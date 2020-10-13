2020 Leogang World Championships Team Video Round Up

Take a look behind the scenes of the Downhill UCI World Champs Leogang 2020. GAMUX FACTORY RACING takes you along the journey and on one of the most difficult tracks we ever raced on. The conditions where very difficult and unfortunately luck was not on our side. After a promising top part, the brutal wood section claimed another victim. Unfortunately, @andreas_kolb66 fell into the peanut butter face first. Still, we are proud of Andy for an almost perfectly executed weekend!



We know the pace is there! On to Worldcup Maribor next week.