2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

2020's Mountain Bike of Year nominees
included the Transition Spur, Raaw Madonna, Commencal Meta TR, and Specialized Stumpjumper EVO. This is a highly competitive category, and all of the finalists had standout traits that put them in the running for the win. After several rounds of heated video chats between Pinkbike's tech editors a winner was finally chosen. The 2020 Mountain Bike of the Year award goes to...
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
It's the Stumpjumper EVO's adjustability and level of refinement that helped it earn the Mountain Bike of the Year
title. All it takes is a few minutes with some Allen keys and you can transform it from a peppy 150mm trail bike into an extra-slack, gravity-oriented machine. It's an outstanding example of a modern mountain bike, a prime example of just how far the technological side of the sport has advanced over the last 40 years.
Of course, it takes more than a bunch of geometry options to come out on top in this highly competitive category. Luckily, even in that slackest setting the EVO still maintains its 'ready for anything' attitude. This isn't a heavy monster with a one track mind, which comes in handy when you need to pedal back up to the top after a long rowdy descent.
There are six sizes to choose from in order to accommodate riders of all heights, and while it's the extra-fancy S-Works version that's pictured here, there are more reasonably priced options that hold their own when it comes to parts spec, even compared to some consumer direct options.
When it comes down to it, the Stumpjumper EVO's effortless handling and ability to excel on a wide variety of terrain are what really cemented the win, although the massive amount of storage in the down tube didn't hurt either. At the end of the day, there aren't many bikes out there that are as well equipped for long rides through technical terrain, the type of riding that got many of us hooked on mountain biking in the first place.
