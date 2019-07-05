Race Preview: 2019 Trans BC Enduro

REVELSTOKE, B.C.— Over the last four years, the Schwalbe Trans BC presented by Yeti Cycles
has earned a steadfast reputation as the toughest enduro stage race out there. This year the East Kootenays sets the stage for six, back-to-back days in three distinct locations —from 9,000’ peaks, to deep into the realm of loam gnomes, the Trans BC will transform every rider’s perspective of what enduro riding is over the course of 165 kilometers (103 miles), 8,300m (27,230’) of climbing and 11,500m (37,730’) of descending.
“Just within the first two days at Panorama Mountain Resort, riders will experience everything – high-alpine, high speed, steep and tech, to loam to fresh trails never raced before,” said Megan Rose, founder and race director of the Trans BC. “But as the week goes through Kimberley, Fernie, and Crowsnest, riders will have seen it all.”
Rose’s penchant for sniffing out the best trails is a skill that has been fine-tuned over the years of racing and organizing bike events all over the world. After discovering a few hidden gems in Panorama and Fernie in 2017, Rose explored further into the backcountry last fall to discover and reopen new trails for 2019.
“We have done extensive work in Panorama this year – opening up a whole new zone that no one knows about until the race hits. It’s super exciting to be able to give back to this area and leave this network to the locals after the race,” Rose said.
The BC Singletrack Society has put over $76,000 back into the trails from over the past four years and all participants become a member by showing up to race. This year, the BC Singletrack Society is contributing to the Kimberley Trails Society, Fernie Trail Alliance, and United Riders of Crowsnest (UROC).
The top Pros who show up to the racer aren’t there to collect a paycheck. In fact, there is no payout at all. Yet, the competition deepens every year and returning and brand-new faces, all equally as eager to see what Rose has up her sleeve. Fifty-five percent of the participants hail from the U.S. – a clear sign of what riders are looking for.
“I’m most excited for the chance to challenge myself with something completely new – a blind backcountry adventure with amazing people,” said Anne Galyean, alumni of the Yeti/FOX Factory Team. “I’m nervous about the physicality of it all, but I know I’ve prepared as well as I could have. I think once the tires hit the dirt, the nerves will fade. I’m really looking forward to getting out there to test myself and get to enjoy being outside away from the stresses of every day working life.”
Follow @annegalyean
along as she documents The Working Woman’s Trans BC.
Schwalbe came on board as title sponsor and bringing along Glenn King, who won an all-expenses-paid trip to the event thanks to Schwalbe’s #6daypartyonbikes
social media contest, and Adam Price, the Schwalbe-supported Pinkbike Privateer.
“With the Schwalbe Trans BC Enduro just days away we could not be more excited. The partnership with Trans BC Enduro is a perfect avenue to continue to help Schwalbe progress the sport of mountain biking and share our passion for bicycles,” said Sean Cochran, Schwalbe North America Brand Promotions Manager. “We absolutely love these trans-style events for their comradery on and off the bike and the reminder that no matter where life has taken you, bikes are all about fun.”
Tune in to @schwalbetires
on Instagram to follow along their adventure.
Yeti Cycles returns for their second year as presenting sponsor. “The Trans BC Enduro defines what enduro stage racing should be about – bringing yourself and your bike to its limits, exploring new trails, and surrounding yourself by others who seek the same,” said Sarah Rawley, Yeti Cycles Outreach & Events Manager. “Knowing our support doubles as contributions to build and maintain local trail systems only furthers our alignments with Rose’s events.”
Stay tuned to Pinkbike for updates all week long from the Trans BC Enduro starting on Wednesday, July 10. Hashtag your photos #transbcenduro
to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans BC’s Media HQ. A special thanks to Kazoom Cycling Apparel, Tourism BC, Squirt Lube and Outdoor Wipes for support. For more information email megan@ridingbc.com or visit www.transbcenduro.com.
ABOUT MEGAN ROSE — Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for 14 years and organizing bike events for the past 10 years. She splits her time between British Columbia, Canada and New Zealand, running Trans BC Enduro and Trans NZ Enduro races. Over the past six years, Megan has personally raced in over 40 enduro races, timed over 65 days’ worth of enduro races, and organized 30+ enduro races. Megan and her team look forward to bringing you the best of the best from all of these perspectives.
ABOUT SCHWALBE — We are "tire fanatics" and 100% committed to bikes. You will find SCHWALBE bike tires in the USA, in South Africa as well as in Japan and Australia. In Europe, we are even the market leader! Our tires are not available everywhere, but exclusively from specialist dealers. We insist on qualified advice and good service and we know only the specialist trade can provide both.
ABOUT YETI CYCLES — Founded in 1985, Yeti Cycles makes race-bred, obsessively engineered, masterfully crafted mountain bikes proven by the fastest riders in the most demanding conditions. Based in Golden, Colorado, Yeti is owned and staffed by riders who are more likely to be out riding the company’s latest creation than sitting in a conference room. Visit www.yeticycles.com to learn more.
