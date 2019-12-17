2019 Pinkbike Awards: Event of the Year Nominees

Dec 17, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


Event of the Year Nominees


Whether you're an athlete or a spectator, there's no question that the quality of events continues to grow each year. There seems to constantly be better racing, better venues, and better coverage...we're not complaining.

There are events that embody the vibe and soul of mountain biking in communities across the globe every weekend and there's no question that dozens of them are worthy of a nomination, but there are a few that stood out above the rest on the world stage.

In 2019, the World Cup finals in Snowshoe, Zermatt EWS, Les Gets World Cup, DH World Champs, and Red Bull Rampage each delivered nail-biting competition along with world-class venues. Which one would you call the best?






The moment it was all decided. Danny Hart crosses the line and punts Amaury Pierron out of the hot seat meaning Loic Bruni wins the title. You couldn t make it up.
Snowshoe West Virginia World Cup


Why it's nominated

The World Cup finals in Snowshoe, West Virginia, were the capstone of a season of tight racing. With a close points race deciding the overall World Cup title in the majority of events, racing could not have been more storied.

In DH, just 30 points separated Marine Cabirou and Tracey Hannah as the Aussie finished fifth to secure her first World Cup overall title. In the men's race, it came down to the line with Pierron putting down a superb run which put pressure on Loic Bruni to put down a good time to take the overall. Danny Hart came down the mountain last to take the win, leaving Bruni with the overall title by a mere 40 points, making for two of the closest points races in history.

In the women's XCO, Kate Courtney was fighting for the overall title, finishing fifth which was exactly what she needed for the series, capping off yet another strong year.

Snowshoe can't be mentioned without acknowledging the fans and venue. The track was built by East Coaster Sean Leader with help from Neko Mulally and other locals and the American fans showed up in droves, providing an atmosphere that numerous athletes stated was the best energy they had ever experienced at an event.





Brendog backflips his canyon gap on his way to fourth place.
Red Bull Rampage



Why it's nominated

The iconic event that is Red Bull Rampage seems to never let down spectators and 2019 was no exception. The desert outside of Virgin Utah played host to the world's best freeriders as lines bigger than ever before were built and then ridden in hopes of taking home the title.

The runs had healthy mixes of tech, steeps, tricks, and creativity. Regardless of personal opinions, the judging was largely sensible, and the best rose to the top. Progression can be an overused word, but it's clear that even with just one true big mountain freeride event a year, the sport has changed dramatically in the last few years. Most importantly, everyone emerged (relatively) unscathed.

In addition to Rampage, we want to give accolades to the Red Bull Formation event that took place the week prior. Several top female riders and photographers took to the desert to build and ride lines at the original Rampage site. This helped elevate the freeride side of mountain biking for women and created an environment for riders to push themselves in a way that only the desert can offer.





Loris Vergier took 5th to make it three Frenchman on the podium at home win Les Gets
Les Gets World Cup



Why it's nominated

The Les Gets World Cup was one for the books. With a new, old-school track on the circuit, riders were racing full-on flat out. In the men's DH, the French delivered on Bastille day with three riders on the podium, Pierron taking the top step followed by Bruni with Vergier in fifth. In the women's DH, Tracey Hannah took the win with Frenchwoman Marine Cabirou in second.

The French fans were out in droves, packing the venue and delivering a party that few other venues could rival. With a rugged DH track that rewarded a full-send style run, the spectating was no doubt world class.






Everywhere you look there it is.
Zermatt EWS



Why it's nominated

Coming in on the heels of an exciting World Cup XCO and DH season, the EWS finals were also exciting, and at a venue with scenery some would call otherworldly.

Isabeau Courdurier wrapped up the 2019 series title in Northstar but that didn't stop her taking a commanding win in Zermatt. Sam Hill’s winning margin of 40 points was slim and the title race very nearly ended in a dead heat. If Sam Hill did not pick up the bonus points from the Queen stage, he and Nicolai would have been tied on 3190 points. Tight racing at its best.






One box ticked. Now focus turns to the World Cup overall at the final round in Snowshoe this coming weekend.
DH World Championships at Mont Sainte Anne



Why it's nominated

In 2019, World Championships took place at the famed Mont Sainte Anne in Quebec, Canada. With the race happening prior to the final race of the World Cup series, there was plenty of speculation as to whether racers vying for the overall title would be full-in on the technical track or take things conservatively, avoiding risks and staying safe.

Loic Bruni put down a blistering run to take his fifth World Champion title in the DH while Myriam Nicole came back from an injury on pace to take the women's title. Tahnee Seagrave would take second, also coming back from missing most of the season. Also apparent was the talent in the Junior field that will soon be in the elite ranks.






Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Awards


9 Comments

  • 8 0
 Snowshoe would be tough to beat in terms of how the drama unfolded and how the overall title was decided thanks to that magical run from Danny Hart. It was a truly gnarly track as well. And even if it was in the middle of nowhere, it had an awesome crowd and a great vibe. Snowshoe 2019 was definitely one for the books and will live long in the memory of both fans and racers.
  • 1 0
 Nothing comes close.
  • 11 0
 Mont St. Anne? Is it the place where Brook crashed and was waiting for help for 3 hours?
  • 2 0
 Gotta be Snowshoe for the results alone. Overall title came down to the last racer down the hill in the whole season. Yeah, Rampage was great and world champs was world champs, but none of it was as exciting as the last seconds of Danny Harts run from the second his splits turned green.
  • 2 0
 I would have to go with Snowshoe as well, the outcome of the race with Danny putting on a winning run that led to Loic taking the overall was intense!
  • 2 0
 I’m surprised the Audi Nines didn’t make the list.
  • 2 0
 Snowshoe, for the thrills!
  • 2 0
 who gets to decide the winner ? should be a VOTE
  • 2 0
 Hardline?

