soft viscoelastic gel pads inside the helmet to protect riders from rotational and low-g linear impact forces.

2019 Maya 2.0
The 2019 Maya 2.0 Revolt with LDL
2019 Alpine
The 2019 Alpine Rage with LDL

Today, Kali Protectives is proud to announce the release of two new helmets born from this obsession with putting soft stuff next to your head - the LDL equipped MAYA 2.0 enduro half-shell and ALPINE full face helmets.


OLD FAVORITES

These new helmets are based on Kali rider favorites - the Maya and the Avatar. The Maya was first introduced in 2015, an early adopter of what are now considered common enduro-inspired features: a low profile (thin) EPS shell, deep rear coverage, and moto-style full coverage visor. The Avatar’s Composite Fusion Plus optimized construction made it Kali’s lightest and most compact bicycle-specific full face helmet, weighing in at a feathery 880g’s.

Maya 2.0 Revolt
Alpine Rage

Can safe be stylish? We think so. A sphere is the absolute safest shape you can make a helmet. As soon as you add edges to the helmet shell design, you introduce potential catch points and the increased risk of rotational impact forces. The Maya 2.0 and Alpine helmets have very round profiles for a reason - it is simply a safer design. So we didn’t feel the need to change something that already performed so well.

Maya 2.0 amp Alpine detail

MADE BETTER

In choosing to work with existing successful helmet models, we took the opportunity to make multiple refinements to the construction and finishing of the helmets. We upgraded the pad sets, improved the quality of the shell graphics and finish, developed new more attractive packaging. These multiple small changes add up, resulting in the cleaner and higher quality Maya 2.0 and Alpine.

However, the major upgrade comes from the addition of our LDL padding system. Studies show we can experience a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) at much lower g-forces (74-100g) and that these impacts occur more often (80% of bicycle crashes occur below 100g’s).

Kali Protectives LDL

by KaliProtectives
by KaliProtectives


MY 2K19
MY 2K19

Low Density Layer (LDL) consists of specially designed viscoelastic gel pads that line the interior of a helmet. These gel pads can compress and shear in all directions, reducing rotational impact forces by 25% and low-g linear forces by 30%.

ROTATIONAL IMPACT TESTING

Rotational Modelling - Reference Helmet

by KaliProtectives
Rotational Modelling - with LDL

by KaliProtectives

Rotational Modelling - with LDL

by KaliProtectives
Views: 1,492    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


AVAILABLE NOW

At Kali, safety is our focus and commitment to every rider. The Maya 2.0 and Alpine are the latest products of our mission to use the most advanced materials and technology available to make the best helmets possible. Available now at your local bike shop.

MY 2K19

MAYA 2.0
Technology
• Low Density Layer - rotational & low-g impact protection
• Composite Fusion Plus - high-g impact protection

Features
• Flex moto-style visor
• Upgraded pad liner for improved fit and sweat management
• Integrated bug liner for added coverage
• New custom molded silicone strap retainer and tag
• Locking buckle and sliders
• PC shell & under wrap
Intented Use
• Enduro
• Trail
• X-Country

Specs
• Retention: Dual Closure System
• Vents: 12
• Weight: 360g
• Sizes: XS/S, S/M, L/XL
• Certifications: CPSC, EN 1070
• Covered by Lifetime Crash Replacement Policy
• Price: US $100

MY 2K19
MY 2K19

2019 Alpine Rage

ALPINE
Technology
• Low Density Layer - rotational & low-g impact protection
• Composite Fusion Plus - high-g impact protection

Features
• Break-away visor
• New pad liner for improved fit and sweat management
• Tri-Weave shell construction
• Helmet sock
• Youth size available

Intended Use
• Downhill
• Enduro
• BMX
• Dirt Jump
Specs
• Closure: Double-D Loop & strap
• Vents: 12
• Weight: 900g / 31.7oz
• Sizes: YL, XS-XL
• Certifications: ASTM F1952, ASTM 2032, EN 1078, CPSC Bicycle, Az/Nz 2063-2008
• Covered by Lifetime Crash Replacement Policy
• Price: US$ 300 / US$ 250 (Youth)

MY 2K19

MY 2K19

YOU ARE COVERED

All our bicycle helmets, including the Maya 2.0 and Alpine, are covered by our Lifetime Crash Replacement Policy. If you damage your helmet in a crash, you can file an LCR claim, and Kali will replace your helmet with the same model as crashed (or of equal value if not available). The only cost to you is shipping.

KALIPROTECTIVES.COM

MENTIONS: @KaliProtectives


6 Comments

  • + 1
 I think Kali full face lids are ridiculously ugly, however the comfort makes up for it.
  • + 2
 lifetime crash replacement is sexy as hell, though
  • + 1
 They are still using that dual closure system instead of a dial? No thanks.
  • + 1
 $300 USD for a full face that ugly?
  • + 1
 don't tell Rogat about these visors...he'll be real sad.
  • + 1
 No fidloc? Fail

