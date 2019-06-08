Vitus Announces the 2019 Dominer DH Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Vitus Bikes
The Vitus Dominer marries the best attributes from our highly acclaimed Sommet platform, adds more travel and a downhill specific tubeset to create the ultimate race-ready DH rig! For 2019 we have updated the main suspension linkage to run a metric shock and improve the overall suspension performance.
Race-Ready
With RockShox BoXXer triple clamp forks and RockShox Super Delux rear shock providing 200mm of travel at the front and rear, the Dominer handles the toughest trails with ease. Finished with race-ready components package such as a reliable Shimano Zee DH groupset, Maxxis super tacky DHF tyres, Novatec hubs laced onto WTB ST i29 rims and 200mm SRAM Guide RE brakes, the Vitus Dominer has you ready for any downhill challenge.
Intended Use – Downhill
Wheel Size – 27.5”
Travel – 200mm, Patented Four-bar V-Link Rear Suspension with horizontal floating shock mount
Recommended Fork Travel – 200mm
Construction – 6061 T6 triple butted
Large 150*12mm through axle with Collet lock security
Aggressive Downhill Geometry
ISCG 05 mounts for chainguide compatibility
Sizes – S, M, L
RRP UK: £2499.99 US: $2999.99 Germany: 2799 EUR Australia: $4149 AUDFull Spec:
Frame: Dominer 27.5" 6061 T6 Triple-Butted Alloy, 200mm travel, Horst Link suspension system
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Charger Air RC 27.5" Debonair Boost, 20x110 Boost Maxle Stealth, 48mm Fork Offset
Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC Coil, 225mm x 72.5mm, ML tune, Trunnion Mount, 22.0mm x 8mm lower hardware, S 250lbs / M 300lbs / L 350lbs
Headset: FSA No. 57-1
Bottom Bracket: Shimano Zee Threaded 83mm BSA
Handlebar: Nukeproof Neutron, 25mm Rise; Width: S: 780mm, M: 780mm, L: 800mm 31.8mm bar diameter
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron AL-6061; 31.8mm
Grips: Vitus Alloy single clamp
Rims: WTB ST i29 TCS 2.0, 27.5", 29mm inner diameter, 32H, Pinned Joint
Hubs: Front: NOVATEC Boost 20x110mm, 32H, J-bend; Rear: NOVATEC 12x150mm, 32H. J-Bend
Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5" x 2.5", DH Super Tacky
Spokes: Stainless Steel, 14G Double Butted, Brass Nipples
Chain: KMC X10 NPBK
Crankset: Shimano Zee 36T, 165mm, 83mm
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm SRAM CentreLine 6-Bolt
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Zee RD-M640-SS, 10-Speed Top-normal, Shadow Plus DH, 11-23/11-28T
Shifter: Shimano Zee SL-M640, 10-Speed
Cassette: Sunrace RS1, 11-28T
Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron
Seat Post: Nukeproof Neutron 30.9mm, 300mm. Zero Offset
Seatpost Clamp: Vitus 34.9mm
Chain Guide: MRP G4 CS, 34-38T ISCG 05
Leverage rate update - You can see that we have removed the regressive beginning stroke this helps with small bump compliance and plush feel, the remaining stroke has a consistently progressive rate, this can be seen in the forces graph.
Note: Dominer DH Metric = 2019
Dominer DH = 2018
Anti-squat update – This has been reduced to work alongside the new supportive leverage rate to give better bump compliance without pedal dive/squat
Anti rise update - We have increased this percentage to help with balanced feel when braking into corners. Geometry:
The Vitus Dominer is available now from our retail partner Chain Reaction Cycles.#VITUSBIKES
