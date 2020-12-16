2020 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Nominees

Melamed got more racing in than most this year as he started his season at the Crankworx Summer Series where he was even beating Finn Iles in downhill races (although, in the interest of balance, Finn also beat Jesse in enduro races). This proved a great warm-up for his race season and he was able to hit the ground running in Zermatt. It was a wild weekend with weather throwing the schedule up in the air, but Jesse battled through to take his second ever EWS win in the truncated race.



He backed it up at the most famous enduro venue of all in Finale Ligure. The list of winners here is a roll call of the greatest enduro racers ever and Melamed can now comfortably include his name in that list. There wasn't an Enduro World Series overall this year but if there was, Melamed would have won it by a healthy 200 points.

