2020 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open

Feb 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

The 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame. After all your nomination votes and a lot of spirited debate, the nominees have been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further ado, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 in CASH.

How Does it Work?

From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to be pitted against one other in a college basketball, bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the winner.



The 32 Finalists



Mark Mackay

Peak of 2020



Nathan Hughes

Aosta overnight hut adventure with Olly Wilkins and Kathi Kuypers



Dan Milner

Climbing above the valley floor after a morning of rain.



Jan Cadosch

Riding in front of the Matterhorn just after some snowfall at sunset



Tom McNally

Finding unridden lines deep in a working slate mine in The Lake District.



Cameron Mackenzie

Blenki under the cover of darkness still doing what he does best.



Roo Fowler

Shortly before Covid hit I went out to the Sahara desert with Olly and Ben to answer that childhood question we ve always asked ourselves. What would it be like to ride down massive sand dunes



Jacob Gibbins

From a focus bikes trip to Madeira



Tom Bowell

One of those moments where everything comes together. The location the light and of course the riding The sun broke through the clouds and created these rays perfectly over the hip at the top of the Darkfest line but it only lasted for maybe 5 minutes. Just enough time for Brendog to make his way down and boost the hip with effortless style



Toby Cowley




JB Liautard




Dave Smith




Ross Bell




Justin Olsen




John Entwistle




James Vincent




Christoph Breiner




Emrik Jansson

Janne Tj rnstr m riding in re Bike Park. Sweden.


Colin Meagher

Nikki Rohan pedaling Strawberry Ridge at sunset in the Gifford Pinchot national forest.



Dave Trumpore

Brooks Curran - Vermont



Harookz

Matt Hunter Matty Miles - Kamloops BC - The Perfect Lap - Landmark Trailworks - Specialized Stumpjumper EVO



Jay French

Billy wallride table in the dark wearing a reflective tracksuit lit with a head torch during a long exposure image. Single flash burst.



Trevor Lyden

POY 2020 entry. Cody Kelley at Mt. Bachelor Oregon with a massive berm explosion while shooting for the release of the Fox Racing 2020 fall apparel line.



Henry Jaine




Friedrich Simon Kugi




Luke Jarmey

Edge of the world flatearthsociety



Skye Schillhammer

2020 POY entry. Shot by Skye Schillhammer while on location shooting Jaxson for Transition Bikes.



Ian Collins




Mason Mashon




Calvin Huth

Cotton Mandy Skies



Christophe Laue





Sterling Lorence

Jackson Goldstone in Squamish BC




What's at stake? $10,000 Cash

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. FIVE lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win a $200 Jenson USA gift card.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prizes so keep coming back to vote each round!


For full contest rules and regulations, click here.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Photo Of The Year Photo Of The Year 2020 Sponsored


13 Comments

  • 7 0
 Wow what a collection of amazing photos and views. Wish Tinder would have that selection......
  • 3 0
 Too bad Scott Meager and Trumpore are going against each other in the first round, I could see both of those shots in the final rounds. Luck of the draw aside, what an amazing bunch of images. Makes me want to grab my bike and go ride.
  • 4 0
 Christophe Laue's photo is crazy
  • 4 0
 laue's water droplets photo is insane, this is going to be a hard POY
  • 2 0
 Unreal! Beyond stoked to be included in this list, even 'just' to get through to the final 32 is mindblowing to me haha. Good luck to everyone involved!
  • 1 0
 Picking one from this lot is going to involve a lot of angst. There's so much joy and creativity and skill on display...and that's only behind the camera!
  • 2 0
 also, ross bell has a BANGER
  • 2 0
 Some awesome work here! Great work to all who made the cut.
  • 2 0
 Wow spectacular photos! Way better than last year's.
  • 1 0
 Lot's of great photos here!
  • 1 0
 James Vincent's for the win. Amazing ???????? @jimijazz
  • 1 0
 inspiration right here! big respect to all of you guys!
  • 1 0
 Luke Jarmey, Banger shot that!!!

