2019 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Dec 20, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

In order to be considered a good value, a product must be able to deliver performance that's close, if not equal to top tier products at a fraction of the price. This category is always one of the most exciting ones for the editors at Pinkbike, as we believe that more affordable mountain bikes are important to the future of our sport.

This year's nominees included MicroShift's affordable and durable Advent drivetrain, SRAM's $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger, and Marzocchi's $500 Bomber Z2 fork.





Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork 2020


VALUE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Marzocchi Bomber Z2

The Marzocchi Bomber Z2 boasts both performance and value.


Marzocchi's Z2 Bomber fork is designed to be functional and durable for the majority of trail riders, all at a very competitive price of $499 USD. That price is especially reasonable when you consider the performance of the new Rail semi-open-bath damper out on the trail. As RC wrote in his review, "I gave the Z2 the chance to fail on a 9-mile local descent which features prolonged boulder fields. I emerged at the bottom end with a fully functional fork. If it did fade, I didn't notice - the Marzocchi had enough performance left in the bank to keep the rubber side down and my confidence in the green... Marzocchi have produced a truly great fork with the new Z2."

The Z2 Bomber forgoes complicated damping and adjustment features in favor of simple, user-friendly options that make tuning the fork easier and the price tag more affordable. On the trail, its performance is on par with its pricier siblings and the Z2 Bomber proves to us that you don't need an uber-expensive super fork to have a good time.

In years past, suspension forks have mainly fallen into two categories with two very specific price points: those that work well and are expensive and those that don't work as well and are more affordable. The Z2 challenges this and bridges that gap.

For this, Marzocchi's Z2 Bomber takes the 2019 Pinkbike Value Product of the Year award.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


 Nice to see Marzocchi putting the past behind them, and rebounding with solid product.
 Impressive return.
 Good Hucks for Bucks

