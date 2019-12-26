2019 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winners

Dec 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
2019 Pinkbike Awards

Without mountain biking's rich visual culture, Pinkbike probably wouldn't be here. After all, we started out as a photo-sharing website for mountain bikers and, although we have now grown beyond that scope, videos and photos are still the backbone of how we share riding experiences. More simply, nothing gets us stoked to ride more than a good edit.

When we decided to award a Video of the Year again this year (it's been a long time), we knew there had to be a Readers' Choice as well. We wanted our choice to be our own rather than dictated by popularity, and as it turns out—you folks chose a different but equally worthy winner.


2019 Pinkbike Video of the Year Winner



Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
Film by Revel Co / Rupert Walker

It's hard to imagine a video of the year winner without Semenuk being involved in it somehow but bringing R-Dog on board is just the icing on the cake. Picking up where Follow Me left off, Parallel takes two of the most talented riders in the world and pits them together, flying in close formation down a dream dual track. Before you even get into the shooting of this video the logistics alone are mind-boggling - building the tracks to ensure the riders will be close together, picking angles where the riders will hit their marks in sync and bringing it all together in one precise moment must have taken a herculean effort but the results are more than worth it. This is a truly stunning edit and the deserving winner of the Video of the Year award.





Pinkbike Video of the Year Reader's Choice



Fabio Wibmer in 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
Film by Sick Cinema / Manuel Nguyen, Marius Prell, Hannes Berger



Vote totals:

1. Fabio Wibmer - Urban Freeride Lives 3 - 1755 votes
2. Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog - Parallel - 1443 votes
3. Danny MacAskill - Danny Daycare - 660 votes
4. Mike Hopkins - Siblings - 351 votes
5. DJ Brandt, Hugo Frixtalon & William Robert - Calm Before the Storm - 332 votes
6. Brett Rheeder - Return to Earth - 324 votes
7. Tom Van Steenbergen & Ethan Nell - Mesa - 312 votes
8. Amaury Pierron - Reunion Island - 252 votes
9. Thomas Vanderham, Remi Gauvin & Carson Storch - Oscillation - 243 votes
10. Reece Wallace - Flight Path - 188 votes

5 Comments

  • 7 0
 nailed it
  • 2 1
 Parallel looks kinda fake to me, the footage seems to speed up and slow down? Roost looks like it's added post production?
It might be that it's so different, that it looks weird
  • 1 0
 All great vids but Bryn Atkinson & Scott Secco got robbed!
  • 5 5
 Wibmer is boring
  • 1 0
 I think he is more a celebrity rather than a professional rider (although he rides better than majority of pinkbikers)

Post a Comment



