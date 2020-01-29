2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open

How Does it Work?

The 32 Finalists

Reuben Krabbe

Oliver Parish

Harookz

Sterling Lorence

Mark Mackay

Ross Bell

Kelsey Toevs

Bartek Pawlikowski

Boris Beyer

Samantha Saskia Dugon

Toby Crowley

Paris Gore

Vlad Bakumenko

Trevor Lyden

Matthew DeLorme

Matt Collins

Nathan Hughes

Lear Miller

JB Liautard

Jay French

Chris Pilling

Ian Collins

Bartek Wolinski

Steve Shannon

Dylan Sherrard

Andy Lloyd

Luca Cometti

Dave Trumpore

Luke Jarmey

Manuel Sulzer

Matt Wood

Sam Needham

What's at stake? $10,000 Cash

Winner will receive a check for $5000

FIVE

How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

For full contest rules and regulations, click here