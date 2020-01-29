2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open

The 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA
is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame. After all your nomination votes and a lot of spirited debate, the nominees have been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further ado, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 CDN in CASH.How Does it Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to be pitted against one other in a college basketball, bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the winner.
The 32 Finalists
Reuben Krabbe
Oliver Parish
Harookz
Sterling Lorence
Mark Mackay
Ross Bell
Kelsey Toevs
Bartek Pawlikowski
Boris Beyer
Samantha Saskia Dugon
Toby Crowley
Paris Gore
Vlad Bakumenko
Trevor Lyden
Matthew DeLorme
Matt Collins
Nathan Hughes
Lear Miller
JB Liautard
Jay French
Chris Pilling
Ian Collins
Bartek Wolinski
Steve Shannon
Dylan Sherrard
Andy Lloyd
Luca Cometti
Dave Trumpore
Luke Jarmey
Manuel Sulzer
Matt Wood
Sam Needham
What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. FIVE
lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win a $200 Jenson USA gift card.
Thank you Jenson USA
.How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting
as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prizes so keep coming back to vote each round! For full contest rules and regulations, click here.
