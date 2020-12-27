2020 Pinkbike Awards: Event of the Year Winner

Event of the Year Winner

Why it's the winner

While we may not have had the year of racing and events we hoped for, there was still plenty to celebrate about what did go ahead this year. After some tough decisions, the 2020 Event of the Year award goes to the incredible final chapter of the 2020 DH World Cup in Lousã.As one of the first major international races to be postponed in 2020 there was no better way to close out a season of huge ups and downs than to finally head to the brand new World Cup venue of Lousã. While we may not have seen as much World Cup DH action this year as we hoped, the double header event in Lousã provided nearly enough drama and cause for celebration to fill the void.The week of wild racing kicked off in incredible style when we saw the return of the G.O.A.T as Greg Minnaar stomped his race run to take his 22nd World Cup win by 1.8 seconds over Matt Walker. This would make the weekend all the more nail-biting as the fight for the Elite Men's overall became a five-way fight.On the final day of racing, we couldn't have been offered a bigger spectacle as we saw both Elite overall titles come down to the wire. The Elite Women's race saw Marine Cabirou's rapid race run that took the win by 1.7 seconds. But away from the title fight we also saw Tracey Hannah take her final race run after she announced her retirement earlier in the week. With nothing to lose, Tracey sent one of the wildest runs this year that included a crash just before the line after going huge on the final section of the course.The Elite Men's race was no less exhilarating as we saw amazing results from the likes of Phil Atwill and UK privateer Jamie Edmondson, who looked like he may have laid down the winning run for most of the afternoon. As the race progressed a little bit of wet weather may have slowed down a few riders, but by the time the final racers took to the track everything was back up to speed and the times were tumbling. It's a testament to the venue that everyone was left guessing who could win the race and the overall.Across the whole week of racing the track in Lousã provided everything you could want from a race venue with unpredictable results and exhilarating racing. We can't wait to see a return to the Portuguese venue in 2021.