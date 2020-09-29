2020 Leogang World Championships Teams Released

Sep 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The skethy shark fin is a disappointment to watch with 99 of riders... not the case with Dakota Norton however.

The UCI has today published the full list of athletes that will be heading to the World Championships in Leogang, Austria this week. Despite COVID hanging over the event, riders from around the world will still congregate in Zell am See to fight it out for the Rainbows. The full list of riders is below:

Full 2020 Leogang World Championship Teams



Regions in Article
Leogang

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing World Championships 2020 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
70381 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
64287 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
63023 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
55312 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
49190 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
48618 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
44535 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
36021 views

21 Comments

  • 10 0
 No Gee again? Legitimate question, why does he miss selection on Team GB?
  • 4 1
 he's probably gonna win hardline again right after
  • 5 0
 Agreed, it seems completely crazy that a two-time world champ doesn’t get selected
  • 1 1
 Same reason why Earl Thomas doesn't have a job... People don't want him on the team.
  • 5 1
 A bigger question: Is Britain really Great?
  • 9 0
 Scribd is hard work, just give us the Downhill riders and be done with it Smile
  • 1 0
 Yeah scribd sucks a fat one. I dont understand why anyone would use it.
  • 11 2
 It's still weird not seeing Steve's name on a list. I miss him everyday
  • 4 0
 Let's hope this race doesn't get cancelled. I can't handle the disappointment...
  • 1 0
 Time to break out the ski bikes!
Here’s a look at the “race track” at this time! If COVID doesn’t get the event cancelled then the snow will... Don’t get your hopes up too much people
bikepark.saalfelden-leogang.com/de/service-und-info/webcams
  • 6 2
 I’d (almost) forgotten how much I dislike scribd...
  • 3 0
 2021 is my year
  • 2 0
 No canadian women. Disappointing.
  • 1 0
 Wow, they all sending their best huh....
  • 1 2
 Ridiculous that they have e bike xc as discipline but no e bike enduro. Can Sven Nys bunny hop an e bike?
  • 1 0
 Kinda seems like its turning into the new "legends" category. Not mad about that.
  • 1 0
 Still no TV covering?
  • 1 3
 There is a US team? I guess they are eligible but are they going?
  • 2 3
 You do realize the only countries on lockdown are Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. Every other country has followed the science and came to the conclusion it's a bad case if influenza
  • 2 1
 @G3V162F: go to bed.
  • 1 2
 fake news

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010093
Mobile Version of Website