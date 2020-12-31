2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 31, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


Mountain Bike of the Year Winner


2020's Mountain Bike of Year nominees included the Transition Spur, Raaw Madonna, Commencal Meta TR, and Specialized Stumpjumper EVO. This is a highly competitive category, and all of the finalists had standout traits that put them in the running for the win. After several rounds of heated video chats between Pinkbike's tech editors a winner was finally chosen. The 2020 Mountain Bike of the Year award goes to...




Specialized Stumpjumper EVO


It's the Stumpjumper EVO's adjustability and level of refinement that helped it earn the Mountain Bike of the Year title. All it takes is a few minutes with some Allen keys and you can transform it from a peppy 150mm trail bike into an extra-slack, gravity-oriented machine. It's an outstanding example of a modern mountain bike, a prime example of just how far the technological side of the sport has advanced over the last 40 years.

Of course, it takes more than a bunch of geometry options to come out on top in this highly competitive category. Luckily, even in that slackest setting the EVO still maintains its 'ready for anything' attitude. This isn't a heavy monster with a one track mind, which comes in handy when you need to pedal back up to the top after a long rowdy descent.

There are six sizes to choose from in order to accommodate riders of all heights, and while it's the extra-fancy S-Works version that's pictured here, there are more reasonably priced options that hold their own when it comes to parts spec, even compared to some consumer direct options.

When it comes down to it, the Stumpjumper EVO's effortless handling and ability to excel on a wide variety of terrain are what really cemented the win, although the massive amount of storage in the down tube didn't hurt either. At the end of the day, there aren't many bikes out there that are as well equipped for long rides through technical terrain, the type of riding that got many of us hooked on mountain biking in the first place.

2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review

2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review
Lots of effective geometry adjustment options..
2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review
...and even more room for tools, snacks, and water.





50 Comments

  • 33 1
 Available for purchase at a dealer near you in 2022...
  • 3 0
 Available at a dealer far away from you right now
  • 17 1
 #GRIMDONUTGOTROBBED
  • 1 0
 @fantaman: grim donut available for purchase 2030 right? Be careful if a bike with that kind of available won mtb of the year we’d lose half of the pinker community to heart attacks
  • 2 0
 There’s one at my lbs right now, s3 I think
  • 3 0
 I wanted one of these so bad, but I gave up and got a Norco Sight instead.
  • 3 0
 @vw4ever: I don't think you're suffering with a Sight, lol
  • 2 0
 Got mine no problem two months ago. Just gotta shop around and use the online find a bike feature on Spesh website.
  • 2 0
 @vw4ever: can't go wrong with a Norco Sight!
  • 1 0
 not true though. i checked yesterday and my local dealer can get me a frame only within a month.
  • 1 0
 Wife bought one 2 weeks ago. At the time the shop had slx and gx in S3.
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: It’s pretty awesome. I can’t say I’m missing much. The SWAT storage would be cool but the bosses on the underside of the top tube for stuff like the B-Rad is nice.
  • 21 5
 A worthy selection, Specialized is killing it.
  • 4 0
 I’m sure I’m biased bc I have a stumpy but I feel like specialized has a really clear and comprehensive lineup and all of their bikes have been right at the top of all these field tests.
  • 14 4
 What's that hole in the frame? Trek, sue them forthwith!
  • 1 11
 ... Not sure if that's a joke.
  • 8 6
 I'll assume a joke, but If anything Specialized should be suing Trek.
  • 10 0
 Reece Wilson is the way better stumpjumper, just saying.
  • 4 0
 You mean Reece Wallace?
  • 1 0
 LEOGANG!!!
  • 10 3
 Leave to to specialized to put a patent on sizing...
  • 3 0
 Such a good bike. I have run it in every geo configuration and it’s pretty remarkable how different they ride. Awesome bottom out control, and still pedals really well. Great climbing position. Really good bike! If you can’t get one look at last years stumpy and buy an Cascade designs link. Save money and get a very similar riding bikeSmile
  • 1 0
 I haven't ridden one, but I am impressed with the what I have seen from the stumpy. It seems like a great bike if you want something a little snappier than the Enduro but still to have the capability to be competitive in enduro (Finn Iles proved this) and ride anything you want. Geometry seems amazing and I love the adjustability. Also the value you get from the 5 k expert build is insane.
  • 1 0
 I'm glad all these bikes made it to the final list. Being an armchair expert and being stuck reading reviews since the LBS can't get anything in stock for months, these were all on my short list to check out sometime in the next 2 years. Seen 3/4 of these bikes in action on the trail and every bike owner swears by them, so lots of smiles either way. Great job PB!
  • 4 1
 That was my second choice but went with the druid after all, can go wrong with most new bike nowadays.
  • 3 1
 You made the right choice, the Druid is soooo sick
  • 6 1
 Does your clinic goes well, despite the pandemic?
  • 1 0
 @Ashe14: yeah super fun bike havent tried the stumpy but happy with my pick for sure.
  • 4 1
 Just picked one up from Roseville Cyclery, which is over 300 miles away
  • 2 1
 I'm so happy with my Stumpy Evo expert. It's just so beautiful + swat for life!
  • 7 4
 meh
  • 2 1
 Great bike, shitty release from Specialized, this should be the biggest disappointment of 2020
  • 1 0
 I'm still riding my 2013 Stumpjumper FSR Expert Carbon EVO, wait for it.....26. It's still an amazing bike to throw around.
  • 1 0
 Just a good looking ride to boot.
  • 1 0
 bike of the year should be $4k
  • 3 0
 The EVO comp is 4100 slx/fox and still the carbon frame with swat. its pretty appealing
  • 1 0
 The comp level bike is $4,100
  • 1 0
 Yup the comp is a killer deal and way better value then the Meta or Spur.
  • 1 0
 Well the Spur *starts* at $5k complete . . .
  • 1 0
 Booooooooooooring????????????
  • 1 0
 Still wouldn't get one. #neverspecialized
  • 1 1
 Three rides in on my own '21 Evo and the hype is real!
  • 1 1
 For the affordable price of a Kidney and your first born child.
  • 1 3
 Makes everything else look shite really. Sizing, geo, adjustments, SWAT, weight, etc.
  • 1 0
 How's the cable routing?
