2019 Pinkbike Awards: Event of the Year Winner

Dec 20, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


Each event nominated this year had something unique going on that made it stand out from the others, but there was one that stood above the rest. With incredible racing, nail-biting upsets, an exciting venue and, of course, amazing fans, Pinkbike's Event of the Year goes to...




What a ride for Charlie Harrison to take 3rd on home soil. Loic Bruni may have won the title and Danny Hart the race but the loudest cheers went to Chuck
Event of the Year


EVENT OF THE YEAR

Snowshoe, West Virginia, World Cup

With a top-tier venue, tight racing, and lively fans, Snowshoe delivered on a multitude of fronts for World Cup Finals.



The crowds were otherworldly, with American fans showing the world how they thought cheering and partying should be done. The venue, in what many would rightfully consider "the middle of nowhere," provided the stage for a world-class event.

The track was an example of what a World Cup DH track should be, and the racing was down to the wire.

Racing doesn't get much more exciting than what went down at Snowshoe, and fans will talk about this World Cup for years to come. In DH, just 30 points separated Marine Cabirou and Tracey Hannah as the Aussie finished fifth to secure her first World Cup overall title.

For the men, it literally came down to the line with Amaury Pierron putting down a near-flawless run, putting pressure on Loic Bruni to deliver a good time to take the overall. With the times close, and the race being a points battle, Danny Hart came down the mountain last to take the win, leaving Bruni with the overall title by a mere 40 points. This made for two of the closest points races in history.
The moment it was all decided. Danny Hart crosses the line and punts Amaury Pierron out of the hot seat meaning Loic Bruni wins the title. You couldn t make it up.
The moment it was all decided. Danny Hart crosses the line and takes Amaury Pierron out of the hot seat giving Loic Bruni the overall title.

In the women's XCO, Kate Courtney was fighting for the overall title, finishing fifth which was exactly what she needed for the overall, capping off yet another strong year after taking the title of World Champion last season.


"Every year, every year, only here, only here!" Racers and fans alike agreed that the 'ol USA did things right.
The winning runs from DH made for some of the tightest racing in history when it came down to the overall titles.




 Well deserved win. Hopefully there are more world cups in the US in the future!
 Fair shout that

