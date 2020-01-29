2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open

Jan 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

The 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame. After all your nomination votes and a lot of spirited debate, the nominees have been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further ado, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 CDN in CASH.

How Does it Work?

From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to be pitted against one other in a college basketball, bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the winner.



The 32 Finalists



Reuben Krabbe

Kyleigh Stewart. Sunrise at Sun Peaks bike park.



Oliver Parish




Harookz

Logan Peat - Coast Gravity Park Sechelt BC - Ride or Die Shoot



Sterling Lorence

Brett Rheeder during filming of Oahu segment of Anthill s Return to Earth Hawaii



Mark Mackay

Rider - Dylan Forbes Location - Whistler BC markmackayphoto gmail.com



Ross Bell




Kelsey Toevs

First tracks on a fresh line



Bartek Pawlikowski

Exploring World on two wheels



Boris Beyer




Samantha Saskia Dugon




Toby Crowley




Paris Gore

Carson Storch in Pacific City OR



Vlad Bakumenko

Ph Alexey Molotov Shabanov



Trevor Lyden

Conor MacFarlane and Nico Vink chasing reflections at Loosefest 2019.



Matthew DeLorme

It s not always raining here in Seattle in fact late fall has been almost dusty.



Matt Collins

Kirt Voreis taking it a step above.



Nathan Hughes




Lear Miller

Deep Summer 2019



JB Liautard

Ironic weather on the Canadian sunshine coast. The atmosphere is so special in those forests especially when the fog comes in and stays in the woods for the whole day.



Jay French




Chris Pilling

Back flip tail whip off the drop for Rheeder.



Ian Collins

From Parallel



Bartek Wolinski

imagine the endless terrain where everything s rideable without touching a shovel



Steve Shannon




Dylan Sherrard




Andy Lloyd

08.04.19. Scotty Laughland at Glyncorrwg for Mountain Biking UK. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography



Luca Cometti

Greg and Kyle catching some last minute light overlooking east county San Diego on some private jumps.



Dave Trumpore

Kaos Seagrave figured the best way to see the the track was from a birds eye view from high above



Luke Jarmey

When ya can stretch those lethargic legs in the backyard n drink in virtuously valiant views like this... well life ain t bad sonny Jim life ain t bad.



Manuel Sulzer

720 Protections - Awake Helmet - Dolomites South Tyrol. www.720protections.com



Matt Wood





Sam Needham

Scrubs down the woods.




What's at stake? $10,000 Cash

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. FIVE lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win a $200 Jenson USA gift card.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prizes so keep coming back to vote each round!


For full contest rules and regulations, click here.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Photo Of The Year 2019


14 Comments

  • 3 0
 Match 4 was a hard one!! All great entries! Good luck to everyone who has skin in the game!
  • 2 0
 A lot of these are very familiar in styrlle but I look at that one by Ross Bell and think , yeah now THAT is what mountain biking is.
  • 1 2
 I wish instead of similar pairings they photos were "Ranked" initial by either photo views, or in a poll where people got to pick their top 3. Then the rankings would be paired like in a college basketball tournament. That way a single elimination style bracket would make more sense.
  • 1 0
 100% - that makes a lot more sense
  • 1 0
 Congrats to Boris for getting a shot of Brendog (I assume its brendog) backflipping his canyon gap. Seems like that should muster some strong votes.
  • 3 1
 I never get here this early. What do I do?

Looks like sess.....
  • 2 0
 Norbs got...
  • 1 0
 Look how many of the photos are made in British Columbia, may be I should move there Wink
  • 1 0
 I can hardly believe it, but I am considering voting for a roost shot this year.
  • 2 1
 I wanna see a Bartek v. Bartek final.
  • 2 1
 I picked all the good ones. Which ones did you guys pick?
  • 1 0
 First round is easy... all the best ones are in it.
  • 1 0
 Wow this is going to be difficult. So many bangers.
  • 1 0
 I guess i have the screen-savers sorted for this yearSmile

Post a Comment



