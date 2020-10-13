2020 Leogang World Championships Team Video Round Up

Oisin O Callaghan fought the early cold conditions into first for the Junior Men.

YT Industries


bigquotesOisin O’Callaghan became not only the team’s first World Champion, but Ireland’s too, when he dominated the Junior Downhill finals yesterday. Team mate David Trummer took home Silver in Elite Men’s, the best result ever by an Austrian man in downhill mountain bike racing, in what was an extremely tough afternoon for the world’s best

Canyon


bigquotesThe Canyon CLLCTV Factory Downhill team reflect on what was one of the wildest and wettest race days and world champs that we've seen in quite some time!

Polygon UR


bigquotesThis year's World Championships were up to the 2020 standard: a carnage! There were insanely deep ruts, heavy and sticky mud, slippery roots and some big crashes. Our riders pushed their limits and are glad it's now over.

Gamux


bigquotesTake a look behind the scenes of the Downhill UCI World Champs Leogang 2020. GAMUX FACTORY RACING takes you along the journey and on one of the most difficult tracks we ever raced on. The conditions where very difficult and unfortunately luck was not on our side. After a promising top part, the brutal wood section claimed another victim. Unfortunately, @andreas_kolb66 fell into the peanut butter face first. Still, we are proud of Andy for an almost perfectly executed weekend!

We know the pace is there! On to Worldcup Maribor next week.


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Is the YT kid the 1st 17 year old to win the Downhill gold at world champs ?
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure, but his time was certainly impressive - even compared to the men's elite times

