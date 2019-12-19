2019 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 19, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  


Tag on "value" to "Mountain Bike of the Year" and it conjures up images of less-than-desirable components and second-tier frame construction. This year's winner, however alters that perception in every respect. It's not perfect, but it makes a good case for it.

Before we break the news, this is a good time to point out that this year was the first since we began our year-end awards that the landscape of value priced, high-performance mountain bikes was well represented. So much so that selecting our four nominees; the Vitus Escarpe, 29 VR, Marin's Alpine Trail 7, Ibis' Ripmo AF, and Guerrilla Gravity's Trail Pistol, was more of a celebration of a new and welcome era than a heated debate here at PB. So congratulations to all the nominees, including our surprising winner:





2019 Value Mountain Bike of the Year


VALUE MOUNTAIN BIKE OF THE YEAR

Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol

Full carbon, made in Colorado, competitively priced, and you can customize its spec and ride dynamics.


Guerrilla Gravity’s 29-inch-wheel Trail Pistol emerged from our most recent Field Tests as a surprising favorite. Labeled in the downcountry category, it proved itself worthy on the climbs, and wowed us with a mixture of capable handling at speed and downright enjoyable manners everywhere else. Standard builds feature impressive component selections, beginning at $3,695 and topping out at $5,895 for the Race model featured in the Field Test review. The frame only is priced at $2,195, which isn't far off from the price of an aluminum frame from many other companies.

Keep in mind that we're talking about a made-in-Colorado frame and that price becomes all the more impressive. It's also worth noting that there's a difference between a good value and something being 'cheap." Even the entry-level Guerrilla Gravity will still cost you a decent chunk of change, but when it's compared it to other carbon bikes, the value becomes evident.

New for 2020, the carbon version of the Trail Pistol features a flip chip on the upper link that alters the suspension feel from firm to supple. Up front, a similar flip chip arrangement at the headset lengthens or shortens the reach by ten millimeters. Add that adjustability to its modern numbers and already dialed-in handling and you get a machine that can make almost any trail rider happy.

Guerilla Gravity goes one step further by offering customers the option to tailor their component selections and even offers custom colors and the ability to purchase a different swingarm to convert a bike from one model to another. Oh, and there's a 'secret menu' version of the Trail Pistol called the Pistola that has 130mm of rear travel (up from 120mm) thanks to a longer stroke shock. That's a lot of options for a bike that claims to be a cross-country oriented trail machine, but that's how Guerrilla Gravity rolls.

The Trail Pistol's rival nominees also scored high marks for handling, component selection and value. The Ibis Rimpmo AF earned our respect for the most bang for for the least amount of bucks, followed closely by the long-legged Marin Alpine Trail 7 and downcountry Vitus Escarpe 29 VR.

Guerrilla Gravity's Trail Pistol, however, takes the win for Value Mountain Bike of the Year because it offers a customizable, elite-level chassis and (thanks to its direct-sales model), builds priced almost a thousand dollars below the most well respected brands. Plus, it's an opportunity to own a truly customized, made-in-USA boutique bike with a distinctive profile.

Congratulations to Guerilla Gravity's Trail Pistol: 2019 Pinkbike Value Mountain Bike of the Year.





Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Awards


49 Comments

  • 55 7
 Umm what? It seems like you even admitted that this is the wrong choice in the article. "The Ibis Rimpmo AF earned our respect for the most bang for for the least amount of bucks" Doesn't this mean it's the best value?
  • 8 4
 But it's not carbon sooo...
  • 6 2
 Ya...………..I thought the same thing when I read that. That essentially would be "Value" Either way, I'm glad they got it right and picked the Made in CO bike. Even if I'm having a hard time figuring out what "distinctive profile" means.
  • 3 1
 Last I checked the word "value" has nearly a dozen meanings.
  • 8 9
 Carbon "Made in Colorado" is not product value. It's cool and all but in the end it's a nice luxury for people who can afford to care for such things.
  • 18 3
 "Guerrilla Gravity's Trail Pistol takes the win because it offers a customizable, elite-level chassis priced almost a thousand dollars below the most well respected brands."

Value doesn't necessarily mean cheapest. Reasonably priced top quality carbon that could change the industry vs the best bike that costs the least and they picked the former. Plus who cares, these awards don't mean anything.
  • 3 0
 How many water bottles can the Ripmo AF fit?
  • 2 1
 Im also wondering if "bang" just means "most travel", or "most bike?" I agree, this is super unclear. Both great bikes though.
  • 4 0
 @friendlyfoe:

Couldnt agree more. Who cares. Im not going to buy a bike based purely on BS award.

This is just a guess but my thought is that for those of us on a budget we are going to use a "hook up" if its available or get last seasons at a discount.

That being said, I read almost every bike review and enjoy the varying perspectives.

Great work!

P.S. i think i bought my slash after it won bike of the year. Cant really remember though, ive been kinda drunk lately
  • 1 0
 Seems like the value is meant by a resell price drop or I'm also not getting it
  • 4 1
 Also: unlike the Ripmo, the GG doesn't look like balls!
  • 5 0
 Guerrilla Gravity's Trail Pistol is carbon frame made in CO for $2200 vs the Ibis Ripmo AF is alloy made somewhere's over sea for $1800. PB made the correct choice if comparing those 2. That said Marin might have the beat bang for buck currently
  • 21 4
 Since when does "Full Carbon" have welds?
  • 1 0
 Thats where they weld the carbon together....

Dont you know anything?

Wink
  • 9 1
 >Full carbon

From the Trail Pistol page on the GG website: "Frame material: Revved Carbon Technology with 6061 aluminum rear triangle". Sounds like half carbon to me.
  • 6 0
 Huge congrats to GG, they deserve all the attention they are getting. The small group of guys that make up this company are all riders, they care about customer service, and they'll go to great lengths to build you a bike that you'll truly enjoy. Even if what they are building is not for you, what they stand for and mean to the bike industry might be worth getting behind. Besides, who doesn't like an underdog story?
  • 8 1
 Cheers @rideGG!
Stepping up the game of Future proofing your next new bike. 2020 vision.
  • 9 2
 Is a US made carbon frame still that much better than an Asian made carbon frame?
  • 4 7
 MAGA!!!
  • 8 1
 Has it ever been? GG managed to close the gap by a bit. The current pinnacles of carbon tech in bike frames are all made in Asia.
  • 3 1
 @Ttimer: Barcelona...
  • 1 1
 Most Carbon frames rarely come from the US, but this frame is made differently. It's made from a stronger resin and has better impact resistance. The process to make it also requires much less time and manpower to make, which is why it's a cheaper price.
  • 6 1
 Radon swoop 10.0: am i a joke to you?

www.bike-discount.de/en/buy/radon-swoop-al-10.0-913003
  • 8 6
 Good value for me is how much bike you get for your money, for example to get people into the sport without having to spend a fortune and still getting a decent bike. A 5k+ bike winning this category is just laughable.

Also I fail to see how „made in Colorado“ adds anything to the value of the bike.
  • 10 0
 300+ hp car that corners well for under 50k is a great value. I wouldn't recommend it as introduction to driving.
Value and budget are not the same thing.
  • 6 1
 @Upduro: You fail to see any value in having a bike made in America by free citizens in safe conditions vs having a bike made in a Chinese slave factory?

A true nihilistic German you are.
  • 1 0
 @62mphEbike: that's why I ride a Commencal myself. I'm not gonna go down the rabbithole of working conditions in China, but as another "nihilistic German" said in a comment further up that also got negpropd by angry americans, "t's cool and all but in the end it's a nice luxury for people who can afford to care for such things."

Also "value" itself is highly subjective, which is why this comment section is such a dumpster fire.
  • 2 0
 @62mphEbike: China is not Taiwan (where almost all frames are made).

Yes I would support a small company from my Country but not because of the labour conditions (that means that I shouldnt buy anything made in China- good luck with that).
  • 6 0
 Congrats GG! What an amazing looking bike
  • 3 1
 Are these available in the UK without huge import taxes or shipping fees?
  • 2 0
 No distributor that I can see but they ship to the UK, by my admittedly shady maths you would pay about £2430 total (£1950 for the frame and shock, £390 in VAT, £90 shipping). So it would be relatively good value for a carbon frame, a Hightower Carbon is £3300, but it's still not cheap. I'm sticking with all metal...
  • 4 3
 At this price point, it doesn't matter whether you get carbon or aluminium. Ripmo all the way! Keep killing it Ibis.
  • 8 7
 So, have you ever heard of Radon and Canyon? Or you got paid enough to forget about them?
  • 2 0
 Don't forget cube
  • 3 1
 Radon, Cube, Canyon... nobody cares about Opel, Peugeot and Hyundai. However Chevrolet aka Daewoo ekhem... khem...
  • 1 0
 Nobody needs to be paid to forget something’s
  • 1 0
 Hey PB, this isn't a full carbon frame. Carbon Front Triangle is still cool though.
  • 1 1
 For the love of all things holy....please cut out the center of that top/seat tube brace.
  • 2 5
 I struggle to understand this decision. You can get equivalent bikes for much less from the big players (Giant/Trek/Specialized) but in Aluminum. Can you really call the carbon a value-add since the bike still weighs more than these competitors? You can also find better spec'ed carbon bikes for less (Eg: Jeffsy). I like the GG but made in CO and being carbon doesnt equal value for me.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing. The highest spec’d Capra with full XTR and full Fox with a carbon frame is cheaper than their top model TP.
  • 1 1
 The GuerrillaGravity is Ugly AF.
  • 1 2
 Ripmo AF....gg is so ugly
  • 11 13
 I have nothing against GG, but this seems like it was paid for.
  • 7 0
 I dont know if they do paid reviews, its possible. If that's the case Marin, Ibis, Santa Cruz, Mondraker, Yeti, Trek, Vitus, and GT were beat out? ...by the smallest company in the test, likely by millions of dollars?
  • 21 0
 You're right. We were going to run The Good, the Rad, and the Gnarly again this year but figured it would be smarter to buy an award instead.
  • 1 0
 Of all bike companies, I would expect GG has very little money to bribe people
Below threshold threads are hidden

