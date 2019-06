Vitus Announces the 2019 Dominer DH Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Vitus Bikes

Full Spec:

Geometry:

The Vitus Dominer marries the best attributes from our highly acclaimed Sommet platform, adds more travel and a downhill specific tubeset to create the ultimate race-ready DH rig! For 2019 we have updated the main suspension linkage to run a metric shock and improve the overall suspension performance.Race-ReadyWith RockShox BoXXer triple clamp forks and RockShox Super Delux rear shock providing 200mm of travel at the front and rear, the Dominer handles the toughest trails with ease. Finished with race-ready components package such as a reliable Shimano Zee DH groupset, Maxxis super tacky DHF tyres, Novatec hubs laced onto WTB ST i29 rims and 200mm SRAM Guide RE brakes, the Vitus Dominer has you ready for any downhill challenge.Intended Use – DownhillWheel Size – 27.5”Travel – 200mm, Patented Four-bar V-Link Rear Suspension with horizontal floating shock mountRecommended Fork Travel – 200mmConstruction – 6061 T6 triple buttedLarge 150*12mm through axle with Collet lock securityAggressive Downhill GeometryISCG 05 mounts for chainguide compatibilitySizes – S, M, LRRP UK: £2499.99 US: $2999.99 Germany: 2799 EUR Australia: $4149 AUDFrame: Dominer 27.5" 6061 T6 Triple-Butted Alloy, 200mm travel, Horst Link suspension systemFork: RockShox Boxxer Charger Air RC 27.5" Debonair Boost, 20x110 Boost Maxle Stealth, 48mm Fork OffsetRear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC Coil, 225mm x 72.5mm, ML tune, Trunnion Mount, 22.0mm x 8mm lower hardware, S 250lbs / M 300lbs / L 350lbsHeadset: FSA No. 57-1Bottom Bracket: Shimano Zee Threaded 83mm BSAHandlebar: Nukeproof Neutron, 25mm Rise; Width: S: 780mm, M: 780mm, L: 800mm 31.8mm bar diameterStem: Nukeproof Neutron AL-6061; 31.8mmGrips: Vitus Alloy single clampRims: WTB ST i29 TCS 2.0, 27.5", 29mm inner diameter, 32H, Pinned JointHubs: Front: NOVATEC Boost 20x110mm, 32H, J-bend; Rear: NOVATEC 12x150mm, 32H. J-BendTyres: Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5" x 2.5", DH Super TackySpokes: Stainless Steel, 14G Double Butted, Brass NipplesChain: KMC X10 NPBKCrankset: Shimano Zee 36T, 165mm, 83mmBrakes: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm SRAM CentreLine 6-BoltRear Derailleur: Shimano Zee RD-M640-SS, 10-Speed Top-normal, Shadow Plus DH, 11-23/11-28TShifter: Shimano Zee SL-M640, 10-SpeedCassette: Sunrace RS1, 11-28TSaddle: Nukeproof NeutronSeat Post: Nukeproof Neutron 30.9mm, 300mm. Zero OffsetSeatpost Clamp: Vitus 34.9mmChain Guide: MRP G4 CS, 34-38T ISCG 05Leverage rate update - You can see that we have removed the regressive beginning stroke this helps with small bump compliance and plush feel, the remaining stroke has a consistently progressive rate, this can be seen in the forces graph.Note: Dominer DH Metric = 2019Dominer DH = 2018Anti-squat update – This has been reduced to work alongside the new supportive leverage rate to give better bump compliance without pedal dive/squatAnti rise update - We have increased this percentage to help with balanced feel when braking into corners.The Vitus Dominer is available now from our retail partner Chain Reaction Cycles. #RIDEMORE