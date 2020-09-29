2020 Leogang World Championships Teams Released

The UCI has today published the full list of athletes that will be heading to the World Championships in Leogang, Austria this week. Despite COVID hanging over the event, riders from around the world will still congregate in Zell am See to fight it out for the Rainbows. The full list of riders is below:
Full 2020 Leogang World Championship Teams
Here’s a look at the “race track” at this time! If COVID doesn’t get the event cancelled then the snow will... Don’t get your hopes up too much people
