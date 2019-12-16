2019 Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Nominees

Dec 16, 2019
by Mike Levy  


Component of the Year Nominees


Components are, by their very definition, just one small part of the big picture. Sure, your bike's geometry, design, and suspension play a more important role in the ride than what kind of derailleur or dropper post you have, but all it takes is one poorly running part to ruin a day. On the other hand, a smoothly running drivetrain, a reliable dropper post, or brakes that won't let you down can all make the day just that much better.

This year's nominees pull at the heartstrings (goddamn, AXS is neat) and at our common sense (who needs anything other than XT), while OneUp has managed to improve an already impressive dropper post, and Trickstuff made a brake that might be able to slow the earth's rotation.







Shimano Deore XT 8100
Shimano XT Drivetrain

12-speeds and smart money



Why it's nominated

The price difference between an XTR drivetrain and an XT drivetrain? Around $1,000 USD depending on your setup. The performance difference between them on the trail? It's debatable, but practically nothing besides half a pound. The internet was understandably excited when Shimano released the all-new XTR system, but it turned out that a few parts of the group weren't quite ready for primetime, specifically the whisper-quiet freehub that's since been ditched. Very not Shimano-like.

Meanwhile, XT dropped in May and has been impressing us since with its action, most notably the shifting under power that matches XTR's abilities. RC's November review of the 12-speed group is glowing, so much so that some of his cons are a bit of a stretch; the derailleur's matte finish always looks dirty, he wrote, and the cassette is kinda heavy (470-grams), but that's prefaced with it being the "Best shifting cassette I've ridden.''

You get the gist of it. The new XT drivetrain isn't cheap - $622 USD is a good chunk of money - but the price-to-performance ratio is off the chart compared to the fanciest stuff.
Shimano Deore XT 8100
The new XT cassette offers the best shift action that RC has ever seen.

From the review:
bigquotesMany joke that XT is the poor man's XTR, but in this case, that statement could be amended to "smart man's XTR." XT 8100 components are not inexpensive, but their performance is so close to XTR that emotion may be the only motivation to buy Shimano's premier group. RC





SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 review
SRAM Eagle AXS

Cable-free consistency



Why it's nominated

SRAM's AXS technology doesn't come cheap, but it brings perfect shifts every. Single. Time. It's atomic clock-precise, and because there's no wires or cables, unlike Shimano's aged Di2 electronic group, it takes longer to strip your old drivetrain than it does to install the Eagle AXS components.

RockShox's Reverb AXS dropper post is also controlled via an encrypted wireless network, just like the drivetrain, which means you don't need to feed a length of cable and housing through some impossibly small hole inside your frame to set it up. Instead, you slide it in, spend twenty-seconds doing the pairing, and you're ready to party.

Okay, the eVerb costs $800 USD, and the 12-speed AXS drivetrain goes for $2,000 USD in XX1 guise (the derailleur is $700 on its own!), so I suspect that it's not in the cards for the majority of us. But if you're one of the lucky or hardworking people who can get their hands on it, SRAM's top tier drivetrain offers simplicity and consistency that a steel cable won't ever match.
SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 review
My AXS derailleur is scarred but still running perfectly.

From the review:
bigquotesYou can say that computers and batteries don't belong on your bike, and you can certainly moan at the cost as much as you want, but the bottom line is that nothing else on the market offers this combination of simplicity, consistency, gearing range, low weight, and overall performance. Mike Levy





Sea Otter 2019
OneUp Dropper Post

All the drop



Why it's nominated

The folks at OneUp are so clever that I'm sure they have solutions for problems that you don't even know you have yet. Their first attempt at a dropper post resulted in one of the go-to options for riders who didn't want to spend Reverb-money, and the revamped version is even better. If you're going to lower your seat and take the added weight that comes with a dropper, you may as well lower it as much as possible.

OneUp's $199 USD V2 dropper post has the lowest stack height at the collar and head of any options out there, meaning you can get more travel. A 150mm-travel post measures just 420mm long, and you can have as much as 210mm of party if you have the room. Better yet, you can change the travel by 10 or 20mm at a time with shims, so it can be set just right.

OneUp uses a $60 USD replaceable cartridge to control the action, and their remote (which is now aluminum instead of composite) is probably the most ergonomic feeling on the market thanks to how it tucks up under the grip.
Sea Otter 2019
OneUp's V2 dropper uses a revised travel-adjustment system and a shorter overall length.

From the article:
bigquotesOneUp's dropper post has been getting a lot of positive feedback - I've had a 170mm version for months and it's been trouble-free - but they've made some notable changes to the design for 2019. Mike Levy





Trickstuff Maxima review
Trickstuff Maxima Brake

All the power



Why it's nominated

Shimano's Saint brake not enough for you? Want more power than what the Code offers? If you're okay with spending three times as much as either of those costs and also with waiting six to nine months to get them, you probably want a set of Trickstuff's crazy Maxima brake. The German-made, four-piston brake is easily the most powerful stopper on the market right now, and Trickstuff says, “The Maxima doesn't help you by being able to lock up a wheel even stronger. It helps you by needing way less finger power to get there.”

As Kazimer found out while testing them, they aren't lying.

''They don't offer quite the same level of modulation as the Codes, but they also deliver more power, more easily,'' Kazimer wrote back in September of this year. ''While the clamping force ramps up more quickly than the Codes, the Maxima brakes aren't quite as 'grabby' as a set of Shimano Saint brakes - there's a little bit more modulation before the pads really start to bite down on the rotor.'' Enough power to bring a train to a screeching halt, it seems, but with enough control to be useful. They're beautiful to boot, as they should be at 1100€ for a set. Yes, you read that number correctly.
Trickstuff Maxima
There are other four-piston brakes out there, but none can match the Maxima's power.

From the review:
bigquotesTrickstuff's Maxima brakes deliver more than enough power to slow down the biggest riders on the longest descents. They're beautifully machined, the lever-action is silky smooth, and they're a surefire way to stand out from the crowd. Of course, with a price that's three times more than other top-level competitors, you'd hope that would be the case. Mike Kazimer







Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Awards Oneup Shimano SRAM Trickstuff


50 Comments

  • 36 6
 I vote XT.

I love bikes for their simplicity and unless bikes start being made where they are unable to use cables, I'll use cables.

Some boutique brakes that aren't even relevant to 99.9% of riders just don't belong in a "component of the year" category no matter how beautiful they are.

I have no experience with that dropper post.
  • 2 2
 Now I always gotta preface this stuff with "it's just my opinion" but this is the first time I'd say that Shimano has out beat Sram in a groupset. I've always run Sram shifting but on my new Pivot 5.5 it came with the xt/xtr 12 speed. It shifts like absolute butter. No jumpiness or hesitation, it just goes. Now that being said, no shops carry Shimano 12 speed really so finding a new chain in a pinch can really tough (I speak from experience). Other than that, I have no complaints!
  • 2 1
 My Shimano drivetrain has been flawless for two seasons with no wear... That 18T DX Singlespeed cog is the real deal!
  • 2 1
 I think the point is what component pushed the envelope and the sport the furthest. My vote is AXS. Eventually if nothing required cables you can design a better bike. It opens up the most doors and pushed the ball further down the road. New xt isn’t technically executed significantly better than the last gen or the one before. They’ve all been good, this one just has the range at an affordable price and now people who like shimano don’t have to buy sram.
  • 16 1
 With droppers being on nearly every MTB these days, the value presented by Oneup is too good to ignore. $210 for 210mm of adjustable drop. Bombproof for me so far, and they even fixed their weird actuator from the V1. EZ choice.

Also, SLX would make more sense instead of XT. And who cares about the other two.
  • 3 0
 I'm with ya - SLX is pretty much the sweet spot in terms of price/performance.
  • 2 1
 Yes, they're great value. But I had nothing but problems with my V2. Unfortunately had to swap it for another brand.
  • 1 0
 @rjhayter: same here. Not a fan of the way the oneup dropper holds the cable taught and relies on the housing moving.
  • 18 1
 You guys missed the kurvy flats fender.
  • 2 0
 They're actually not too bad as a rear fender if your frame allows it, I have one on the back of my Trance and I'd say it looks pretty cool
  • 6 0
 I nominate......XT and the OneUp (and SLX). Affordable(ish) stuff that isn't super heavy and is dead reliable is what most of us buy.

Trickstuff brakes require all your allen keys to work on(!) and might stop well, but don't actually move bike brake design forward. Beautiful, sure. Effective, yeah. Paradigm moving-no.....and at their MSRP, a product had better move the goalposts.

As for SRAM AXS-it works great, but the rear derailleur alone costs more than an XT drivetrain. And that's the part that will hit a rock and (even with the fancy clutch) get wrecked. Unless SRAM can make AXS affordable (GX AXS??) it will always be a curiosity for the dentist crowd, rather than an innovation that impacts the bulk of riders. I kind of doubt they can get that rear derailleur price that low.

A final note-I run a OneUp V2 dropper and it has gotten a little sticky on me.....but it took 15 minutes to pull it, clean and grease it, and get it back to full return speed. I wish some other droppers (Thomson, Rock Shox, Fox) were so easy to work on!!
  • 5 0
 I like Shimano -- always have for their reliability and no-nonsense approach -- but coming to market three years late, with irritating delays in getting to market, to solve a problem that didn't need solving (talking 12-speed in general), and only incremental performance improvement in shifting does not strike me as a worthy candidate. Doesn't mean it's not an excellent drivetrain (it is), but I expect something more from the "component of the year."
  • 2 2
 It's component of the year because we've been freed from SRAM by XT for a modern drivetrain.
  • 2 0
 @Explodo: But that's half my point. Where was this product 2-3 years ago? The only reason SRAM is on every mountain bike on the market is because Shimano was presumably too busy marketing 2x drivetrains and Di2 to make the product they should have 2 years ago. This should have been component of the year in 2017, which I think should preclude it from component of the year in 2019.
  • 7 1
 Oneup for the win! Had so much problems with Reverbs, Levs, etc. Now the Oneup works and is the only post where I can run 150mm in my frame.
  • 5 4
 XT all day. Sram may drive have new features, but that much money for a drivetrain is a hard no for me.

I love them BrandX dropper from chainreaction because 100$ doesn't lie.

For brakes, the slx four piston probably should have taken top spot for their amazing value, but even then the Deore Level four pistons look amazing.
  • 6 0
 Oneup
  • 2 1
 I love many things about my OneUp V1 dropper (especially the price). However, it is pretty finicky, especially in bad conditions. I have to clean and grease the bushings on a very regular basis - like after every single ride in the wet. Unless they have fixed this in V2 I don't think it's component of the year level. Yes the value for money is good, but it is really not "as good as fox/bikeyoke for half the price" like some folks seem to think.
  • 4 2
 Rockshox and Fox have unmatched resources and production volumes, yet little ol' OneUp comes along and blows them out of the water with their $200 dropper post. Imagine if they could do the same with forks and shocks???
  • 1 0
 I like how you think
  • 3 1
 No need to spend a mint on Trick Stuff, the TRP Quadiem are just as good. Granted, the Trick Stuff are pretty nice looking, but that's a lot of cash for brakes.
  • 2 0
 You forgot "way lighter'"...
  • 1 0
 It's not new this year. But the best "bang for a buck" I have gotten is out of my Five Ten Free rider shoes. They have changed my riding far more than upgrading my cassette to a cassette worth more than my entire bike.
  • 4 1
 I have V1 of the OneUp dropper and unlike my Reverb it actually works in cool to cold conditions.
  • 2 1
 AXS for sure. Having put AXS on my bike I really don't wanna ever go back. The quality of shifting is on another level. Plus the setup is so simple.
  • 2 0
 Man i wish there was an 11 speed version of the new XT
  • 2 0
 I may go the Waki route and just grind off that 51 tooth cog.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Well at that point you might as well just keep it no ? If you grind it off you keep all the disadvantages (narrow chain, weight, etc) but loose a gear lol
Just put on a bigger chain ring Wink
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: Im honestly so bummed theyre no doing it, id rather buy the old m8000! Why on gods green earth are they doing 2x12 but not 1x11???
  • 1 0
 @TransforDerek: It was a joke- Waki threatened to do it and he calculated it would save 70 grams.
  • 1 0
 Should be XT. AXS and Maxima aren’t affordable and mainstream enough, and the dropper isn’t as important of a product.
  • 4 3
 out of the nominees its gotta be the xt.
  • 1 1
 Xt is my choice, also one-up dropper is great. But xt is high quality for us mortals.
  • 1 0
 Maxima or AXS for me. Both are truly wonderful to use.
  • 1 0
 My OCD goes crazy on the Maxima brake using 3 torx bolts and one hex...
  • 1 0
 XT -Shimano took their time but it was worth it!
  • 1 0
 My xt has been sweet! Nothing but problems with eagle...
  • 1 0
 ENO freewheel
  • 2 1
 XT 12 speed.
  • 1 1
 Axis!
  • 2 3
 XT by a country mile
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



