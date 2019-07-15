2019 Rampage & Proving Grounds Ticket Packages Now Available

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage, the most challenging event in Freeride Mountain Biking, promises to make the 2019 iteration the greatest spectator and athlete experience in its storied history. To ensure spectators have an epic time, two great ticket options are available to guarantee an unforgettable experience.
Attendees have two options to choose from, traditional General Admission, and Rampage Experience. General Admission requires bike-in access, includes a bike valet, and unbelievable views of the competition. The Rampage Experience package offers a guided hike to the Rampage course start the day before the event, shuttles to and from the event site, bike valet, a Friday lunch voucher and a seven-day Zion National Park pass.
Tickets will be released on Monday, July 15th at 1:00 PM PST here
.(Additional GA tickets will be released on 9/15 and 10/15.) TICKETING PACKAGE DETAILS:GENERAL ADMISSION $65 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Friday event access; Bike valet. RAMPAGE EXPERIENCE TICKET $500 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Friday, October 25th event access; Guided group hike to the event start; Shuttle access to and from the event site on both days; Bike valet access; Lunch voucher for both days; Preferred viewing during finals; Seven-day Zion National Park pass; Signature Rampage merchandise item. MINORS PERMITTED ONLY IF 16+ AND ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT. SPECTATOR ADVISORY
Red Bull Rampage features the world's greatest riders tackling the most intense terrain of any contest on the planet – no novices here. The same applies for spectators; this event is not for casual observers. The new Red Bull Rampage venue was chosen for its ability to challenge the riders and push their limits, so it is remote, hot, unforgiving and dangerous.
No transportation from the parking lot to the venue will be provided. From the lot, it is four miles to the contest venue over uneven desert terrain that you will either have to hike or pedal. If you ride it, you'll need to check your bike at the on-site bike valet once you reach the contest venue, no exceptions. The good news is that both ticket options offer free bike valet! Spectators will be required to stay within the designated viewing areas at the base of the course near the finish line. No pets allowed, and non-adult spectators are not recommended. All on-site rules and requirements are necessary to ensure everyone's safety and enjoyment.
If you decide to attend, pack plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen, extra layers of clothing, basic first-aid gear, and a flashlight/headlamp as no provisions will be available on-site. In other words, treat it like an unsupported weekend ride with your buddies. Just think ahead, be smart, and come prepared to have an amazing time. ABOUT THE MARZOCCHI PROVING GROUNDS
Tickets for the inaugural Marzocchi Proving Grounds presented by 5.10 the same day as Red Bull Rampage: July 15th. The event will be the first official athlete qualifier for the 2019 Red Bull Rampage. The event will take place at Oregon Dirt Park, just east of Bend, OR, on September 6th - 8th. The action packed mountain bike festival weekend, will include top pros at Black Sage which is part of the FEST series on Saturday, September 7th and Proving Grounds on Sunday the 8th. The festival will offer individual ticket sales as well as weekend camping passes that will include exclusive access to the venue, camping, industry vendors, food trucks, craft beer, music and more. Tickets are limited and go on sale Monday July 15th - please visit H5 Events website for more information.
Red Bull Rampage is supported by Kia Motors America, BFGoodrich, Utah Sports Commission, Venmo and Red Hydrogen.
More information on Red Bull Rampage can be found here
.
