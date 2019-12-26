2019 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winners

Without mountain biking's rich visual culture, Pinkbike probably wouldn't be here. After all, we started out as a photo-sharing website for mountain bikers and, although we have now grown beyond that scope, videos and photos are still the backbone of how we share riding experiences. More simply, nothing gets us stoked to ride more than a good edit.
When we decided to award a Video of the Year again this year (it's been a long time), we knew there had to be a Readers' Choice as well. We wanted our choice to be our own rather than dictated by popularity, and as it turns out—you folks chose a different but equally worthy winner.
2019 Pinkbike Video of the Year Winner
Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
Film by Revel Co / Rupert Walker
It's hard to imagine a video of the year winner without Semenuk being involved in it somehow but bringing R-Dog on board is just the icing on the cake. Picking up where Follow Me left off, Parallel takes two of the most talented riders in the world and pits them together, flying in close formation down a dream dual track. Before you even get into the shooting of this video the logistics alone are mind-boggling - building the tracks to ensure the riders will be close together, picking angles where the riders will hit their marks in sync and bringing it all together in one precise moment must have taken a herculean effort but the results are more than worth it. This is a truly stunning edit and the deserving winner of the Video of the Year award.
Pinkbike Video of the Year Reader's Choice
Fabio Wibmer in 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
Film by Sick Cinema / Manuel Nguyen, Marius Prell, Hannes Berger
Fabio Wibmer - Urban Freeride Lives 3 - 1755 votes2.
Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog - Parallel - 1443 votes3.
Danny MacAskill - Danny Daycare - 660 votes4.
Mike Hopkins - Siblings - 351 votes5.
DJ Brandt, Hugo Frixtalon & William Robert - Calm Before the Storm - 332 votes6.
Brett Rheeder - Return to Earth - 324 votes7.
Tom Van Steenbergen & Ethan Nell - Mesa - 312 votes8.
Amaury Pierron - Reunion Island - 252 votes9.
Thomas Vanderham, Remi Gauvin & Carson Storch - Oscillation - 243 votes10.
Reece Wallace - Flight Path - 188 votes
