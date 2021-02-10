2020 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open

The 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA
is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame. After all your nomination votes and a lot of spirited debate, the nominees have been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further ado, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 in CASH.How Does it Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to be pitted against one other in a college basketball, bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the winner.
The 32 Finalists
Mark Mackay
Nathan Hughes
Dan Milner
Jan Cadosch
Tom McNally
Cameron Mackenzie
Roo Fowler
Jacob Gibbins
Tom Bowell
Toby Cowley
JB Liautard
Dave Smith
Ross Bell
Justin Olsen
John Entwistle
James Vincent
Christoph Breiner
Emrik Jansson
Colin Meagher
Dave Trumpore
Harookz
Jay French
Trevor Lyden
Henry Jaine
Friedrich Simon Kugi
Luke Jarmey
Skye Schillhammer
Ian Collins
Mason Mashon
Calvin Huth
Christophe Laue
Sterling Lorence
What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. FIVE
lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win a $200 Jenson USA gift card.
Thank you Jenson USA
.How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting
as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prizes so keep coming back to vote each round! For full contest rules and regulations, click here.
